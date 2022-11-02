Wild Rift patch 3.4c notes: Warwick release, first ever Malphite nerf

Included in this update is the release of Warwick, the Uncaged Wrath of Zaun, alongside the very first Malphite buff in Wild Rift. Here are the full Wild Rift patch notes for 3.4c.
The new Wild Rift update has released. As a whole, it’s on the smaller end of the spectrum – serving as the last update the bigger 3.5 update.
Interestingly, Wild Rift 3.4c only includes buffs. The previous patch had a lot of nerfs, with the buffs only targeting minor changes which don’t drastically evolve the meta.
Wild Rift Warwick releases in patch 3.4c
The developers have been working to create more champions for the game. To showcase this effort, Wild Rift Warwick will release on November 4 at 00:01 UTC.
This champion plays as a bruiser, who utilizes its sustain to out trade enemies. This may be a champion many are familiar with, as he showed up in the hit Netflix series Arcane.
What is changing in Wild Rift patch 3.4b?
Malphite and Yuumi buffed
As mentioned before, Malphite is getting buffed for the first time. The champion hasn’t received a buff since the game’s alpha. The changed will be minimal, and appear to be more quality-of-life oriented.
Yuumi also is being tweaked once again. Riot doesn’t seem to be able to get the balance quite right with this champion.
Wild Rift patch 3.4c notes
Champion changes
Akali
Base stats
- Base health regeneration: 9 → 10
- Health regeneration per level: .68 → .8
Ekko
(1) Timewinder
- Damage to monsters: 120% → 100%
(4) Chronobreak
- Base damage: 150/300/450 → 200/350/500
Malphite
(P) Granite Shield
- Cooldown: 8s → 8/7/6s (levels 1/5/11)
- 10% of Maximum health → 9% Maximum health
(1) Seismic Shard
- Projectile speed: 10 → 12
Yuumi
(3) Zoomies!
- Heal: 15/25/35/45 + 10% Ability Power → 20/30/40/50 + 10% Ability Power
Item changes
Ruunan’s Hurricane
- Wind’s Fury bolts Attack Damage ratio: 40% → 55%
Quicksilver Enchant
- Crowd control immunity: .5s → .75s
Gameplay changes
Turrets
⦁ When 2 turrets in the same lane fall within 45 seconds: The next structures gain 30% damage reduction for 30 seconds. (Stacks) → Gains 15% damage reduction for 30 seconds. (Stacks)