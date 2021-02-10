Riot announces $250k TFT Fates Championship: format, full details

The Teamfight Tactics World Championship is returning for Fates in Set 4, with Riot revealing full details on the $250,000 event on February 5. 24 players from across the globe. are expected to take to the convergence on April 7 to 9.

The world’s best Teamfight Tactics players are gearing up for the biggest event of Set 4, the TFT Fates World Championship. While qualifiers are underway across the globe, full details about the international event have finally been revealed.

$250,000 is on the line ⁠— including $41,000 for the winner ⁠— as the top 24 players across 10 regions battle it out for the World Championship.

It’s the biggest event in the game’s history, trumping the $200,000 Galaxies Championship and the $150,000 Rise of the Elements Invitational.

TFT Fates Championship format explained

The TFT Fates Championship will take place across three days. 24 players will qualify through regional events, before playing the tournament online on April 7 to 9. Each day, eight players will be knocked out until only one stands as the World Champion.

“Teamfight Tactics continues to be one of our fastest-growing titles due to its accessibility and depth,” said Whalen Rozelle, Senior Director of Esports at Riot Games.

“To meet the massive demand for organized competition, for the Fates Championship we increased both the prize pool and the number of players who can qualify for the event. We also will explore new ways to further celebrate the esport globally.”

TFT Fates Championship players

No one has yet qualified for the TFT Fates Championship, but that doesn’t mean there’s already some frontrunners for the competition. Europe’s ‘Double61’ will be looking to defend his title after the Galaxies Championship, although there’ll be some others on his tail.

China’s ‘juanzi’ managed to adapt the best to TFT Fates in the Showcase at the end of the Galaxies Championship. Hopefuls like Set 4 Rank 1 NA ‘k3soju’ and Korean streamer ‘Bebe872’ will likely feature too.