Logo
League of Legends

Riot announces $250k TFT Fates Championship: format, full details

Published: 10/Feb/2021 16:00 Updated: 10/Feb/2021 16:59

by Andrew Amos
TFT Fates Championship Header
Riot Games

Share

Teamfight Tactics

The Teamfight Tactics World Championship is returning for Fates in Set 4, with Riot revealing full details on the $250,000 event on February 5. 24 players from across the globe. are expected to take to the convergence on April 7 to 9.

The world’s best Teamfight Tactics players are gearing up for the biggest event of Set 4, the TFT Fates World Championship. While qualifiers are underway across the globe, full details about the international event have finally been revealed.

$250,000 is on the line ⁠— including $41,000 for the winner ⁠— as the top 24 players across 10 regions battle it out for the World Championship.

It’s the biggest event in the game’s history, trumping the $200,000 Galaxies Championship and the $150,000 Rise of the Elements Invitational.

TFT Fates header art
Riot Games
The TFT Fates Championship is the biggest event in the autobattler’s history.

TFT Fates Championship format explained

The TFT Fates Championship will take place across three days. 24 players will qualify through regional events, before playing the tournament online on April 7 to 9. Each day, eight players will be knocked out until only one stands as the World Champion.

“Teamfight Tactics continues to be one of our fastest-growing titles due to its accessibility and depth,” said Whalen Rozelle, Senior Director of Esports at Riot Games.

“To meet the massive demand for organized competition, for the Fates Championship we increased both the prize pool and the number of players who can qualify for the event. We also will explore new ways to further celebrate the esport globally.”

TFT Fates Championship qualifiers details
Riot Games
24 players from 10 regions will duke it out in the TFT Fates Championship.

TFT Fates Championship players

No one has yet qualified for the TFT Fates Championship, but that doesn’t mean there’s already some frontrunners for the competition. Europe’s ‘Double61’ will be looking to defend his title after the Galaxies Championship, although there’ll be some others on his tail.

China’s ‘juanzi’ managed to adapt the best to TFT Fates in the Showcase at the end of the Galaxies Championship. Hopefuls like Set 4 Rank 1 NA ‘k3soju’ and Korean streamer ‘Bebe872’ will likely feature too.

League of Legends

LCS Spring 2021: 100 Thieves & Cloud9 start with flawless 3-0

Published: 10/Feb/2021 9:45 Updated: 10/Feb/2021 14:37

by Jacob Hale
LCS 2021 Spring Split
Riot/Dexerto

Share

LCS

The League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) is almost upon us, with the best LoL teams in North America set to face off on the Rift in their quest for world championship glory.

  • 100 Thieves and Cloud9 are 3-0 after week 1.
  • CLG are the only winless team, losing to TSM on Sunday.
  • Five teams are tied at 1-2 heading into week 2.

The LCS is one of the most popular esports leagues in the world, and with the pre-season Lock-In tournament giving $150,000 to first placed Team Liquid, the competition is ready to claim top spot.

With some changes to the season’s format coming, we’ve got all the info you need to keep up with the LCS 2021 Spring Split including schedule, streams and all the teams playing.

LCS 2021 Spring Split: Stream

The LCS can be streamed, as usual, on the Riot Games Twitch channel embedded above, as well as on LoL Esports and YouTube if you prefer.

LCS 2021 Spring Split: Standings

Below are how each team is placed in the current standings.

Placement Team Record
1 100 Thieves 3 – 0
1 Cloud9 3 – 0
3 Evil Geniuses 2 – 1
3 Team Liquid 2 – 1
5 Dignitas 1 – 2
5 Immortals 1 – 2
7 FlyQuest 1 – 2
7 Golden Guardians 1 – 2
9 TSM 1 – 2
9 Counter Logic Gaming 0 – 3

LCS 2021 Spring Split: Schedule

Below is the schedule for the first two weeks of LCS Spring 2021. This will be updated constantly throughout the season to provide upcoming matches and the results of previous matches.

Week 2 schedule (February 12 – February 14)

Date Match PST EST GMT
February 12 100 Thieves vs FlyQuest 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM
CLG vs Liquid 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM
Evil Geniuses vs Cloud9 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM
TSM vs Golden Guardians 6 PM 9 PM 2AM
Dignitas vs Immortals 7 PM 10 PM 3 AM
February 13 FlyQuest vs CLG 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM
Cloud9 vs 100 Thieves 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM
Golden Guardians vs Dignitas 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM
TSM vs Liquid 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM
Immortals vs Evil Geniuses 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM
February 14 Liquid vs 100 Thieves 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM
Immortals vs TSM 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM
Evil Geniuses vs Dignitas 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM
Cloud9 vs FlyQuest 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM
Golden Guardians vs CLG 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM

Week 1 results (February 5 – February 7)

Date Match PST EST GMT
February 5 TSM 0-1 FlyQuest 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM
Liquid 0-1 Immortals 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM
Evil Geniuses 0-1 100 Thieves 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM
Golden Guardians 0-1 Cloud9 6 PM 9 PM 2AM
CLG 0-1 Dignitas 7 PM 10 PM 3 AM
February 6 FlyQuest 0-1 Evil Geniuses 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM
Dignitas 0-1 Liquid 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM
100 Thieves 1-0 CLG 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM
Cloud9 1-0 TSM 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM
Immortals 0-1 Golden Guardians 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM
February 7 FlyQuest 0-1 Liquid 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM
Evil Geniuses 1-0 Golden Guardians 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM
Cloud9 1-0 Immortals 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM
CLG 0-1 TSM 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM
100 Thieves 1-0 Dignitas 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM

LCS 2021 Spring Split: Teams

After a number of changes throughout the off-season, these are the final rosters for the 2021 season of the LCS.

Team Top Jungle Mid AD Carry Support
100 Thieves Ssumday Closer Damonte FBI Huhi
Cloud9 Fudge Blaber Perkz Zven Vulcan
Counter Logic Gaming Finn Broxah Pobelter WildTurtle Smoothie
Dignitas FakeGod Dardoch Soligo Neo aphromoo
Evil Geniuses Impact Svenskeren Jiizuke Deftly IgNar
FlyQuest Licorice Josedeodo Palafox Johnsun Diamond
Golden Guardians Niles Ic0nic Ablazeolive Stixxay Newbie
Immortals Revenge Xerxe Insanity Raes Destiny
Team Liquid Alphari Santorin Jensen Tactical CoreJJ
TSM Huni Spica PowerOfEvil Lost SwordArt