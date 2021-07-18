Wild Rift Season 3 pass details: All rewards & missions, new features

Wild Rift Season 3 is around the corner, and it’s set to introduce a new Wild Pass packed with plenty of missions, rewards, new features, and more. Here’s everything we know so far.

Wild Rift is quickly becoming one of the most popular mobile games on the market, which is no surprise given the success and enormity of League of Legends.

The game is still relatively new. However, it’s about to get bigger and better than ever before thanks to the Wild Rift Season 3 pass.

Let’s take a look at all the details that have been released so far, including when it will release, how much it will cost, and what it includes.

Wild Rift Season 3 pass release date

The Wild Rift Season 3 pass will release on July 28, along with the highly-anticipated 2.4 patch.

It also marks the beginning of it being a permanent feature, meaning there will be no downtime between Wild Passes. They will likely reset between each season.

Wild Rift Season 2 pass price

The Wild Rift Season 2 pass will set you back 590 Wild Cores, while the Elite version is a little more expensive at 990 Wild Cores.

The main difference between them is that those who purchase the latter will automatically unlock the first five levels and have access to a series of Elite missions.

Wild Rift Season 2 pass rewards and missions

The Wild Rift Season 2 pass will include 50 tiers for players to work their way through. It differs from the first one by offering more Blue Motes, Poro Coins, and Poro Energy. It also has an increased number of free rewards.

Of course, there will be plenty of bonuses to earn along the way too. This happens in the form of completing missions.

There will be around eight of them released each week, and they’ll include everything from having players place a certain amount of wards, dealing a specific amount of damage, or winning a certain amount of games.

Players who finish them all in any given week will also unlock a special bonus mission.

Don’t be worried about trying to finish them all within a week, either. They’ll remain in your queue for up to three weeks. If you let it get to that point, you’ll need to finish one of those weeks to unlock a new set of missions.

Elite Missions

As mentioned above, players who purchase the Elite version of the Wild Rift Season 2 pass will have access to Elite missions. However, there are no details about them yet. We’ll update this article with more information once it’s available.

That’s everything we know about the Wild Rift Season 3 pass so far. More details will emerge as the release date draws closer.

Until then, why not grind out some games and enjoy the calm before the storm. After all, the next patch is going to shake things up.