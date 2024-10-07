Diablo 4 Season 6 Battle Pass: Tiers, rewards, price, more

A new season of Diablo 4 means that players will have a new Battle Pass to grid through. Here’s everything you need to know about the Diablo 4 Season 6 Battle Pass including pricing, rewards, and more.

The Season of Infernal Hordes has come and gone and a new era is dawning for Diablo 4. The Vessel of Hatred expansion is here and with it comes a new class, new mechanics, and new activities.

Of course, alongside the DLC comes the Season of Hatred Rising with its own set of new additions to the game. One of the most exciting parts of any new Diablo season is the rewards on offer.

So, here’s all the important information regarding Diablo 4 Season 6’s Battle Pass. This guide will go over pricing, tiers, and most importantly, the rewards you can earn from grinding.

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 4 Season 6’s free cosmetics make you look like a Pirate and we’re so fine with that.

Diablo 4 Season 6 Battle Pass price

Like in previous outings, the Diablo 4 Season 6 Battle Pass is separated into three different pricing options. The Free Battle Pass is automatically available to every player and will begin filling the moment you start doing activities in the Season of Hatred Rising.

The Premium Battle Pass costs players $10 USD and includes all the rewards of the Free Battle Pass with the added bonus of unlocking some extra cosmetic items for your Diablo 4 characters.

The Accelerated Battle Pass increases in price to $25 USD. It includes all the rewards of the Premium Battle Pass and offers 20-tier skips so you can get ahold of some of those cosmetics early. In addition, the Accelerated Battle Pass gives an exclusive emote to anyone who purchases it.

Diablo 4 Season 6 Battle Pass rewards

The Season of Hatred Rising’s 90-tier Battle Pass is jam-packed with various cosmetic rewards that should incentivize grinding through it, regardless of what pricing option you’ve selected. There are 28 Free tiers and 62 Premium tiers.

The rewards that make up the Diablo 4 Season 6 Battle Pass’ Free and Premium tiers are as follows:

Free Battle Pass rewards

20x Smouldering Ashes

5x Armor Transmog Pieces

5x Weapon Transmogs

1x Mount Trophy

1x Title

1x Town Portal

Premium Battle Pass rewards

Everything listed in the Free tier above

10x Armor Transmog Pieces

19x Weapon Transmogs

4x Headstones

10x Emotes

2x Mounts

2x Mount Armors

5x Mount Trophies

2x Titles

700 Platinum

2x Town Portals

20x Tier Skips (Accelerated Battle Pass)

1x Emote (Accelerated Battle Pass)

Blizzard Entertainment Don’t forget to grab your seasonal mount from the Diablo 4 Season 6 Battle Pass.

Smouldering Ashes and Seasonal Blessings

Like every Season before it, the primary reward for the Diablo 4 Season 6 Battle Pass is Smouldering Ashes. This currency is available to every player and can be used to upgrade your Seasonal Blessings through the Urns system.

Season 6 has five different Urns and each offers a different boost. This Season introduces three new Urns that offer thematic rewards that correlate to its unique mechanics. They are:

The Urn of Aggression : – Boosts experience earned from Monster kills.

: – Boosts experience earned from Monster kills. The Urn of Whispers : Boost the chance to receive a Greater Collection from Whisper rewards.

: Boost the chance to receive a Greater Collection from Whisper rewards. Urn of Opals: Boost the chance of receiving an additional Seething Opal reward after completing a Seething Realm.

Boost the chance of receiving an additional Seething Opal reward after completing a Seething Realm. Urn of Remnant: Boost the rate at which you increase your reputation with the Zakarum Remnants.

Boost the rate at which you increase your reputation with the Zakarum Remnants. Urn of Curiosities: Boost the chance of receiving a second item when purchasing from the Purveyor of Curiosities.

How to earn tiers in the Season 6 Battle Pass

Progressing through the Diablo 4 Season 6 Battle Pass requires players to earn Favor. This can be done by just playing the game. Killing enemies, completing the base or Vessel of Hatred Campaign missions, or doing side quests will all earn Favor.

One of the easiest ways to do so this season will be by participating in the Realmwalker Events that dot Sanctuary. If you do happen to have the Vessel of Hatred expansion, runs through the Undercity of Kurast will also earn you Favor.

Outside of these activities, you can simply purchase tier-skips for the Diablo 4 Season 6 Battle Pass using Platinum. Favor can also be earned by completing specific seasonal challenges that progress what’s called the Season Journey.

The Season Journey: More ways to earn free rewards

Diablo 4 Season 6’s story ties directly into the events of the Vessel of Hatred DLC launching alongside it. Mephisto’s presence is growing in Sanctuary and his minions plague every region. You’ll team up with the last remnants of the Zakarum order in order to fight back.

You can earn reputation with the Zakarum which will reward you with caches of resources and gear but it will also contribute to progressing your Season Journey. Completing that Season Journey will progress you through the 90 tiers of the Battle Pass as well as earn you rewards like Scrolls of Amnesia and Resplendent Sparks.

Blizzard Entertainment Completing the challenges in the Season Journey will fill your Season 6 Battle Pass.

Now you should have all the key info regarding the Diablo 4 Season 6 Battle Pass. With this, you should have no trouble grinding through the tiers and earning all the rewards on offer.

If you’re looking to enhance your experience with Diablo 4 Season 6, our review for the Vessel of Hatred expansion is a solid recommendation for the DLC.