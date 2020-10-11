 How to watch LoL Worlds 2020 Playoffs: Stream, schedule, results - Dexerto
Logo
League of Legends

How to watch LoL Worlds 2020 Playoffs: Stream, schedule, results

Published: 11/Oct/2020 15:16 Updated: 11/Oct/2020 15:17

by Isaac McIntyre
Michal Konkol for Riot Games

Share

Worlds 2020

The 2020 League of Legends World Championship has reached the playoff stage, with only eight teams remaining in the running for the Summoner’s Cup in Shanghai ⁠— here’s everything you need to know about the 10th Worlds tournament.

Worlds is the pinnacle of the League of Legends competitive calendar. Heavyweight lineups and regional champions come together to battle for the game’s ultimate title: to be crowned League of Legends world champion, an honor only six teams have won before.

Advertisement

There were concerns Worlds 2020 may not go ahead, especially after the Mid-Season Invitational was scrapped at the eleventh hour. Riot has ensured their biggest event can still run, however, with all games to be played in Shanghai.

Here’s everything you need to know about the biggest LoL tournament of the year, and how to keep up with what is sure to be another spectacular event.

Advertisement

Worlds 2020 Stream

You can watch the broadcast live on Riot’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.

Playoffs

With the Play-in and Group stage now complete, we turn our attention to the playoffs, where the top teams will now compete in best of 5s to determine this year’s champion.

Main Event Knockout Stage schedule

Quarterfinals Day 1: Thursday, Oct. 15

Advertisement
Match PST EST BST Local
Top Esports vs Fnatic 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM

Quarterfinals Day 2: Friday, Oct. 16

Match PST EST BST Local
Suning vs JD Gaming 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM

Quarterfinals Day 3: Saturday, Oct. 17

Match PST EST BST Local
Gen.G vs G2 Esports 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM

Quarterfinals Day 4: Sunday, Oct. 18

Advertisement
Match PST EST BST Local
DAMWON vs DRX 3 AM 6 AM 11 PM 6 PM

Semifinals Day 1: Saturday, Oct. 24

Match PST EST BST Local
TBD vs TBD 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM

Semifinals Day 2: Sunday, Oct. 25

Match PST EST GMT Local
TBD vs TBD 3 AM 6 AM 10 AM 6 PM

Grand Final: Saturday, Oct. 31

Match PST EST GMT Local
TBD vs TBD 3 AM 6 AM 10 AM 6 PM

Groups

There were two sets of groups for Worlds 2020 ⁠— the first is the Play-In groups, which will be played ahead of the main Worlds event. The second is the main groups, which will see four successful teams join 12 seeded orgs in four groups.

Play-in stage

Group A

Advertisement
Position Team Record
1st Team Liquid 4-1
2nd Legacy Esports 3-2
3rd Papara SuperMassive 2-2
4th MAD Lions 2-3
5th INTZ 1-4

Group B

Position Team Record
1st PSG Talon 4-1
2nd Unicorns of Love 3-2
3rd Rainbow 7 2-2
4th LGD Gaming 2-3
5th V3 Esports 1-4

Main Event

The main event groups were decided by a live draw that selected the first three teams in each group. The final spot has been decided by Play-Ins which finished on September 25th.

Group A

Position Team Record
1st Suning 5-2
2nd G2 Esports 4-3
3rd Team Liquid 3-3
4th Machi Esports 1-5

Group B

Position Team Record
1st Damwon Gaming 5-1
2nd JD Gaming 4-2
3rd PSG Talon 2-4
4th Rogue 1-5

Group C

Position Team Record
1st Gen.G 5-1
2nd Fnatic 4-2
3rd LGD Gaming 3-3
4th TSM 0-6

Group D

Position Team Record
1st DRX 4-1
2nd Top Esports 4-1
3rd FlyQuest 3-3
4th Unicorns of Love 0-6
22 teams are set to clash in Shanghai, with the 10th League of Legends World Championship title on the line.
Riot Games
22 teams are set to clash in Shanghai, with the 10th League of Legends World Championship title on the line.

Format

The League of Legends World Championship is split into three phases: the play-in stage, the main event, and the knockout stage.

10 teams from around the world have partaken in the Play-In stage (down from the usual 12 due to Vietnam’s travel restrictions), with four main event spots going to the best performing teams in the qualifying stage.

The main event features 16 teams, split across four groups, with the top eight teams from each seeded group progressing to the knockout stage.

The knockout stage is a single-elimination, eight-team bracket. Teams will play in best-of-five series against each other all the way to the final, with the winner of the knockout stage winning Worlds and taking home the Summoner’s Cup.

The Summoner's Cup is the ultimate prize in competitive League of Legends.
Riot Games
The Summoner’s Cup is the ultimate prize in competitive League of Legends.

Group stage Results & Recap

Play-In Recap

Play-Ins action came thick and fast in the opening days of Worlds 2020.

In the end, it was Team Liquid, PSG Talon, LGD Gaming, and Unicorns of Love that escaped the qualifying phase. TL and PSG finished as group first-seeds, while China’s LGD and Russia’s UOL had to battle their way through the Qualification playoffs.

LGD looked shakey for much of the Play-In stage, and were forced to play two best-of-fives to be seeded into the main stage’s Group C. First, China’s fourth seed edged Japan’s V3 Esports, then beat surprise package Legacy Esports in three.

On the other end of Group B, PSG Talon (4–1 post-tiebreakers) has been the feel-good story of the stage. The PCS reps were without their jungler, mid, and ADC due to quarantine restrictions, but still managed to qualify for the main event.

Three teams from Group B made it to the main stage. Only Liquid represents Group A’s challengers in groups.

Play-In Group Stage schedule

Play-In Group Stage Day 1: Friday, Sep. 25

Match PST EST BST Local
MAD Lions 1-0 INTZ 1 AM 4 AM 9 AM 4 PM
PSG Talon 1-0 Rainbow 7 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM
Legacy Esports 1-0 INTZ 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM
LGD Gaming 0-1 PSG Talon 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM
Team Liquid 1-0 MAD Lions 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM

Play-In Group Stage Day 2: Saturday, Sep. 26

Match PST EST BST Local
Rainbow 7 0-1 V3 Esports 1 AM 4 AM 9 AM 4 PM
INTZ 0-1 Papara SuperMassive 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM
V3 Esports 0-1 Unicorns of Love 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM
LGD Gaming 0-1 Rainbow 7 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM
Unicorns of Love 1-0 PSG Talon 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM
Papara SuperMassive 1-0 MAD Lions 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM 9 PM
Team Liquid 1-0 Legacy Esports 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM 10 PM

Play-In Group Stage Day 3: Sunday, Sep. 27

Match PST EST BST Local
V3 Esports 0-1 LGD Gaming 1 AM 4 AM 9 AM 4 PM
Rainbow 7 1-0 Unicorns of Love 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM
PSG Talon 1-0 V3 Esports 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM
Unicorns of Love 1-0 LGD Gaming 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM
PSG Talon 1-0 Unicorns of Love (1st place tiebreaker) 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM
LGD Esports 1-0 V3 Esports (4th place tiebreaker) 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM 9 PM

Play-In Group Stage Day 4: Monday, Sep. 28

Match PST EST BST Local
Papara SuperMassive 0-1 Team Liquid 1 AM 4 AM 9 AM 4 PM
MAD Lions 0-1 Legacy Esports 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM
INTZ 1-0 Team Liquid 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM
Legacy Esports 1-0 Papara SuperMassive 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM
MAD Lions 1-0 INTZ (4th place tiebreaker) 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM
Team Liquid 1-0 Legacy Esports (1st place tiebreaker) 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM 9 PM

Play-In Knockout Stage schedule

Play-In Elimination Stage: Tuesday, Sep. 29

Match PST EST BST Local
Rainbow7 0-3 LGD Gaming 11 PM 2 AM 7 AM 4 PM
MAD Lions 2-3 Papara SuperMassive 3 AM 6 AM 11 PM 8 PM

Play-In Qualification Round: Wednesday, Sep. 30

Match PST EST BST Local
Legacy Esports 0-3 LGD Gaming 1 AM 4 AM 9 AM 4 PM
Unicorns of Love 3-0 Papara Supermassive 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM

Main Event Group Stage schedule

Group Stage Day 1: Saturday, Oct. 03

Match PST EST BST Local
FlyQuest 0-1 Top Esports 1 AM 4 AM 9 AM 4 PM
DRX 1-0 Unicorns of Love 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM
Rogue 1-0 PSG Talon 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM
Damwon Gaming 1-0 JD Gaming 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM
Gen.G 1-0 LGD Gaming 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM
Team SoloMid 0-1 Fnatic 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM 9 PM

Group Stage Day 2: Sunday, Oct. 04

Match PST EST BST Local
Machi Esports 1-0 Team Liquid 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM
G2 Esports 1-0 Suning 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM
Rogue 0-1 Damwon Gaming 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM
JD Gaming 1-0 PSG Talon 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM
Gen.G 1-0 Team SoloMid 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM 9 PM
Fnatic 0-1 LGD Gaming 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM 10 PM

Group Stage Day 3: Monday, Oct. 05

Match PST EST BST Local
Machi Esports 0-1 G2 Esports 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM
Suning 1-0 Team Liquid 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM
Damwon Gaming 1-0 PSG Talon 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM
JD Gaming 1-0 Rogue 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM
FlyQuest 1-0 Unicorns of Love 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM 9 PM
Top Esports 1-0 DRX 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM 10 PM

Group Stage Day 4: Tuesday, Oct. 06

Match PST EST BST Local
G2 Esports 0-1 Team Liquid 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM
Suning 1-0 Machi Esports 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM
DRX 1-0 FlyQuest 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM
Top Esports 1-0 Unicorns of Love 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM
Fnatic 1-0 Gen.G 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM 9 PM
Team SoloMid 0-1 LGD Gaming 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM 10 PM

Group Stage Day 5: Thursday, Oct. 08

Match PST EST BST Local
G2 Esports 1-0 Team Liquid 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM
Machi Esports 0-1 Suning 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM
G2 Esports 1-0 Machi Esports 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM
Suning 0-1 Team Liquid 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM
Machi Esports 0-1 Team Liquid 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM 9 PM
Suning 1-0 G2 Esports 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM 10 PM
Suning 1-0 G2 Esports (1st place tiebreaker) 8 AM 11 AM 4 PM 11 PM

Group Stage Day 6: Friday, Oct. 09

Match PST EST BST Local
Damwon Gaming 1-0 PSG Talon 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM
Rogue 0-1 JD Gaming 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM
Damwon Gaming 1-0 Rogue 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM
JD Gaming 0-1 PSG Talon 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM
Rogue 0-1 PSG Talon 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM 9 PM
JD Gaming 1-0 Damwon Gaming 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM 10 PM

Group Stage Day 7: Saturday, Oct. 10

Match PST EST BST Local
Fnatic 1-0 Team SoloMid 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM
Gen.G 1-0 LGD Gaming 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM
Team SoloMid 0-1 Gen.G 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM
Fnatic 1-0 LGD Gaming 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM
Team SoloMid 0-1 LGD Gaming 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM 9 PM
Gen.G 1-0 Fnatic 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM 10 PM

Group Stage Day 8: Sunday, Oct. 11

Match PST EST BST Local
FlyQuest 0-1 DRX 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM
Top Esports 1-0 Unicorns of Love 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM
DRX 1-0 Unicorns of Love 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM
Top Esports 0-1 FlyQuest 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM
FlyQuest 1-0 Unicorns of Love 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM 9 PM
DRX 0-1 Top Esports 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM 10 PM
Season 1 winners Fnatic is the only returning title-holders, after Chinese champions FunPlus Phoenix and Invictus Gaming failed to qualify.
Riot Games
Season 1 winners Fnatic are the only returning title-holders, after Chinese champions FunPlus Phoenix and Invictus Gaming failed to qualify.

Where is Worlds 2020 being streamed?

Worlds 2020 will be streamed on Twitch and YouTube in English, and on a variety of other different streaming services for other languages.

A full list of streams is available on the LoL Esports website.

CS:GO

How to watch IEM New York 2020: stream, teams, schedule, more

Published: 10/Oct/2020 17:00 Updated: 11/Oct/2020 1:48

by Andrew Amos
ESL

Share

We might not be in the Big Apple this year, but IEM New York is still taking place. Three events across North America, Europe, and CIS will take place to crown regional champions in the next stage of the IEM Global Challenge.

ESL One New York in 2019 featured an Astralis vs Evil Geniuses final, where the hometown stars took down the dominant Danes in a convincing 3-1 series. However, the two will be separated into different regional events in 2020.

Advertisement

IEM New York is still taking place online, with 32 teams across three regions invited to take part in the $250,000 event. Across three weeks, different regional champions will be crowned, with RMR points on offer for the best performing teams.

Evil Geniuses with ESL ONE New York trophy
Bart Oerbekke for ESL
Evil Geniuses won ESL One New York 2019. This year, there’ll be three winners.

Not only that, but spots at the first CS:GO LAN post-pandemic, the IEM Global Challenge, are potentially on the line.

Advertisement

IEM New York stream

IEM New York, being an ESL event, will be streamed on the ESL CS:GO channels on Twitch and YouTube. We’ve embedded the streams below for your convenience.

Advertisement

IEM New York teams

12 North American and CIS teams, plus eight European teams, will be taking part in IEM New York. Despite having the fewest number of teams, Europe boasts the biggest prize pool of $140,000 USD.

The teams will be divided into two sets of groups ⁠— six in each NA and CIS group, four in Europe. The best teams in each group will make it to the playoffs. The format for playoffs will be single-elimination in Europe, and double-elimination for North America and CIS.

North America

Group A Group B
FURIA Team Liquid
Evil Geniuses 100 Thieves
ImPerium Esports Team One
Triumph Chaos Esports Club
Rebirth Esports RBG Esports
New England Whalers Mythic

Europe

Group A Group B
Team Vitality FaZe Clan
G2 Esports BIG
Fnatic Heroic
Complexity OG

CIS

Group A Group B
Natus Vincere Winstrike
forZe Nemiga
Virtus.pro Ethereal
K23 Team Spirit
Cyber Legacy Gambit Youngsters
ESPADA HellRaisers

IEM New York schedule

Tuesday, October 6

Region Game PT ET BST
EU Group A Vitality 2 – 1 Fnatic 5am 8am 1pm
EU Group A G2 Esports 0 – 2 Complexity 5am 8am 1pm
EU Group B Heroic 0 – 2 FaZe 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
EU Group B OG 2 – 0 BIG 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
NA Group A Evil Geniuses 2 – 0 Triumph 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group A New England Whalers 2 – 0 Imperium 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group B 100 Thieves 2 – 0 RBG 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm
NA Group A FURIA 2 – 0 Rebirth 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm

Wednesday, October 7

Region Game PT ET BST
EU Group A G2 0 – 2 Fnatic 5am 8am 1pm
EU Group B BIG 2 – 1 Heroic 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
NA Group B Liquid 2 – 0 Team One 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group B Chaos 2 – 0 Mythic 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group A FURIA 2 – 1 Triumph 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm
NA Group A Rebirth 2 – 1 Imperium 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm

Thursday, October 8

Region Game PT ET BST
EU Group A Complexity 0-2 Vitality 5am 8am 1pm
EU Group B OG 2-0 FaZe 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
NA Group B Liquid 2-0 Mythic 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group A Evil Geniuses 2-0 New England Whalers 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group B 100 Thieves 0-2 Chaos 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm
NA Group B Team One 2-1 RBG 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm

Friday, October 9

Region Game PT ET BST
EU Group A Fnatic 2-0 Complexity 5am 8am 1pm
EU Group B BIG 0-2 FaZe 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
NA Group A Evil Geniuses 0-2 FURIA 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group A Triumph 2-0 Imperium 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group B Liquid 2-0 Chaos 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm
NA Group A Rebirth 2-1 New England Whalers 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm

Saturday, October 10

Region Game PT ET BST
EU Semi Finals OG 2-1 Fnatic 5am 8am 1pm
EU Semi Finals Vitality 0-2 FaZe 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
NA Group B 100 Thieves 2-0 Team One 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group B RBG 0-2 Mythic 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group A Evil Geniuses 2-0 Rebirth 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm
NA Group A FURIA 2-0 Imperium 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm

Sunday, October 11

Region Game PT ET BST
EU Grand Final OG vs TBD 7am 10am 3pm
NA Group B 100 Thieves vs Liquid 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group A Triumph vs New England Whalers 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group B Team One vs Mythic 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm
NA Group B Chaos vs RBG 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm