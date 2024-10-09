How to get free Ann-Sivir-sary skin: LoL Player Days explained

To celebrate the game’s 15th anniversary, League of Legends is giving out some free goodies as part of the LoL player days event, including an Ann-Sivir-sary Sivir skin.

It’s pretty common for League of Legends to implement battle passes around big events like Worlds 2024 that introduce some ways to get skins via earned currency, but it’s rare to get a wholly free skin that you can earn just from logging in and playing a some games starting when patch 14.20 goes live.

Fortunately, LoL Player Days is giving away a completely free skin to players who play enough matches during the event. Although, you’ll only have a limited amount of time to get it, and you’ll have to commit a fair bit of time to grab the skin.

Here’s what you need to know:

How to get Ann-Sivir-sary skin in League of Legends

In order to get the Ann-Sivir-sary skin for free during the LoL Player Days event, you’ll have to play matches for 9 days over the course of the limited time event. The full list of rewards are as follows:

Day 1: Anniversary Player Icon

Day 2: 2500 Blue Essence

Day 3: Mystery Icon

Day 4: 1050 Orange Essence

Day 5: Anniversary Emote

Day 6: 5 Mythic Essence

Day 7: Mystery Emote

Day 8: 10 Mythic Essence

Day 9: Ann-Sivir-sary Skin Permanent (Mythic)

Day 10: Ann-Sivir-sary Border and Icon

You’ll only get credit toward completing the challenge if you play through a full match on that day, meaning that you’ll have to get ahead of this event and plan to play at least nine matches before the event ends.

How long does LoL Player Days last?

Riot Games

LoL Player Days will last until October 28, 2024. Once the event ends, you won’t be able to get your hands on the Sivir skin for free. It’s not clear if Riot plans to put it up for sale again in the future, either.

You’ll have to wait nine days until you can grab the skin, with new rewards being available to unlock each day. However, you can also wait until the ninth day of the event and just play nine games in a row if you’d rather just play in one burst. As long as you get those matches in before the 28th, you’ll be fine.

Additionally, there are some purchasable skins in the form of Music Fan Gragas, Cosplayer Neeko, and Esports Fan Trundle to coincide with Riot celebrating the music, community and esports sides of League of Legends respectively to kick off LoL Player Days.