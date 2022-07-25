Zanzarah to make LEC return as starting jungler for Misfits

Meg Kay . Last updated: Jul 25, 2022

Current jungler Lucjan ‘Shlatan’ Ahmad will move down to Misfits Premier in the LFL, as Misfits currently sit tied for sixth place in the LEC.

After a two-month stint on Misfits Premier in the LFL, former Astralis jungler Nikolay ‘Zanzarah’ Akatov will return to the LEC as the starting jungler for Misfits’ main roster. He’ll replace Shlatan, who will take over the starting role on Misfits Premier, the organization’s academy team.

The decision comes as Misfits sit in a three-way tie for sixth place in the LEC, off the back of an 0-2 Week 5 that saw them drop games to Excel and Team Vitality. Before the two losses, they were on a five-game winning streak, beating teams like Fnatic, MAD Lions, and G2 Esports.

Zanzarah hasn’t had the best history in the LEC. He was part of an Astralis that finished ninth, eighth, and tenth across three splits from 2021-2022, but his return with Misfits offers him the chance to change the narrative around his disappointing LEC performance.

Shlatan to Misfits Premier

After winning the Rookie of the Split award for Spring 2022, Shlatan will now return to the ERLs — after having been promoted from the academy squad to the main roster at the start of 2022.

In a now-deleted tweet, Shlatan stated that “I trust my coaching staff’s decision” and that he wished the team luck for their week’s LEC games. He’ll join a surging Misfits Premier in the LFL, who sit in the middle of the pack in a tie for fifth place with Karmine Corp after recovering from a 0-5 start to the split.

Michal Konkol/Riot Games From Astralis, to the analyst desk, to the LFL – Zanzarah’s finally back in the LEC after a split’s absence.

Community opinion of Shlatan has been mixed so far in the LEC Summer split — but he and Zanzarah share very similar statistics, with a 2.4 and 2.5 KDA respectively. Both players have lacked proactivity in their respective leagues, but the switch may see a refresh in communication for both Misfits and Misfits Premier.

Misfits’ next game will take place on July 29 against Rogue.