Wild Rift patch 3.3c notes: Teemo buffed, Corki reworked, and Kassadin nerfed again

Developers recently revealed the new changes incoming for Wild Rift Patch 3.3c, nerfing some very powerful picks and providing some quality of life changes across the board. Here are the preemptive patch notes, which will be updated once the full rundown is made public.
There’s no new champion for this particular Wild Rift update, though there is a sizeable amount of balance updates. The most notable changes come through system updates to guardian angel alongside Corki’s rework — which will surely evolve the current meta.
In addition, Kassadin was also nerfed. The new mid-laner has been overwhelmingly powerful of late, so these changes look to knock him down a peg or two. But developers also buffed Teemo, which is sure to stir the pot over the coming weeks.
Here’s everything you need to know about Wild Rift Patch 3.3c.
What’s changed in Wild Rift patch 3.3c?
Corki Reworked
In the patch notes, Corki’s changes are labeled as “adjustments,” but they lean heavily in favor of buffs than nerfs. Riot is changing how his kit scales, allowing the yordle to spam his ultimate skill shots more often as well as deal more mixed damage as a whole. Expect to see more Corki play in Wild Rift Patch 3.3c.
Guardian Angel nerfed
For the longest time, Guardian Angel has just been a staple for any AD scaling champion in the game. So the recent Wild Rift Patch Notes nerf the item, drastically increasing the item’s cost making it more of a steep purchase rather than a go-to in practically every game.
Wild Rift patch 3.3b notes
Champions
Fiora
- Base Health per level: 105 → 115
Leona
Solar Flare (4)
- Stun Duration: 1.5s → 1.75s
Pantheon
Comet Spear Mortal Will Empowered
- Damage: 20 – 230 + 100% bonus Attack Damage → 30 – 240 +110% bonus Attack Damage
Aegis Assault (3)
- Cooldown: 22/20/18/16s → 18/16/14/12s
Renekton
- Base Health per level: 115 → 125
Teemo
Move Quick (2)
- Passive Movement speed: 10/15/20/25 → 15/20/25/30
- Active Movement speed: 20/30/40/50 → 30/40/50/60
Camille
Tactical Sweep (2)
- Slow against enemy units: 80% for 2 seconds → 80% that decays over 2 seconds
Hookshot (3)
- Cooldown: 16/14/12/10s → 22/20/18/16s
Hextech Ultimatum (4)
- Cooldown: 80/70/60s → 90/80/70s
Jax
- Base Attack Damage: 64 → 58
Kassadin
Null Sphere (1)
- cooldown: 10/9/8/7s → 11/10/9/8s
- base damage: 80/145/210/275 → 70/135/200/265
Veigar
Event Horizon (3)
- cooldown: 16/15/14/13s → 18/17/16/15s
Corki
Hextech Munitions (P)
- Package pickup duration: 1m → 45s
Valykrie (2)
- Cooldown: 22/20/18/16s → 19/18/17/16s
Gatling gun (3)
- base damage: 16/24/32/40+20% bonus AD as physical damage + 16/24/32/40+20% bonus AD as magic damage → 16/24/32/40+20% bonus AD as magic damage
- Resists reduction: 8/12/16/20 → 10/15/20/25
- Resists reduction per tick: 0.5/0.75/1/1.25 → 1/1.5/2/2.5
Missile Barrage (4)
- Recharge: 12/12/12s → 10/9/8s
System Changes
Navori Quickblade
- Total Cost: 3200g → 2900g
- Passive cooldown reduction upon landing a critical attack: 15% → 20%
Magnetron Enchantment
- Total Cost: 800g → 500g
Gargoyle Enchantment
- Base shield: 30% max health → 20% max health
- Enhanced Shield ratio: 200% → 300%
- Cooldown: 60s → 75s
Guardian Angel
- Total Cost 3100g → 3400g