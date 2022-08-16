Riot is deleting old League of Legends accounts for “security” reasons

Have an old League of Legends account laying around? It could be deleted for “security” reasons as Riot tries to stop bad actors. Accounts that have been inactive for more than three years are in the developer’s sights ⁠— but there’s a catch.

League of Legends has been around for more than a decade. Some players who picked up the game in the early days have since moved on, leaving behind their accounts and their progress on Summoner’s Rift.

Those long-lost accounts could be at threat of deletion though as Riot starts to crack down on inactivity for “security” reasons. The developers are undertaking a mission across the coming months to delete dormant accounts to help maintain player privacy.

“We use your data to improve your experience, and if you don’t need it, we don’t either,” Riot said in an August 15 post.

“We’re committed to only keeping data around for as long as necessary, and this means removing accounts that both haven’t been active in a while and never did much to begin with.”

Riot Games Riot is reaping old, inactive League of Legends accounts in the name of privacy.

League of Legends accounts that have been left inactive for three years or more are being marked for deletion. That’s not the only metric though: the account must have not purchased or received any game currency in its lifetime, played for less than 20 hours, and not own any legacy content.

It’s a very specific policy, Riot admits, and “will not apply to most” players.

“Every account, especially inactive ones, could potentially turn into one that gets compromised and causes Bad Things to happen in games,” security engineer Dan Honks added on Reddit.

“We’re pretty sure that the accounts we’ve identified using the criteria in the post probably won’t be coming back ⁠— although we’d love to be proven wrong ⁠— and it doesn’t make sense to hold on to data for the sake of holding on to data.”

At the time of publishing, Riot is not disclosing how many accounts will be caught up in the deletion wave.

However, if this applies to you, and you want to keep your account alive, there is a way around it: just log in and you can opt-out of account deletion in your account settings.