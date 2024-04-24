GamingLeague of Legends

Riot testing “more RNG” in LoL Arena in 14.9 patch plus other massive changes

Declan Mclaughlin
Arena League of LegendsRiot Games

LoL Arena is getting some big changes with League of Legends Patch 14.9, as developer Riot is testing out a major revamp of the mode to appeal to more casual players.

LoL’s Lead Gameplay Designer, Matt ‘Phroxzon’ Leung-Harrison, outlined the myriad changes potentially coming to the mode, as well as the team’s thought process behind the decisions, on social media.

The specific changes Riot is testing for Patch 14.9 are:

  • Moving the first possible elimination from R5 >>> R6
  • Swapping the round that players get their second augment from R6 >>> R5
  • Adding 500G to Stat Shard rounds to help players engage more with the item system later in the game
  • Prismatic Anvils: 3750g >>> 4000g

Phroxzon said the mode’s changes and future tweaks are to reach a more casual audience, like people who play League’s other less intense modes like ARAM and Normal matches. The Riot head explained previous iterations often had “sweaty” lobbies where players were constantly skill-checking each other and had a similar player base to League’s ranked ladder.

To combat this, the developer wants to add more chance elements like it has in one of their other major titles, Teamfight Tactics.

“Playing consistently for 1st will be more RNG than in previous versions of Arena. However, we still want Arena to be skill-testing enough that a better Arena player will be both higher rated and have higher average lobby placements than a weaker player in the same situation. Apt comparisons here would be Poker, TFT, etc; making the best out of the circumstances that you’re presented rather than being fully in control of them,” Phroxzon said.

These changes are for testing purposes on the game’s public test realm at the moment and aren’t a guarantee to appear with Patch 14.9 when it ships next week.

However, it gives some valuable insight into how Riot is approaching making LoL Arena a permanent mode and what players can expect when it returns to the client on May 1.

About The Author

Declan Mclaughlin

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or trying to do investigations himself. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University. You can contact him at declan.mclaughlin@dexerto.com.

keep reading
League of Legends
Riot reportedly adding one more international League esports event in 2025
Declan Mclaughlin
League of Legends
Chinese League pro suspended after “inappropriate” behavior with stuffed bear on stream
Declan Mclaughlin
Snow Moon Illaoi splash art
League of Legends
TFT Patch 14.9 set to rework Ghostly & Heavenly traits
Liam Ho
League of Legends
LoL team owner gets “gumba stomped” after subbing himself into pro match
Declan Mclaughlin

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.