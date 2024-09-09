Best Diablo 4 Twisting Blades Rogue builds in Season 5

Gut your enemies with quick ferocity using the Twisting Blades Rogue build in Season 5 of Diablo 4. No matter if you’re in the leveling or endgame phase, and even in the PvP Fields of Hatred.

The Twisting Blades Rogue is one of the fastest Rogue builds you can make in Season of the Infernal Hordes. With a focus on dashing to and from enemies around the battlefield, you’ll wipe them out before you can even blink.

To make the best Twisting Blades Rogue, you need the right gear, skills, Aspects, and Glyphs, so here’s everything you need to know when crafting this build in Diablo 4.

Best Twisting Blades Rogue leveling build in Diablo 4 Season 5

Blizzard Entertainment

From level one to level 50, you’ll need to unlock the right skills for your Twisting Blades Rogue to succeed before getting to the endgame. Here’s the entire leveling process:

Level Skill 1 Puncture 2 Enhanced Puncture 3 Twisting Blades 4 Enhanced Twisting Blades 5 Improved Twisting Blades 6 Fundamental Puncture 7 Shadow Step 8 Dash 9 Twisting Blades 10 Twisting Blades 11 Twisting Blades 12 Twisting Blades 13 Weapon Mastery 14 Weapon Mastery 15 Weapon Mastery 16 Exploit 17 Shadow Imbuement 18 Enhanced Shadow Imbuement 19 Poison Imbuement 20 Enhanced Poison Imbuement 21 Blended Shadow Imbuement 22 Blended Poison Imbuement 23 Shadow Crash 24 Consuming Shadows 25 Consuming Shadows 26 Adrenaline Rush 27 Haste 28 Haste 29 Haste 30 Exploit 31 Exploit 32 Sturdy 33 Sturdy 34 Sturdy 35 Close Quarters Combat 36 Unstable Elixirs 37 Rapid Gambits 38 Malice 39 Malice 40 Malice 41 Enhanced Dash 42 Methodical Dash 43 Enhanced Shadow Step 44 Disciplined Shadow Step 45 Unstable Elixirs 46 Unstable Elixirs 47 Innervation 48 Innvervation 49 Innervation Renown 1 Shadow Imbuement Renown 2 Shadow Imbuement Renown 3 Shadow Imbuement Renown 4 Shadow Imbuement Renown 5 Poison Imbuement Renown 6 Poison Imbuement Renown 7 Poison Imbuement Renown 8 Poison Imbuement Renown 9 Second Wind Renown 10 Second Wind

Those were all the skills you should grab with your skill and Renown points. No matter if you’re playing the campaign or not while you’re leveling, you’ll find the climb to endgame easy with this build.

The shining star of this build is of course the Twisting Blades skill, which you’ll use most often to deal damage. You can improve this skill with Shadow and Poison Imbuements, and you’ll need Punture to gain Energy which fuels Twisting Blades.

For the best mobility, you have Shadow Step and Dash. Not only can these get you around the battlefield quickly, but they’ll also debuff enemies while increasing your Critical Strike Chance.

As a reminder, spend Smouldering Ashes in the Season 5 Battle Pass for a decent EXP boost, which should help you reach level 50 easily.

Best Specialization for leveling

Dexerto

There are three unique Rogue Specializations you can choose from to enhance your build even further. Once you unlock them, we highly recommend choosing Combo Points.

This will make it so that your Basic Skills will generate Combo Points. Once you have three points, you can consume them with a Core Skill for additional effects.

Cast Puncture three times, then you can use Twisting Blades to wipe out groups of enemies with ease. This also helps you remember to keep your supply of Energy up by not forgetting to use Puncture.

Best leveling rotation

Poison Imbuement

Shadow Step

Puncture x3

Twisting Blades

Shadow Imbuement

Dash

Puncture x3

Twisting Blades

Unlike most leveling rotations, this one has you repeating some skills due to the Combo Points Specialization coming into play. You’ll first want to use a Poison Imbuement which will affect Shadow Step.

Once you’re Unstoppable and within a group of enemies, build up Combo Points with Puncture three times before casting an imbued Twisting Blades. Now you can use Shadow Imbuement which will render enemies Vulnerable.

Cast an imbued Dash to slash enemies in your way, then repeat the Puncture and Twisting Blades procedure to use your Combo Points ability. Start from the top of the rotation and repeat until all enemies are down.

Best Legendary Aspects

There are many great Legendary Aspects you can pick up through Dungeons during the leveling phase. Here are the best Aspects for your Twisting Blades Rogue:

Aspect Power Dungeon Region Aspect of Corruption Your Imbuement Skill effects have an increased potency against Vulnerable enemies. Renegade’s Retreat Kehjistan Bladedancer’s Aspect Twisting Blades orbit for a short time after they return to you, dealing a percentage of Twisting Blades’ return damage per hit. Jalal’s Vigil Scosglen Vengeful Aspect Damaging a Vulnerable enemy has a chance to create an Arrow Storm at the enemy’s location, dealing Physical damage over a few seconds. Inferno Kehjistan Aspect of Arrow Storms Your Marksman and Cutthroat Skills have a chance to create an Arrow Storm at the enemy’s location, dealing Physical damage over a few seconds. Howling Warren Scosglen Aspect of Unstable Imbuements When casting an Imbuement Skill you trigger an explosion around you, applying the Imbuement effects and dealing damage of the same type. Whispering Vault Dry Steppes

Best Twisting Blades Rogue endgame build for Diablo 4 Season 5

Dexerto

Now that you’ve made it to the endgame, and hopefully completed the Of Lambs and Wolves questline, you can transform your leveling build into one meant for the endgame. Although it isn’t too different, there are some major changes that will shape how you tackle endgame activities.

Active Skills

Active Skill Upgrades Points Allocated Blade Shift Enhanced 1 Twisting Blades Enhanced, Advanced 5 Shadow Step Enhanced, Methodical 1 Dash Enhanced, Methodical 1 Dark Shroud Enhanced, Countering 5 Poison Imbuement Enhanced, Mixed 5 Death Trap Prime, Supreme 1

While we’re keeping around Twisting Blades, Shadow Step, Dash, and Poison Imbuement, our new skills here are Blade Shift, Dark Shroud, and Death Trap.

Blade Shift is your replacement for Puncture, but this time it makes you Unhindered and grants a movement speed boost. Then we gain a Subterfuge Skill which is Dark Shroud, and this also increases your movement speed while increasing your Critical Strike Chance.

Finally, Death Trap is an Ultimate Skill that pulls enemies into the trap and detonates. What’s even better is that if it kills an enemy, the Cooldown reduces by 12 seconds.

Passive Skills

Passive Skill Points Allocated Sturdy 3 Siphoning Strikes 2 Unstable Elixirs 3 Exploit 3 Malice 3 Deadly Venom 3 Frigid Finesse 3 Alchemical Advantage 3 Innervation 1 Aftermath 1

We’ll be acquiring a lot more Passive Skills in the endgame version of the Twisting Blades Rogue build. We have skills like Siphoning Strikes which makes Critical Strikes on close enemies have a chance to heal you for better survivability.

There are also new skills like Deadly Venom and Alchemical Advantage that increase Poison damage while boosting attack speed and Lucky Hit Chance when dealing said damage.

Best Specialization for endgame

Just like the leveling build, you’ll want to continue to use the Combo Points Specialization. Casting Blade Shift three times will generate three combo points, which you can then unleash with Twisting Blades for incredible damage.

You’ll need a powerful Specialization like this one to survive in the Nightmare Dungeons and The Pit during the endgame phase.

Best endgame rotation

Dexerto

Poison Imbuement

Shadow Step

Blade Shift x3

Twisting Blades

Dash

Death Trap

This is a good example of an endgame rotation you can use as a Twisting Blades Rogue. Start off with a Poison Imbuement, which will imbue your Shadow Step to deal extra damage.

Now you can generate those Combo Points by using Blade Shift three times. Consume the points with Twisting Blades for a barrage of impaling blades on your enemies, which is also imbued with your poison.

Now you can Dash through enemies to increase your Critical Strike Chance, and finally use Death Trap for the final big attack. You’ll hope that this kills enemies so your Cooldown of this Ultimate is reduced.

Best Legendary Aspects

While you’ve already collected some great Legendary Aspects during the leveling phase, there is still a lot more to discover around Sanctuary. Get these aspects to enhance your gear even further:

Aspect Power Dungeon Region Obol Gamble Aspect of Disobedience You gain increased Armor for a few seconds when you deal any form of damage, which can stack. Halls of the Damned Kehjistan Pants Rapid Aspect Basic Skills gain increased attack speed. Buried Halls Dry Steppes Offhands Aspect of Nebulous Brews Using a Healing Potions grants extra movement speed for a couple of seconds, and you can now drink them at full life. Also, every 20 meters you travel you spawn a potion. – – Boots Aspect of Volatile Shadows When a Dark Shroud shadow is removed you trigger an explosion that deals Shadow damage and applies Shadow Imbuement to each enemy it hits. Ancient’s Lament Dry Steppes Offhands Galvanized Slasher’s Aspect Damaging an enemy with a Mobility Skill has a chance to fully restore your Energy. Your max Energy also increases. – – Rings

Paragon Board

Dexerto

Upon reaching level 50, your Rogue will start to earn Paragon Points instead of skill points. You can invest these in your Paragon Board to further enhance your endgame build.

While there are plenty of Glyphs you can find across Sanctuary to add to your boards, we only recommend a few for your Twisting Blades Rogue.

Best Glyphs

Tracker

Efficacy

Versatility

Control

Bane

These are the recommended Glyphs for this type of Rogue. They all improve different aspects of your build, such as Imbuement potency and damage output.

Best Twisting Blades Rogue endgame item build

You’ll find many gear items throughout your time in Diablo 4, but only some of them have abilities that will help grow your Twisting Blades Rogue build. Some of these are Legendary items, while others are Unique items.

Item Socket Item Type Power Runic Skullcap of Concussive Strikes Ruby for extra life Helm Damaging an enemy has a chance to Daze them for a couple of seconds. You deal increased damage to Dazed enemies as well. Enshrouding Runic Mail Ruby for extra life Chest Armor Using a Healing Potion makes a free Dark Shroud shadow. Each shadow grants increased Damage Reduction. You may also drink your potions at full life. Fists of Fate – Gloves Your attacks randomly deal a random percentage of their normal damage. Eyes in the Dark Ruby for extra life Pants Death Trap deals increased damage and will rearm itself once after activating. Beastfall Boots – Boots When you cast an Ultimate, your next Core Skill consumes all of your Energy and deals increased damage per Energy consumed. Also, using a Cooldown restores Energy. Warcaster of Creeping Death Diamond for extra Ultimate damage Main weapon You deal increased damage over time to enemies for each different Crowd Control effect they’re afflicted by. Unstoppable enemies and Staggered bosses take increased damage over time from you instead. Condemnation Diamond for extra Ultimate damage Offhand 1 Your Core Skills deal increased damage when spending three Combo Points. Your Basic Skills using this weapon have a chance to generate three Combo Points. Sica of Bursting Venoms Diamond for extra Ultimate damage Offhand 2 Poison Imbued skills have a chance to create a toxic pool that deals Poisoning damage over a few seconds. While standing in the pool, your Poison Imbuement skill has no Cooldown and no charge limit. Chain of Corruption Diamond for extra resistance to all elements Amulet Your Imbuement skill effects have increased potency against Vulnerable enemies. Bladedancer’s Ring Diamond for extra resistance to all elements Ring 1 Twisting Blades orbit for a short time after they return to you, dealing a percentage of Twisting Blades’ return damage per hit. Ring of Retribution Diamond for extra resistance to all elements Ring 2 Distant enemies have a chance to be Stunned for a couple of seconds when they hit you. Also, you deal increased damage to Stunned or Knocked enemies.

This is your reminder to farm Mother’s Gifts this season to earn some of the best loot.

Best Twisting Blades Rogue build for PvP

We would recommend the Twisting Blades Rogue build for the PvP Fields of Hatred. This is based on the fact that this build revolves mostly around single target damage, especially with the Twisting Blades skill targeting a single enemy.

Although this type of Rogue is decent at PvP, we’d more highly recommend you trying out the Barrage Rogue. They excel a lot better in this fast-paced environment compared to the Twisting Blades build.

That’s everything you need to know about the Twisting Blades Rogue in Diablo 4! Remember to check out our other class build guides such as Sorcerer, Barbarian, Druid, and Necromancer. And don’t forget about the overall Diablo 4 class tier list.