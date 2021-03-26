TFT patch 11.7 early notes: Talon & Xayah buffs, release date, more - Dexerto

TFT patch 11.7 is coming soon, and it’ll be a big one. With the Fates Championship being played on the previous update, Riot are being a little bit more experimental with their buffs, clocking up big numbers for Talon, Xayah, Sejuani, Aatrox, and more.

TFT Fates is coming to a close. Patch 11.7 marks the end of the competitive cycle, with the Fates Championship being played on patch 11.6b. Set 5, Reckoning, is primed for release in a matter of weeks.

However, this is usually the time where Riot goes completely experimental and has a bit of fun. With Galaxies, they created the Big Bang. In Fates, they’re going ham with the numbers, starting with some big damage buffs. Here’s what you need to know.

When is TFT patch 11.7?

TFT patch 11.7 is expected to roll out on-time Wednesday, March 31. Servers usually shutdown at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

What’s coming in TFT patch 11.7?

Talon and Xayah could emerge as new meta carries

In a small Twitter debrief, TFT developer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer said the team wanted to “open up some more win conditions” in TFT patch 11.7. They’re doing that somewhat with big buffs to Talon and Xayah.

The four-cost units have often been overshadowed by more reliable carries like Kayle and Olaf. However, their 11.7 buffs will make them bigger threats ⁠— especially at three-star.

Xayah’s ultimate will do nearly double the amount of damage at three-star compared to her live numbers, up from 400 per feather to 600. Talon is in the same boat, with huge increases to his ability damage at all ranks.

Talon is set for big buffs in #TFT patch 11.7. PBE changes to the Enlightened-Assassin's ability damage will increase his two and three-star power. TFT patch 11.7 is set to drop on March 31. (via Surrender at 20) pic.twitter.com/l7FBZDV4kv — League of Legends News (@lol_insider) March 25, 2021

These buffs, alongside Nidalee, Vladimir, and Darius damage buffs, could spark the rise in a few new meta compositions for that final ranked push.

Tanky Sejuani, Aatrox, Cho’Gath to do more damage

It’s not just hyper-carries getting the love though. Tanks will be soaking up damage and dealing as much back with these TFT patch 11.7 buffs. Sejuani, Aatrox, and Cho’Gath are the big three reaping the rewards.

Sejuani’s three-star damage is being doubled, making her ultimates stun forever and nuke your entire squad. Aatrox is getting a slight buff at max rank too, and the same goes for Cho’Gath.

Other utility queens Irelia and Yuumi are also getting a helping hand at three-star, with increased disarm and healing respectively.

You can find the full TFT patch 11.7 preview notes below, courtesy of [email protected]. We will update these with the latest changes right up until patch day on March 31.

TFT patch 11.7 early notes

Champions

1 cost

Nidalee

Ability base damage increased from 100/175/300 to 100/175/350

2 cost

Vladimir

Damage increased from 400/600/900 to 400/600/1000

3 cost

Darius

Reduced damage on second cast changed from 25% to 25/20/10%

Irelia

Disarm duration increased from 2.5/3/4 to 2.5/3/5

Yuumi

Ability healing increased from 30/45/75% to 30/45/90%

4 cost

Aatrox

Ability damage increased from 400/600/2000 to 400/600/2500

Cho’Gath

Damage increased from 200/400/1500 to 200/400/2000

Sejuani

Ability damage increased from 100/200/800 to 100/200/1600

Talon

Ability bonus damage increased from 100/150/400 to 150/200/600

Traits

Vanguard