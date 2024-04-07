How to watch MSI 2024: Schedule, teams, co-streamers & more

MSI 2024 is nearly upon us, with most of international team slots filled. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming League of Legends international from the tournament dates, scheduling, teams participating, approved co-streamers & more.

MSI 2024 will be taking place in Chengdu, China through the month of May. While there are still some regions that have yet to determine all their qualifying teams, the majority of them have.

Additionally, top seeded teams from major regions will be qualifying straight past the initial Play-In stage, while major region second seeds will have to battle their way in.

Here’s everything we know about MSI 2024 so far from the match schedule, teams participating, official co-streamers & more.

MSI Schedule: When does the tournament start?

We don’t have an official match schedule just yet seeing as the teams have just qualified, but we do know when the tournament will be taking place: May 1 through May 19 at the Chengdu Financial City Performing Arts Center.

Here’s a full breakdown of the schedule by day:

Play-In Stage: May 1-5

Bracket Stage (Week 1): May 7-12

Bracket Stage (Week 2): May 14-18

Grand Finals: May 19

It isn’t year clear what time these matches will be taking place nor the actual schedule of which teams will be facing off, but that’ll become clear as we get closer to the event.

MSI 2024 approved co-streamers

The list of approved co-streamers hasn’t been released just yet, but it’s become one of the most popular ways to watch LoL esports. It’s hard to imagine them leaving out big names like Caedrel and Doublelift when it comes to this event.

We’ll update once Riot decides on which co-streamers they’re going to give permission to.

MSI 2024 Teams and Rosters

Here’s a list of the teams attending that’ll be updated as we get closer to the event: