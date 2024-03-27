All teams qualified for LoL MSI 2024

MSI 2024 is nearly upon us, and teams are starting to qualify from each region as the Playoffs wind down. Here are all the teams that have qualified so far, as well as what teams from other regions still need to do to in order to make it to the event.

FlyQuest is the first NA team in the world to qualify for MSI 2024, with G2 securing one of Europe’s MSI spots after their strong performance in LEC Winter. The second LCS team that’ll make it will be locked in after the upcoming LCS Finals, while all other leagues still have a ways to go until they’ve got their qualified teams.

However, MSI has much less slots open than Worlds does, and the process of which teams will get chosen to represent their respective regions in Chengdu, China is a bit different from MSI last year in some regions.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Here’s a list of all the teams qualified for MSI, as well as what other teams still need to do to make it to the event. Bear in mind that seeding is subject to change for qualified teams, and that we’ll update once seeding is officially locked in:

LCS (North America)

FlyQuest

Winner of Team Liquid vs Cloud9 in LCS Spring lower finals

LEC (EMEA)

G2 Esports

LEC Spring Winner (or next highest championship points if G2 wins Spring)

LPL (China)

LPL Spring Winner

LPL Spring Runner Up

LCK (South Korea)

LCK Spring Playoffs Winner

LCK Spring Playoffs Runner Up

PCS (Asia Pacific)

It’s worth noting the PCS has changed a bit, with Japan getting lumped in with the PCS for Playoffs. That means there will be no direct representative from the LJL like prior years, and only one team will make it between both regions.

PCS Spring Playoffs Winner

VCS (Vietnam)

Vietnam’s qualification is up in the air due to a massive investigation into a “breach of competitive integrity” that has halted the entire league. It’s currently unknown whether or not the VCS will have a team that can make it to MSI, we’ll update when we know more information as to whether or not this would grant another region an additional slot.

CBLOL (Brazil)

CBLOL Split 1 Playoffs Winner

LLA (Latin America)

LLA Opening Season Playoffs Winner

How does MSI seeding work?

None of the seeding above is locked in, with potential for G2 and FlyQuest to be moved down to the second seed if they don’t win the upcoming Spring split finals before MSI in their respective regions.

The first seed regions from the four major regions (LCK, LPL, LCS, LEC) will move directly into the Bracket Stage and right past Play-Ins. Meanwhile, the second seeded teams from the main regions will clash with the other four minor regions in Play-Ins.