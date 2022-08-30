Wild Rift patch 3.3c notes: Teemo buffed, Corki reworked, and Kassadin nerfed again

Developers recently revealed the new changes incoming for Wild Rift Patch 3.3c, nerfing some very powerful picks and providing some quality of life changes across the board. Here are the preemptive patch notes, which will be updated once the full rundown is made public.

There’s no new champion for this particular Wild Rift update, though there is a sizeable amount of balance updates. The most notable changes come through system updates to guardian angel alongside Corki’s rework — which will surely evolve the current meta.

In addition, Kassadin was also nerfed. The new mid-laner has been overwhelmingly powerful of late, so these changes look to knock him down a peg or two. But developers also buffed Teemo, which is sure to stir the pot over the coming weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wild Rift Patch 3.3c.

What’s changed in Wild Rift patch 3.3c?

Corki Reworked

In the patch notes, Corki’s changes are labeled as “adjustments,” but they lean heavily in favor of buffs than nerfs. Riot is changing how his kit scales, allowing the yordle to spam his ultimate skill shots more often as well as deal more mixed damage as a whole. Expect to see more Corki play in Wild Rift Patch 3.3c.

Riot Games Corki’s rework prioritizes abilities spamming

Guardian Angel nerfed

For the longest time, Guardian Angel has just been a staple for any AD scaling champion in the game. So the recent Wild Rift Patch Notes nerf the item, drastically increasing the item’s cost making it more of a steep purchase rather than a go-to in practically every game.

Wild Rift patch 3.3b notes

Champions

Fiora

Base Health per level: 105 → 115

Leona

Solar Flare (4)

Stun Duration: 1.5s → 1.75s

Pantheon

Comet Spear Mortal Will Empowered

Damage: 20 – 230 + 100% bonus Attack Damage → 30 – 240 +110% bonus Attack Damage

Aegis Assault (3)

Cooldown: 22/20/18/16s → 18/16/14/12s

Renekton

Base Health per level: 115 → 125

Teemo

Move Quick (2)

Passive Movement speed: 10/15/20/25 → 15/20/25/30

Active Movement speed: 20/30/40/50 → 30/40/50/60

Camille

Tactical Sweep (2)

Slow against enemy units: 80% for 2 seconds → 80% that decays over 2 seconds

Hookshot (3)

Cooldown: 16/14/12/10s → 22/20/18/16s

Hextech Ultimatum (4)

Cooldown: 80/70/60s → 90/80/70s

Jax

Base Attack Damage: 64 → 58

Kassadin

Null Sphere (1)

cooldown: 10/9/8/7s → 11/10/9/8s

base damage: 80/145/210/275 → 70/135/200/265

Veigar

Event Horizon (3)

cooldown: 16/15/14/13s → 18/17/16/15s

Corki

Hextech Munitions (P)

Package pickup duration: 1m → 45s

Valykrie (2)

Cooldown: 22/20/18/16s → 19/18/17/16s

Gatling gun (3)

base damage: 16/24/32/40+20% bonus AD as physical damage + 16/24/32/40+20% bonus AD as magic damage → 16/24/32/40+20% bonus AD as magic damage

Resists reduction: 8/12/16/20 → 10/15/20/25

Resists reduction per tick: 0.5/0.75/1/1.25 → 1/1.5/2/2.5

Missile Barrage (4)

Recharge: 12/12/12s → 10/9/8s

System Changes

Navori Quickblade

Total Cost: 3200g → 2900g

Passive cooldown reduction upon landing a critical attack: 15% → 20%

Magnetron Enchantment

Total Cost: 800g → 500g

Gargoyle Enchantment

Base shield: 30% max health → 20% max health

Enhanced Shield ratio: 200% → 300%

Cooldown: 60s → 75s

Guardian Angel