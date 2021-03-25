TFT patch 11.6b notes: Kayle & Tristana nerfs, Neeko buffs - Dexerto

With the Fates Championship on the horizon, Riot are making their final changes in TFT patch 11.6b. Three meta champions are in their sights: Kayle, Tristana, and Neeko; with the latter getting the biggest boost ahead of the big competition.

The TFT updates have been small as of late, and for good reason. One, the TFT Fates Championship ⁠— the $250,000 World Championships for Set 4 ⁠— start in early April. The second is that Set 5, Reckoning, is just around the corner.

However, Riot are still tinkering with the meta somewhat. They want to push some “final small nudges,” according to TFT developer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer. Here’s what they’ve settled on.

What’s in TFT patch 11.6b?

Kayle & Tristana nerfs hurt two big meta compositions

Kayle and Tristana have dominated the TFT meta for most of Set 4.5, alongside Slayers. Riot has nerfed them repeatedly to try and bring them into line, but nothing has dislodged them.

Don’t expect big things here either, but the changes will be helpful in some ways.

Kayle’s waves now do less damage at two and three-star. It’s not a drastic cut, but it’ll be noticeable as a fight ramps up ⁠— and especially so if you don’t have any AP items on your Kayle to buff up the wave damage.

Tristana has received an extra nerf to her Rapid Fire ability after it was hit in patch 11.6 too. The on-hit damage has been reduced at three-star to cut her carry potential. However, if you’re just splashing her in, her one-star on-hit has been increased.

Mages were also nerfed. The trait at nine units was a little bit too powerful, so Riot has toned it down from 135% spell power to 130%.

Neeko buffs to compensate 11.5 Vanguard nerf

The only champion getting buffs in TFT patch 11.6b is Neeko. The Fabled-Mystic is getting extra damage on her ability at all star levels.

The increased base damage will help Neeko out before she gets the Fabled bonus online, especially in the early game.

50 damage is by no means a small buff, and could transform Vanguard-Mystic-Neeko into one of the meta compositions at the World Championships.

You can find the full TFT patch 11.6b notes below.

TFT patch 11.6b notes

Champions

1 cost

Tristana

Rapid Fire on hit magic damage: 30/60/90 ⇒ 40/60/80

3 cost

Neeko

Blooming Burst Damage: 200/300/400 ⇒ 250/350/450

4 cost

Kayle

Divine Ascension wave bonus damage: 100/150/400 ⇒ 100/140/350

Traits

Mage