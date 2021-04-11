Rekkles wins fourth LEC Spring 2021 MVP in stellar G2 Esports debut season - Dexerto

Martin ‘Rekkles’ Larsson has taken home his fourth MVP title in LEC Spring 2021 after a stellar debut season for former rival G2 Esports. However, the AD carry star won’t be in attendance at MSI 2021 after G2’s loss to Rogue in the playoffs.

Rekkles has capped off a stunning debut season on G2 Esports by taking home the LEC Spring 2021 MVP award.

Rekkles previously won the EU LCS MVP back in Summer 2014, Summer 2017, and Spring 2018. He has also featured on the EU All-Pro team in every split since Summer 2016.

G2 Esports’ new AD carry smashed everyone in the league in terms of stats, boasting a huge 12.61 KDA ⁠— almost 5 KDA higher than Emil ‘Larssen’ Larssen in second. He had a 71.2% kill participation on the roster, the highest on G2 by some margin.

In a team full of stars, Rekkles shined the brightest. He was a consistent performer throughout the split, and was the rock G2 needed to cement first place in the LEC regular season after losing Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic.

However, it was a bittersweet moment for Larsson, who was named MVP after losing 3-1 to Rogue in the playoffs and getting knocked out of MSI 2021 contention.

“In a moment like this it’s hard to feel [good about winning MVP]. To some extent I guess I’m happy to be myself after the change and everything. It’s been a hard time living up to all the expectations people had,” Rekkles said.

“I’ve never really strived for this individual MVP thing. For me, it’s always been about winning as much as possible ⁠— preferably Worlds at some point.”

Rogue’s Kacper ‘Inspired’ Sloma and Andrei ‘Odoamne’ Pascu swept the rest of the LEC Spring 2021 MVP podium.

Rogue’s staff also took home the Coaching Team of the Split award, with G2 Esports and MAD Lions finishing second and third.

LEC Spring 2021 All-Pro teams

