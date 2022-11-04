Wild Rift Kayn champion guide: release date, abilities, more

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at [email protected]

Kayn was teased for Wild Rift patch 3.5, and is an assassin jungler who walks through walls. To help inform players of the upcoming champion, here is everything to know regarding Wild Rift Kayn.

This champion practices lethal shadow magic, and battles to achieve his destiny. He hopes to one day lead the Order of Shadow into a new era of Ionian supremacy,

Kayn wields the sentient weapon Rhaast, which is a darkin weapon. While using the scythe, Kayn either bends the weapon to his will or the blade takes over him – which is reflected by his blue and red forms in Wild Rift.

To read more on Kayn’s lore, click here.

Since Riot Games launched single champions the past two times, with Warwick and Vex, the next champion release will be a double. This makes Wild Rift Kayn’s release date and Aatrox’s the same.

The speculated release date for Kayn is on November 16 to November 18. This is two weeks after the release of Warwick, will be the period of time when Wild Rift patch 3.5 will drop. If they don’t release during this period, they’ll drop another two weeks later.

Keep in mind, this Wild Rift Kayn release date is based on speculation of preexisting Wild Rift release trends, and is not an official date.

Kayn abilities

The Darkin Scythe (passive)

Kayn chooses between two forms: either the darkin triumph or Kayn masters Rhaaset, becoming the Shadow Assassin. Darkin: Heal for a percentage of spell damage dealt to champions. Shadow Assassin: For the first few seconds in combat with enemy champions, deal bonus damage.



Reaping Slash (passive)

He dashes then slashes, with both dealing damage.

Blade’s Reach (first ability)

Creates a line in front of him, dealing damage and slowing. This effect changes slightly pending on Kayn’s form.

Shadow Step (second ability)

Allows Kayn to walk through terrain.

Umbral Trespass (third ability)

Kayn hides inside an enemy’s body, dealing damage upon exiting.

These were descriptions were taken from League of Legends PC’s, therefore expect minor changes for Aatrox’s implementation in the mobile version.

More information will be added, including a item build and ability upgrade priority once the champion releases.