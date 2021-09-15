TFT patch 11.19 early notes: Draven nerfs, Riven & Nidalee buffs

TFT patch 11.19 is around the corner, and while it may not be the “Worlds update”, the Set 5 Championship is just around the corner. The usual carries are in Riot’s sights ⁠— Riven, Nidalee, Yasuo, Draven ⁠— but it’s not all negative.

With the TFT Reckoning Championship around the corner, Riot are hesitant to shake up the meta too much. However, they do have two goals for TFT patch 11.19:

Buff underpowered and underplayed comps to allow for even more ways to play

Continue making small changes to tighten the meta

It might sound pretty basic, but the changes Riot are eyeballing are anything but. Dawnbringer is being buffed, reroll is getting more nerfs, and some old friends might become meta again.

TFT Patch 11.19 Goals! We've gathered feedback about what you wish was working but isn't and we're making changes to open up some of those options.

When is TFT patch 11.19?

TFT patch 11.18 is expected to roll out on Wednesday, September 22, perfectly on time. Servers usually shutdown at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

What’s coming in TFT patch 11.19?

Draven gets immediate nerf after 11.18 changes

The Draven buffs in TFT patch 11.18 have proven to be a little too good for the Forgotten carry.

After being outclassed by Aphelios and Lucian in Set 5.5, Draven came back with vengeance with a huge buff to his base AD and Spinning Axes damage.

Most of those changes are being reverted in TFT patch 11.18 ⁠— or even outright nerfed. While his base AD will remain at 95, the damage from his Spinning Axes will take a big cut with reduced scaling.

Is Dawnbringer back? Riven, Nidalee, Karma buffed again

Dawnbringer could be back in a big way come TFT patch 11.19.

While it has fleeted in and out of the meta with different carries, in Set 5.5, it has never been as dominant as it was in Reckoning. With buffs to the three primary carries in Riven, Nidalee, and Karma though, that could change.

It’s become a staple of the TFT patch notes, but Karma is getting yet another 10 damage buff ⁠— basically reverting her original patch 11.12 nerf that took her out of the meta.

Riven is getting even more bonus AD at three-star, while Nidalee is getting more attack speed bonuses when capped. The changes only really affect the units in the late-game, but it might give Dawnbringer the edge to finally stand strong past Stage 5.

Advertisement

New Kha’Zix reroll carry comp gets nipped

While not exactly coming in TFT patch 11.19, the upcoming B-patch will target some rising stars such as the new Kha’Zix and Vayne reroll comps.

Changes in testing on the PBE are looking at reducing both one-cost units’ powers at three-star, focusing on their ability damage primarily.

Yasuo and Assassins are also getting changes in the B-patch, expected to drop on September 15.

FYI, there will be a B-patch this week on Wednesday targeting Yasuo, Khazix3, Vayne, and Assassins. Will share the full notes when it goes live, but expect it around noon PST on Wednesday as always.

You can find the full TFT patch 11.19 early patch notes below (h/t [email protected]).

TFT patch 11.19 early notes

Champions

Tier 1

Kha’Zix

Damage lowered from 250/350/550 to 250/350/500

Isolation damage lowered from 750/1050/1650 to 750/1050/1500

Vayne

True damage lowered from 70/95/120 to 70/90/110

Tier 2

Sett

Damage reduction increased from 20/25/30 to 20/25/40

Tier 3

Nidalee

Attack speed increased from 30/50/70% to 30/50/75%

Riven

Bonus AD increased from 90/100/110% to 90/100/115%

Yasuo

True damage lowered from 25/35/55 to 20/25/40

Tier 4

Draven

% AD lowered from 170/180/400% to 140/150/400%

Damage lowered from 150/225/900 to 125/200/700

Karma