A new TFT set means new TFT battle pass. Festival of Beasts is here, and the Fates II pass is up for grabs, with dozens of rewards bundled into a package you slowly open as you play the game more. Here’s what you need to know about the Set 4.5 pass.

TFT Festival of Beasts is finally live on PBE, with over 20 champions being added in, a host of new traits, and a heap of changes on the current Fates set.

It also means a new battle pass is primed to grind. If you’re looking to max out your pass as soon as possible, or just seeing if purchasing it is worth it for you, we’ve got all you need to know right here.

How much does the battle pass cost?

The TFT Fates II Pass has two tracks ⁠— a free version, and the Pass+. Obviously, the free version doesn’t cost a dime. However, you’ll have limited access to rewards. The free track has a few emotes on offer, but that’s about it.

The Pass+ will set you back 1295 RP, around $10, and you get a ton of content if you grind it all of the way to the end. You can unlock Little Legend eggs, Star Shards, new Arenas and more. You’ll also be given the Dumpling Sprite Little Legend for free just by purchasing the pass.

The Pass+ is available in a bundle as well alongside limited-edition Little Legend eggs and new Arenas, varying in price from 2260 RP ($17.99) to 10,380 RP ($79.99).

How many tiers are there in the TFT Fates II battle pass?

Riot hasn’t confirmed the exact number of tiers in the TFT Fates II pass, but going off of the first battle pass of Set 4, players can expect around 45 tiers of rewards. The XP grind has been equalized out to around 26,000 XP, which can take a few weeks of grinding to get.

However, given the pass is around for a couple of months, if you take your time you’ll be fine. Plus, you’ll be even more set if you complete some of the missions. Riot often sets aside weekly and set-long missions worth a chunk of XP just by playing the game. These haven’t been revealed yet, but we will add them once they are.

Get ready to celebrate the Festival of Beasts in style with a new Fates II Pass, Little Legends, arenas, booms, and more. 🥟 Here's what's coming in Patch 11.2 https://t.co/5Y5s67kgvp (ps. Dumpling Sprite is NOT edible. We repeat. NOT EDIBLE!) pic.twitter.com/suO6PfZ7l5 — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) January 5, 2021

What rewards are on offer?

With 45-odd tiers expected, players should get ready to get the same amount in rewards. From Little Legends to Booms to Arena and Star Shards, you can customize your TFT experience as you grind through the battle pass.

All of the rewards have a distinct Chinese New Year flavor to them ⁠— fitting the Festival of Beasts itself and some of the game’s new additions. We will put the full list here once Riot confirms the final order.

When does the TFT Fates II battle pass expire?

The TFT Fates II battle pass will go live with patch 11.2, which is locked in for January 21. You still have a couple of weeks to get ready, complete your first battle pass on live, and test out the units on PBE.

Then, the grind kicks off, and you have until March 4 to do so. When that comes around, it’s likely Set 5 will be in the works and be primed for release, so get in quick!