Riot reveals League of Legends MMO is now in development - Dexerto

League of Legends players, now is the time to get excited. Riot has finally revealed an MMO based on Runeterra is now in development, delving deep into the backstory of League’s 153 champions and traversing across Demacia, Ionia, Noxus, and more.

Ever wanted to dive deep into the backstory of your favourite League of Legends champions? Maybe have the opportunity to explore Runeterra on a deeper level and getting to know the Institute of War a bit better?

Well, that chance is coming up soon. Riot has officially announced an MMO title is in development based in the League of Legends universe.

Riot’s Vice President of IP and Entertainment Greg Street confirmed the title is on its way, although the details surrounding the project are vague.

“My recent job at Riot has been to help develop the League universe, which we’re going to need. Because it is time. My new job is to kick off a big (some might say massive) game that many of you, and many Rioters, have been asking to create,” he said.

He clarified in a reply that it is an MMO title, although exactly what form it’ll take remains to be seen. Regardless, its mere existence is a tantalizing reality for League of Legends players, who have been requesting a deeper dive into Runeterra’s lore for over a decade now.

I have news! My recent job at Riot has been to help develop the League universe, which we’re going to need! Because it is time. My new job is to kick off a big (some might say massive) game that many of you, and many Rioters, have been asking us to create. PS We’re hiring — Greg Street (@Ghostcrawler) December 18, 2020

An RPG-style game, codenamed Project F, was shown off at the League 10 presentation back in October 2019, but it appears that this project will be more expansive and bigger than the one debuted there.

Street also confirmed Riot is hiring for the project. Job listings on the developer’s website confirm they are looking for a number of software engineers and animation artists for an “unpublished R&D product” (Research and Development), but it’s unclear if this is for the MMO.

There is currently no set release date for the League of Legends MMO. More details will likely be revealed in 2021 and beyond as Riot looks to kick off the project, so strap yourselves in, because it’s going to be a big one for the League universe.