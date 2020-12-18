 Riot reveals League of Legends MMO is now in development - Dexerto
Riot reveals League of Legends MMO is now in development

Published: 18/Dec/2020 0:32

by Andrew Amos
Lux, Annie, Kayn, Lucian, and Ekko in League of Legends
Riot Games

League of Legends players, now is the time to get excited. Riot has finally revealed an MMO based on Runeterra is now in development, delving deep into the backstory of League’s 153 champions and traversing across Demacia, Ionia, Noxus, and more.

Ever wanted to dive deep into the backstory of your favourite League of Legends champions? Maybe have the opportunity to explore Runeterra on a deeper level and getting to know the Institute of War a bit better?

Well, that chance is coming up soon. Riot has officially announced an MMO title is in development based in the League of Legends universe.

Riot GamesA League MMO is now in development, and it’s set to be even bigger than Project F (pictured), the Action-RPG revealed at League 10.

Riot’s Vice President of IP and Entertainment Greg Street confirmed the title is on its way, although the details surrounding the project are vague.

“My recent job at Riot has been to help develop the League universe, which we’re going to need. Because it is time. My new job is to kick off a big (some might say massive) game that many of you, and many Rioters, have been asking to create,” he said.

He clarified in a reply that it is an MMO title, although exactly what form it’ll take remains to be seen. Regardless, its mere existence is a tantalizing reality for League of Legends players, who have been requesting a deeper dive into Runeterra’s lore for over a decade now.

An RPG-style game, codenamed Project F, was shown off at the League 10 presentation back in October 2019, but it appears that this project will be more expansive and bigger than the one debuted there.

Street also confirmed Riot is hiring for the project. Job listings on the developer’s website confirm they are looking for a number of software engineers and animation artists for an “unpublished R&D product” (Research and Development), but it’s unclear if this is for the MMO.

There is currently no set release date for the League of Legends MMO. More details will likely be revealed in 2021 and beyond as Riot looks to kick off the project, so strap yourselves in, because it’s going to be a big one for the League universe.

Valorant

Riot will start building Valorant’s “exciting” Agent lore in Episode 2

Published: 18/Dec/2020 0:18

by Alan Bernal
valorant
Riot Games

Riot Games are going to reveal a lot more about Valorant’s mysterious backstories in 2021, finally giving players the lore they’ve been craving ever since the tactical shooter came out.

Valorant has been a massive hit for millions of players, and many of them have noticed recurring themes across maps as well as obscure references between multiple Agents hinting at a larger story within the game.

As to what that story could be is anyone’s guess outside of Riot. Luckily, the studio is planning to pull back the curtain on a lot of the game’s mysteries in the new year.

Creative Director David Nottingham gave more insights on how the company is planning to reveal more aspects of the game that have so far eluded the player base and how that could play into new maps and Agents in Episode 2.

omen cypher valorant
Riot Games
Expect to learn more about some of Valorant’s bigger mysteries like Omen’s origins.

“Next year, we are going to start to delve more into the world of Valorant,” Nottingham said.

“We will start to confirm some (but not all) of the theories around the epic conflict between Valorant and [REDACTED].”

This means getting more developments on characters like Omen and Phoenix, among others, while possibly teasing things to come in the future.

“We’ll start to explore deeper into Kingdom: What is this corporation? What’s with all the secretive bases and stuff?” Nottingham said. “… All along we will continue to bring you new maps (with epic backstories), new Agents (from places far flung….and closer to home), and other exciting new content that builds out and expands on the lore.”

haven valorant
Riot Games
We’ll soon learn more about Radianite and the Radiants / Agents that came as a result of it.

This will be a big step for the game. Like with League of Legends, Riot is known for its expansive backstories to their characters and the worlds they come from.

While a lot of players aren’t exactly invested in the intricate narratives behind Valorant, advancements in the plotlines could reveal more about what’s to come later down the road.

We already know Riot likes to tease Agents in their Battle Pass, and with more facets of the game opening up to speculation, there’s going to be a lot more to unpack for eagle-eyed players.