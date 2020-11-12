 Riot denies artist’s accusations that LoL’s Seraphine is based on her - Dexerto
Riot denies artist’s accusations that LoL’s Seraphine is based on her

Published: 12/Nov/2020 23:59

by Theo Salaun
Riot Games have publicly refuted claims from an artist and ex-girlfriend of an employee, who claims League of Legends’ Seraphine is based on her. Citing troubling similarities between herself and Seraphine, accusations and potential legal action were levied before Riot’s response.

Seraphine, League’s latest controversial character, is a pink-haired musical artist with glasses, a cat, and a tendency to draw herself in whimsical ways. Stephanie, a girl with close ties to Riot, is a pink-haired artist with glasses, a cat, and a tendency to draw herself in whimsical ways.

The similarities between Stephanie and Seraphine extend much deeper than the closeness of their names and, although there are tons of quirky e-girls with pink hair and Instagram art profiles, this situation is oarticularly intriguing. 

At its basis, Stephanie’s discomfort stems from the fact that her ex-boyfriend worked at Riot and made numerous indications that he’d like to use her as inspiration for League’s champions or skins. Still, Riot has denied that any of those conversations, and current Seraphine content, constitute legitimate evidence.

In a thorough Medium article, Stephanie makes her claims that Serapine is based on her. While inconclusive, she does a strong job of qualifying her ex’s uncomfortable messaging about using her as a muse and of showing similarities between herself and Seraphine. 

In sum, she states that “this whole situation has been really violating” with the qualification that this “may be just another way a giant videogame company has screwed over a woman without a second thought — and massively profited off it.” 

Stephanie’s art and Seraphine’s art feel eerily similar.

Since pink hair and glasses are by no means undeniably unique character traits in 2020, the more interesting content raised includes similarities between Seraphine and Stephanie’s self portraits. Both go black and white, with minimalist noses and eyes, underneath pink hair. But, more damning would be the ex’s messages.

Stephanie shares communications between her and her short-lived ex, suggesting that he intended to use her as a muse for different iterations of LoL characters. Some of those troubling signs included sharing her writing internally, gifting her Riot art of herself “as K/DA Ahri,” and the idea of “an ‘e-girl’ or ‘awkward’ skin for Ahri … that he implied was inspired” by Stephanie.

Stephanie’s photo comparison, as shared on Medium.

Ultimately, Riot have shut this issue down and stated that the results of their investigation conclude that Seraphine “was not based on any individual.” Further, they explained that Stephanie’s ex “left Riot more than a year ago and was in a department and role that has no input whatsoever into the creative design process.”

The possibility of this bizarre situation going to courts is, like migrating birds, still up in the air. But, with Riot indicating that their response has been ignored by Stephanie’s attorney, it’s entirely unclear what will happen.

Rockstar teases new GTA Online heist amid new $100 Billion challenge

Published: 12/Nov/2020 23:48

by Michael Gwilliam
Rockstar Games has already begun to tease its next big Grand Theft Auto Online heist, as ‘The Heist Challenge’ is underway.

On November 12, Rockstar announced The Heist Challenge, where users need to steal $100 billion as a community.

“To help get ready for the upcoming release of the next evolution in Heist gameplay, the GTA Online community has the chance to take down a special kind of score,” they said.

Completing any Heist Finale over the next seven days will contribute to the global haul. If players can complete the task by November 18, the entire community will be given a new vehicle for free.

While all this sounds great, there’s still no telling what the new heist will be, or how it will “evolve” gameplay.

Previously, Rockstar has stated that its next heist will be in “an entirely new location.” It is a rather vague statement and has caused many players to wonder just what the company has in store.

New heist teased?

That all said, some players have discovered clues pointing to the new heist. Twitter user ‘TezFunz2’ posted some photos detailing his findings.

New construction has begun at the Diamond casino.

Over at the Diamond Casino, some construction work has begun. This seems rather odd, because the previous heist took place at the casino, so it’s possible this could be related to prep work.

It’s also possible that the new heist returns to the casino in this new location currently under construction.

Notably, Tom Connors also sends players a message reading: “Dear member, in spite of construction work at the Diamond, please be assured noise levels are low and champagne sales are high.”

Tom doesn’t reveal what is under construction.

It will be interesting to see if this new heist ends up correlating to the rerelease of GTA 5 on PlayStation 5 in the near future, where GTA Online will be free for the first three months.

Not much is known so far about the Rockstar hit and its next-gen port, except that it will be available in the second half of 2021 and will feature some improvements to graphics and performance.