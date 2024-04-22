LoL players call for complete rework of one underused rune

League of Legends players are calling on the developers to rework or remove the Predator rune over its niche usability and incredibly low pick rate.

League of Legends players are calling upon developers Riot Games to completely rework or remove the Predator rune from the game. With an abysmally low pick rate, many players are asking to have it replaced by another one, which would open up the path for more potential strategies for the MOBA.

Runes in League of Legends offers players various bonuses depending on their choice. These runes dictate a certain playstyle which can shake up how a certain champion is played, these bonuses can range from things like bonus movement speed, or even better shielding.

Article continues after ad

Predator is a rune part of the Domination tree, which is generally used by Assassins and aggressive champions looking to deal damage and close the gap. Predator grants an enchantment to boots that grants a burst of movement speed when moving toward enemies, a seemingly perfect fit for junglers. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case, and players would rather see it removed.

Article continues after ad

Riot Games Even champions like Rammus, who rely on movement speed for their ganks no longer run the rune.

“No one takes it, just replace it with another rune please! Sure you could say people will “miss it’ but that will be the minority.” A Reddit thread pleaded.

Originally the rune was considered far too strong, but after several nerfs and changes it has failed to keep up in power with the other options. Now the rune fails to see the light of day, which is a shame since many players loved how it changed how you played the game.

Article continues after ad

“It’s one of the few runes that isn’t just “do x for damage” but actually changes the way you play the game. Wish we had more like it.”

Unsealed Spellbook and Kleptomancy, which have since been removed, were other runes that significantly shook up how you approached the game. With no changes since Season 12, it’s unlikely we’ll see anything new come up for it, which may leave it dormant as a relic of the past.