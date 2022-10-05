Veteran League caster Pastrytime announces LCS departure

Hailing from the UK, Meg is a writer covering all things esports for Dexerto, with a focus on competitive League of Legends. She has a degree in English Literature, and has formerly worked with Dot Esports, Esports.gg, and LoL Esports -- contact at [email protected]

After casting League of Legends for over a decade, Julian ‘Pastrytime’ Carr announced that he would be retiring from the LCS after his final cast of the 2022 Worlds Play-Ins on October 4.

After a career spanning ten years, multiple regions, and his fair share of international events, League of Legends caster Julian ‘Pastrytime’ Carr announced on October 4 that he would be retiring from casting professional League of Legends in North America.

In his announcement, Pastrytime reminisced on ten years of League casting. The Australian began his career in the Oceania region, casting multiple esports titles, including League of Legends, before becoming a recurring fixture on the NA LCS broadcast talent team in 2016.

He was also a long-standing fixture of the LPL caster desk and worked at several international events, making appearances at multiple Mid-Season Invitationals and World Championships.

He confirmed that he was “not sure” whether his casting career would continue, but that his time as a play-by-play caster “in North America and on the global stage” had come to a close.

“I’ve known for some time that this would be my last LCS split and final run at Worlds,” he wrote. “As such, I gave everything I had to these final events. In some ways it’s a lot easier to go all out, risk your voice not holding up, commit fully to the moment when you know it’s your only one left.

“For those of you that enjoy my work in League of Legends, I hope you had just as much fun as I did living and breathing those last games. Nothing will ever match that feeling of getting one shot to cover a hype in-game moment in LoL as best as you possibly can and I’ll miss it dearly.”

Pastrytime added: “While the next steps of my career at Riot are currently in motion, nothing is certain. I’m very sad to be losing something that has defined me for a decade, but I’m dedicated to my lifelong dream of seeing esports grow bigger and brighter.”

Community reactions

His announcement was met with an outpouring of love from notable figures across the community.

Many pointed out his passion for the LCS, and his dedication to its growth — during his time in North America, he was a prominent fixture on the broadcasts for both NA Academy and multiple Proving Grounds/Amateur tournaments.

In his Twitlonger, he confirmed that he would not be leaving esports for good — affirming that “you’ll see me again, even if things might look a little different”. With his departure, the LCS loses one of its longest-standing and most veteran play-by-play casters.