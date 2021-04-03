TFT patch 11.8 notes: Aurelion Sol & Samira nerfs, Azir buffs - Dexerto

TFT patch 11.8 is on its way, and it’s a solemn one. It’s the final update of Fates ahead of Reckoning’s arrival at the end of April. However, Riot are going out with a bang, having some fun with the balancing in the final two weeks of the set.

Get ready to farewell TFT Fates. With Set 5, Reckoning, on the way at the end of April, TFT patch 11.8 is the last update for Set 4 ⁠— and your last chance to grind ranked.

Riot are having a bit of fun with the balance changes without going too insane. After all, there’s still LP to gain, and there’s no fun in a Warweek 2.0. Here’s the changes you can expect in TFT patch 11.8.

When is TFT patch 11.8?

TFT patch 11.8 is locked and loaded for April 14, 2021. Typically, the servers will shut off at 5am local time (depending on server location) for three hours.

The servers will be live again at 8am. TFT patch 11.8 will rollout in Oceania first before making its way across the globe over the 24 hours.

What’s coming in TFT patch 11.8?

Spirit & Aurelion Sol nerfs

Right off the bat, Riot is bringing some of the more overpowered comps back in line. Spirit has been a problematic trait for most of the set with its huge early game power. It’s being nerfed again at both two and four units ⁠— what a final farewell from Fates.

The same goes for Aurelion Sol. The Dragonsoul-Mage has been doing a bit too much work, and Riot is nerfing him at all three-star levels. This is on top of the Mage 7 changes that were shipped in patch 11.6b.

The two changes aren’t going to be meta-breaking or defining. However, they’ll open up a little bit more counterplay, and the small nudges could be the difference between a one-unit win or a loss.

Riot goes hard on buffing five-costs: Azir, Sett, more

Given there’s only one more patch left of Fates, you can understand Riot wants to have a bit of fun with it. What better way to do so than to just completely overload the five-cost champions in the hopes of a Fortune highroll comeback?

Azir, Sett, Ornn, and Samira are all penciled in for changes currently in TFT patch 11.8. Azir and Ornn are getting bonus damage at all three-star levels, while Sett is getting a buff at three-star that acts like a tactical nuke.

The only outlier is Samira. She’s getting a huge base damage buff at three-star, but she’s also getting a nerf at one and two-star. Just because it’s the final patch doesn’t mean the meta comps should be more powerful than they already are.

You can find the TFT patch 11.8 preview notes below, courtesy of [email protected].

We will update this all the way up to patch day on April 14, and be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the full Set 5 reveal, which should be just around the corner.

TFT patch 11.8 notes

Champions

Tier 4

Aurelion Sol

Ability damage lowered from 325/500/1400 to 300/475/1300

Tier 5

Azir

Ability wall damage increased from 200/350/8888 to 225/375/18888

Ornn

Ability damage increased from 150/250/750 to 175/275/9999

Samira

Ability base damage changed from 15/25/40 to 10/20/777

Sett

Primary damage increased from 40/60/400% to 40/60/800%

Secondary damage increased from 20/30/200% to 20/30/400%

Traits

Spirit