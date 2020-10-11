How to watch LoL Worlds 2020 Playoffs: Stream, schedule, results - Dexerto

The 2020 League of Legends World Championship has reached the playoff stage, with only eight teams remaining in the running for the Summoner’s Cup in Shanghai ⁠— here’s everything you need to know about the 10th Worlds tournament.

Worlds is the pinnacle of the League of Legends competitive calendar. Heavyweight lineups and regional champions come together to battle for the game’s ultimate title: to be crowned League of Legends world champion, an honor only six teams have won before.

There were concerns Worlds 2020 may not go ahead, especially after the Mid-Season Invitational was scrapped at the eleventh hour. Riot has ensured their biggest event can still run, however, with all games to be played in Shanghai.

Here’s everything you need to know about the biggest LoL tournament of the year, and how to keep up with what is sure to be another spectacular event.

Worlds 2020 Stream

You can watch the broadcast live on Riot’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.

Playoffs

With the Play-in and Group stage now complete, we turn our attention to the playoffs, where the top teams will now compete in best of 5s to determine this year’s champion.

Main Event Knockout Stage schedule

Quarterfinals Day 1: Thursday, Oct. 15

Match PST EST BST Local Top Esports vs Fnatic 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM

Quarterfinals Day 2: Friday, Oct. 16

Match PST EST BST Local Suning vs JD Gaming 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM

Quarterfinals Day 3: Saturday, Oct. 17

Match PST EST BST Local Gen.G vs G2 Esports 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM

Quarterfinals Day 4: Sunday, Oct. 18

Match PST EST BST Local DAMWON vs DRX 3 AM 6 AM 11 PM 6 PM

Semifinals Day 1: Saturday, Oct. 24 Match PST EST BST Local TBD vs TBD 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM Semifinals Day 2: Sunday, Oct. 25 Match PST EST GMT Local TBD vs TBD 3 AM 6 AM 10 AM 6 PM Grand Final: Saturday, Oct. 31 Match PST EST GMT Local TBD vs TBD 3 AM 6 AM 10 AM 6 PM

Groups

There were two sets of groups for Worlds 2020 ⁠— the first is the Play-In groups, which will be played ahead of the main Worlds event. The second is the main groups, which will see four successful teams join 12 seeded orgs in four groups.

Play-in stage

Group A

Position Team Record 1st Team Liquid 4-1 2nd Legacy Esports 3-2 3rd Papara SuperMassive 2-2 4th MAD Lions 2-3 5th INTZ 1-4

Group B

Position Team Record 1st PSG Talon 4-1 2nd Unicorns of Love 3-2 3rd Rainbow 7 2-2 4th LGD Gaming 2-3 5th V3 Esports 1-4

Main Event

The main event groups were decided by a live draw that selected the first three teams in each group. The final spot has been decided by Play-Ins which finished on September 25th.

Group A

Position Team Record 1st Suning 5-2 2nd G2 Esports 4-3 3rd Team Liquid 3-3 4th Machi Esports 1-5

Group B

Position Team Record 1st Damwon Gaming 5-1 2nd JD Gaming 4-2 3rd PSG Talon 2-4 4th Rogue 1-5

Group C

Position Team Record 1st Gen.G 5-1 2nd Fnatic 4-2 3rd LGD Gaming 3-3 4th TSM 0-6

Group D

Position Team Record 1st DRX 4-1 2nd Top Esports 4-1 3rd FlyQuest 3-3 4th Unicorns of Love 0-6

Format

The League of Legends World Championship is split into three phases: the play-in stage, the main event, and the knockout stage.

10 teams from around the world have partaken in the Play-In stage (down from the usual 12 due to Vietnam’s travel restrictions), with four main event spots going to the best performing teams in the qualifying stage.

The main event features 16 teams, split across four groups, with the top eight teams from each seeded group progressing to the knockout stage.

The knockout stage is a single-elimination, eight-team bracket. Teams will play in best-of-five series against each other all the way to the final, with the winner of the knockout stage winning Worlds and taking home the Summoner’s Cup.

Group stage Results & Recap

Play-In Recap

Play-Ins action came thick and fast in the opening days of Worlds 2020.

In the end, it was Team Liquid, PSG Talon, LGD Gaming, and Unicorns of Love that escaped the qualifying phase. TL and PSG finished as group first-seeds, while China’s LGD and Russia’s UOL had to battle their way through the Qualification playoffs.

LGD looked shakey for much of the Play-In stage, and were forced to play two best-of-fives to be seeded into the main stage’s Group C. First, China’s fourth seed edged Japan’s V3 Esports, then beat surprise package Legacy Esports in three.

On the other end of Group B, PSG Talon (4–1 post-tiebreakers) has been the feel-good story of the stage. The PCS reps were without their jungler, mid, and ADC due to quarantine restrictions, but still managed to qualify for the main event.

Three teams from Group B made it to the main stage. Only Liquid represents Group A’s challengers in groups.

Play-In Group Stage schedule

Play-In Group Stage Day 1: Friday, Sep. 25

Match PST EST BST Local MAD Lions 1-0 INTZ 1 AM 4 AM 9 AM 4 PM PSG Talon 1-0 Rainbow 7 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM Legacy Esports 1-0 INTZ 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM LGD Gaming 0-1 PSG Talon 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM Team Liquid 1-0 MAD Lions 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM

Play-In Group Stage Day 2: Saturday, Sep. 26

Match PST EST BST Local Rainbow 7 0-1 V3 Esports 1 AM 4 AM 9 AM 4 PM INTZ 0-1 Papara SuperMassive 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM V3 Esports 0-1 Unicorns of Love 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM LGD Gaming 0-1 Rainbow 7 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM Unicorns of Love 1-0 PSG Talon 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM Papara SuperMassive 1-0 MAD Lions 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM 9 PM Team Liquid 1-0 Legacy Esports 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM 10 PM

Play-In Group Stage Day 3: Sunday, Sep. 27

Match PST EST BST Local V3 Esports 0-1 LGD Gaming 1 AM 4 AM 9 AM 4 PM Rainbow 7 1-0 Unicorns of Love 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM PSG Talon 1-0 V3 Esports 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM Unicorns of Love 1-0 LGD Gaming 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM PSG Talon 1-0 Unicorns of Love (1st place tiebreaker) 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM LGD Esports 1-0 V3 Esports (4th place tiebreaker) 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM 9 PM

Play-In Group Stage Day 4: Monday, Sep. 28

Match PST EST BST Local Papara SuperMassive 0-1 Team Liquid 1 AM 4 AM 9 AM 4 PM MAD Lions 0-1 Legacy Esports 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM INTZ 1-0 Team Liquid 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM Legacy Esports 1-0 Papara SuperMassive 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM MAD Lions 1-0 INTZ (4th place tiebreaker) 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM Team Liquid 1-0 Legacy Esports (1st place tiebreaker) 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM 9 PM

Play-In Knockout Stage schedule

Play-In Elimination Stage: Tuesday, Sep. 29

Match PST EST BST Local Rainbow7 0-3 LGD Gaming 11 PM 2 AM 7 AM 4 PM MAD Lions 2-3 Papara SuperMassive 3 AM 6 AM 11 PM 8 PM

Play-In Qualification Round: Wednesday, Sep. 30

Match PST EST BST Local Legacy Esports 0-3 LGD Gaming 1 AM 4 AM 9 AM 4 PM Unicorns of Love 3-0 Papara Supermassive 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM

Main Event Group Stage schedule Group Stage Day 1: Saturday, Oct. 03 Match PST EST BST Local FlyQuest 0-1 Top Esports 1 AM 4 AM 9 AM 4 PM DRX 1-0 Unicorns of Love 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM Rogue 1-0 PSG Talon 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM Damwon Gaming 1-0 JD Gaming 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM Gen.G 1-0 LGD Gaming 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM Team SoloMid 0-1 Fnatic 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM 9 PM Group Stage Day 2: Sunday, Oct. 04 Match PST EST BST Local Machi Esports 1-0 Team Liquid 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM G2 Esports 1-0 Suning 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM Rogue 0-1 Damwon Gaming 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM JD Gaming 1-0 PSG Talon 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM Gen.G 1-0 Team SoloMid 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM 9 PM Fnatic 0-1 LGD Gaming 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM 10 PM Group Stage Day 3: Monday, Oct. 05 Match PST EST BST Local Machi Esports 0-1 G2 Esports 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM Suning 1-0 Team Liquid 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM Damwon Gaming 1-0 PSG Talon 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM JD Gaming 1-0 Rogue 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM FlyQuest 1-0 Unicorns of Love 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM 9 PM Top Esports 1-0 DRX 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM 10 PM Group Stage Day 4: Tuesday, Oct. 06 Match PST EST BST Local G2 Esports 0-1 Team Liquid 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM Suning 1-0 Machi Esports 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM DRX 1-0 FlyQuest 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM Top Esports 1-0 Unicorns of Love 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM Fnatic 1-0 Gen.G 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM 9 PM Team SoloMid 0-1 LGD Gaming 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM 10 PM Group Stage Day 5: Thursday, Oct. 08 Match PST EST BST Local G2 Esports 1-0 Team Liquid 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM Machi Esports 0-1 Suning 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM G2 Esports 1-0 Machi Esports 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM Suning 0-1 Team Liquid 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM Machi Esports 0-1 Team Liquid 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM 9 PM Suning 1-0 G2 Esports 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM 10 PM Suning 1-0 G2 Esports (1st place tiebreaker) 8 AM 11 AM 4 PM 11 PM Group Stage Day 6: Friday, Oct. 09 Match PST EST BST Local Damwon Gaming 1-0 PSG Talon 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM Rogue 0-1 JD Gaming 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM Damwon Gaming 1-0 Rogue 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM JD Gaming 0-1 PSG Talon 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM Rogue 0-1 PSG Talon 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM 9 PM JD Gaming 1-0 Damwon Gaming 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM 10 PM Group Stage Day 7: Saturday, Oct. 10 Match PST EST BST Local Fnatic 1-0 Team SoloMid 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM Gen.G 1-0 LGD Gaming 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM Team SoloMid 0-1 Gen.G 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM Fnatic 1-0 LGD Gaming 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM Team SoloMid 0-1 LGD Gaming 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM 9 PM Gen.G 1-0 Fnatic 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM 10 PM Group Stage Day 8: Sunday, Oct. 11 Match PST EST BST Local FlyQuest 0-1 DRX 2 AM 5 AM 10 AM 5 PM Top Esports 1-0 Unicorns of Love 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM DRX 1-0 Unicorns of Love 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM Top Esports 0-1 FlyQuest 5 AM 8 AM 1 PM 8 PM FlyQuest 1-0 Unicorns of Love 6 AM 9 AM 2 PM 9 PM DRX 0-1 Top Esports 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM 10 PM