Wild Rift patch 3.5 preview: Kayn and Aatrox debut

There are two new champions joining Wild Rift, Kayn and Aatrox. These two debut in Wild Rift patch 3.5, and were teased in the recent preview.

The most recent patch 3.4b debuted on Wild Rift on November 2, bringing some minor change. This particular update had no nerfs, making minimal changes to the meta. Riot only buffed a handful of champions and items.

During this patch, the developers didn’t drastically evolve the game, but rather prepared for Wild Rift patch 3.5

This patch brings a new game mode alongside two new champions: Kayn and Aatrox. Of course, there will other gameplay changes, which haven’t been teased quite just yet.

Here is everything to know regarding Wild Rift patch 3.5 preview, including where to watch it, basic champion information, and other gameplay elements.

Wild Rift patch 3.5 preview

The official video preview launches on November 3 at 10 P.M. CDT.

RiftGuides teased the release of Kayn and Aatrox a while ago, and the news has been circulating the internet. These champions will likely debut throughout the future patch update, and will undoubtedly change the future meta.

Kayn teased for Wild Rift

This champion is a jungler assassin, who has two build paths laid out for him: Blue or Red Kayn. These dictate his play style alongside utility, increasing Kayn’s versatility in scaling.

Kayn has the ability to walk through walls, which may be a huge problem in Wild Rift. The maps are smaller, and gameplay is fast paced. The scythe using champion could break the game with his obstacle ignoring plays.

Aatrox dives into the game

The other new champion is Aatrox, who functions best in the Baron lane. He’s a melee bruiser, who utilizes area of effect abilities and crowd control to bully the enemy.

Until play testing can be performed, it’s very difficult to tell how strong Wild Rift Aatrox will be.

This is only a preview, in essence a teaser for the upcoming Wild Rift patch 3.5. There are definitely more changes coming in the future.

This article will be updated with more information as it reveals.