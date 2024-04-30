Teamfight Tactics patch 14.9 notes: new Artifact items, Heavenly and Ghostly reworks

The next patch of Teamfight Tactics brings a heap of new Artifact items to strategize with, as well as reworks to the Ghostly and Heavenly traits that should see them stand more on their own.

Set 11 of Teamfight Tactics has already undergone some pretty huge meta shifts. Now the newest patch of 14.9 looks to shake it up once more, introducing new Artifact items to work with. Patch 14.9 also brings reworks to both Heavenly and Ghostly, which have become far too splashable as traits.

When is TFT Patch 14.9 going live?

Teamfight Tactics’ new patch will be released at the same time as League of Legends Patch 14.9 on May 1, 2024. As per usual, expect a brief period of server downtime before the patch goes live.

Article continues after ad

What’s changing in TFT Patch 14.9?

Artifact Items

There are a tonne of new artifact items being introduced in Patch 14.9. These powerful items will definitely shift how you build your composition and will have a serious effect on player choice.

Heavenly and Ghostly reworks

Both Heavenly and Ghostly have become far too powerful when used in other team compositions, whilst not being useful as a vertical. As such the devs are looking to invest more into the trait themselves, making the units within them more powerful.

Article continues after ad

TFT Patch 14.9 notes

Systems

Player Damage

Stage Player Damage: 0/2/5/7/9/11/17/150 >>> 0/2/5/8/10/12/17/150

Leveling Costs

Level 8 to 9: 72g >>> 80g

Level 9 to 10: 84g >>> 80g

Shop Roll Odds

Level 8: 18/25/32/22/3 >>> 18/27/32/20/3

Level 9: 10/20/25/35/10 >>> 15/20/25/30/10

Encounters

Ahri – Player Health: 15 >>> 10

Kayn – 5-4 Death Game appears more often

Ornn – Choose an Artifact appears more often

Cho’gath – Slots for Items appears less often

Diana – Salvage Bin appears less often

Irelia – Free Move Carousel appears less often

Neeko – Lesser Dupe Carousel appears less often

Teemo – Spatula Carousel appears less often

Wukong – Radiant Carousel appears less often

Wukong – Radiant Carousel can also no longer be Stage 2 Carousel

Khazix – Lower Cost XP for 3 Turns has been removed

Cho’gath – Duplicators has been removed

Neeko – Duplicator Carousel has been removed

Syndra – 2* 4 Cost Carousel has been removed

Artifact Anvils

Artifact Item Anvils are now pick 1 of 4 (were pick 1 of 3)

Portable Forge changed to pick 1 of 4 Artifacts and is available at all Stages

Removed the Augments Portable Forge+ and Portable Forge++ as they are no longer necessary

Traits

Arcanist Arcanist AP: 20/50/85/125 >>> 20/50/90/135

Arcanist Team AP: 20/20/40/125 >>> 20/20/50/135

Dryad Health per stack: 3/7/11 >>> 3/7/10

Dryad AP: 15/30/65 >>> 15/30/55

Duelist Attack Speed per stack: 5/9/13/18% >>> 5/10/14/18%

Fated Sett Omnivamp bonus: 12% >>> 15%

[BUGFIX] Fated Sett Omnivamp bonus no longer applies after resistance and only applies to damage from attacks and abilities.

Fortune 7 piece flat bonus 25 >>> 12

Fortune 7 piece average orb value 16 >>> 8

Fortune adjusted several cashout options.

Heavenly no longer scales with unit star levels.

Heavenly now gives 70% more stats to Heavenly units.

Heavenly Bonus stats: 100/115/135/165/200/225% >>> 100/110/125/145/170/200%

Heavenly Emblem Omnivamp bonus: 6% >>> 5%

Storyweaver Kayle on-hit damage: 15/30/40/90% AP >>> 15/35/45/90% AP

Storyweaver Kayle Scroll of Haste AS per stack: 5% >>> 6%

Umbral Execute threshold: 10/18/20/45% HP >>> 10/18/25/60% HP

Units

Units: Tier 1

Darius Ability on-hit damage: 90/135/200% AP >>> 80/120/200% AP

Kog’Maw Ability damage: 160/225/315% AP >>> 160/240/335% AP

Units: Tier 2

Riven Ability damage: 150/150/155% AD >>> 190/190/200% AD

Units: Tier 3

Alune Attack Speed: 0.7 >>> 0.75

Bard AD: 50 >>> 55

Tristana AD: 55 >>> 60

Tristana Ability damage: 265/265/270% AD + 75/115/185% AP >>> 300/300/305% AD + 50/75/115% AP

Tristana Ability AD% buff: 50/50/60% >>> 40/40/50%

Volibear Ability healing: 140/170/210% AP >>> 150/180/240% AP

Zoe Ability damage: 275/415/640% AP >>> 290/435/695% AP

Zoe Ability ricochet damage: 90/135/215% AP >>> 95/140/225% AP

Units: Tier 4

Kayn Armor/MR: 70 >>> 60

Morgana Ability damage: 265/400/1600% AP >>> 265/400/2000% AP

Morgana is now more likely to cast her ability at clumps of enemies.

Syndra Ability starting butterflies: 7/7/10 >>> 8/8/10

Lillia Ability small orb damage: 120/180/400% AP >>> 120/180/600% AP

Ornn three-star items forged: 8 >>> 6

Ornn three-star now forges Radiant items… Shiny!

Sylas Ability damage: 200/300/1000% AP >>> 200/300/1200% AP

Sylas Ability swipe damage: 90/135/450% AP >>> 90/135/550% AP

Sylas Ability heal: 120/140/500% AP >>> 120/140/600% AP

Units: Tier 5

Lissandra Health: 1200 >>> 1100

Lissandra Ability loot chance: 50% >>> 40%

Augments

Over Encumbered Bench Slots: 2 >>> 1

Pumping Up I Base AS: 8% >>> 6%

Triforce I HP: 100 >>> 150

Big Gains Base HP: 80 >>> 100

Built Different HP: 220/300/380/480 >>> 220/280/340/400

Built Different AS: 40/45/50/55% >>> 35/40/45/50%

Call to Adventure Stats Per 2 Takedowns: 12 HP & 2 AP >>> 18 HP & 3 AP

Dragon’s Spirit Healing per component: 8000 >>> 7000

Dynamic Duo 15g >>> 20g

Learning to Spell base AP: 10 >>> 18

Mind Over Matter continues to be disabled until we can ship a fix next patch

Pandora’s Items II now gives 2 random components instead of a random completed item.

Raining Gold base Gold: 9 >>> 8

Slammin+ base XP Gain: 12 >>> 10

Accomplice 4g >>> 2g

Build a Bud 6g >>> 8g

Call to Chaos Gold: 66 >>> 58

Call to Chaos XP: 70 >>> 64

Call to Chaos Three Star 3 Cost + 10g >>> Three Star 3 Cost + 20g

Going Long 8g >>> 10g

Infernal Contract has been disabled

Portable Forge changed to pick 1 of 4 Artifacts and is available at all Stages.

Removed Portable Forge+ and Portable Forge++

Behemoth Crest: Gain a Thresh >>> Gain a Shen and Thresh

Dragonlord Crest: Gain a Diana >>> Gain a Janna and Diana

Grim Harvest: Gain a Kindred >>> Gain a Kha’Zix and Kindred

Sage Crest: Gain a Diana >>> Gain a Zyra and Diana

Storyweaver Crest: Now also gives a Garen.

Warden Crest: Gain an Amumu >>> Gain a Jax and Amumu

Behemoth Crown: Gain a Warmog’s Armor and Yorick >>> Gain a Sunfire Cape, Yorick, and Thresh

Sage Crown: Gain a Diana >>> Gain a Zyra and Diana

Artifact Items

[NEW] Talisman of Ascension: Health: 400, Attack Damage: 20%, Ability Power: 20. After 18 seconds gain 100% max Health and 150% increased damage for the rest of combat.

[NEW] Corrupt Vampiric Scepter: Attack Speed: 50%. Attacks deal an additional 50% Attack Damage as physical damage and heal the holder for the damage dealt. The holder cannot cast their ability or gain mana.

[NEW] Fishbones: Attack Damage: 30%, Attack Speed: 30%. Doubles the holder’s attack range and causes each of their attacks to target a random enemy.

[NEW] Suspicious Trench Coat: Health: 250, Attack Speed: 25%. Once per combat at 50% Health, the holder splits into three copies of themself each with 33% of their max health. [Unique only 1 per champion]

[NEW] Horizon Focus: Health: 250, Mana: 15, Armor and Magic Resist: 20. Stunning an enemy causes lightning to strike them, dealing 30% of their max Health as magic damage.

[NEW] Mittens: Attack Speed: 60%. Shrinks the holder, granting them increased movement speed, 20% damage reduction, and immunity to Chill.

[NEW] Unending Despair: Health: 400, Armor: 40. Whenever a Shield on the holder breaks, 100% of that Shield’s initial value is dealt to the nearest enemy as magic damage.

[NEW] Rapid Firecannon: Attack Speed: 50%. Gain +1 Attack Range, increased by 1 whenever the holder kills an enemy.

[NEW] Innervating Locket: Health: 150, Mana: 15. The holder gains 2% of their total Mana whenever they’re hit by an attack. Each cast restores 20% of the holder’s max Health over 3 seconds.

[NEW] Luden’s Tempest: Attack Damage: 30%, Ability Power: 30. 100% of overkill damage plus 100 is dealt as magic damage to the three enemies nearest the target.

[NEW] Silvermere Dawn: Attack Damage: 165%, Armor and Magic Resist: 50. Grants immunity to stuns and the holder’s attacks stun the target for 0.8 seconds. The holder’s attack speed is locked at 0.5.

[NEW] Prowler’s Claw: Attack Damage: 25%, Critical Strike Chance: 25%. After killing a target, shed negative effects and dash to the farthest target within 4 hexes. The next two critical attacks deal 60% bonus critical strike damage.

[NEW] Cursed Blade: Attack Speed: 15%, Magic Resist: 20. Attacks reduce the target’s max Health by 3%. 13 attacks on the same target reduces their star level by 1.

[NEW] Spectral Cutlass: Attack Damage: 40%, Critical Strike Chance: 20%. Combat start: Teleports the holder to the mirrored hex on the enemy’s side of the board. After 8 seconds, the holder returns to their original location.

[NEW] Blighting Jewel: Ability Power: 40. Dealing magic damage reduces the target’s Magic Resist by 3. If their Magic Resist is 0, this grants the holder 5 Mana instead.

[NEW] Wit’s End: Attack Speed: 30%, Magic Resist: 30/ Attacks deal 42-100 (scales with stage) bonus magic damage. Heals the holder for 35% of all magic damage dealt.

[NEW] Forbidden Idol: Health: 200, Armor and Magic Resist: 25. Shields have 50% of their value converted to max Health instead.

[NEW] Lich Bane: Ability Power: 30, Mana: 15. The holder’s first attack after each ability cast deals 180-380 (scales with stage) bonus magic damage.

[NEW] Lightshield Crest: Armor and Magic Resist: 50, Every 3 seconds, Shields the lowest percent Health ally for 50% of the holder’s combined Armor and Magic Resist. On death grants this shield to all allies.

[NEW] Seeker’s Armguard: Ability Power: 25, Armor and Magic Resist: 25. Takedowns increase the holder’s Armor, Magic Resist, and Ability Power by 10, increased to 15 if they score the kill.

Blacksmith’s Gloves now grants 300 HP & 30% Crit baseline

Goldmancer’s Staff has been removed

Mogul’s Mail has been removed

Support Items