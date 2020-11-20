Cloud9 sign LoL star Perkz following G2 Rekkles transfer - Dexerto

Confirming weeks of rumors, G2 Esports’ Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic is officially leaving the LEC for the North American LCS, as the legendary Western mid laner joining Cloud9’s League of Legends roster ahead of 2021.
Known to many as one of Europe’s greatest LoL players ever, Perkz was G2’s longest-serving player, but appeared destined to move on as he sought a return to his preferred role in the mid lane. Earlier in November, reports suggested that Cloud9 paid up for the $5 million buyout and would be signing Perkz when the market opened on November 16.
Some days past that point and just as Martin ‘Rekkles’ Larsson was announced as a star signing and replacement for G2, Cloud9 have officialized their newest addition and have quickly become early favorites in NA.
We are bringing the most accomplished and most impactful Western player in the history of League of Legends to #C9LoL. Watch him.
The team was particularly complimentary of Perkz in their announcement, making sure fans know exactly how prestigious this signing is (and why he cost so much to acquire): “We are bringing the most accomplished and most impactful Western player in the history of League of Legends to C9LoL.”
As for their new star’s expectations for the team and himself, he was also very clear about what a big deal this should be: “I’m not coming here to retire. I’m coming here to dominate and absolutely demoralize my opponents and to take this region higher than it’s ever been before. So, watch me.”
Having played in the LEC for his entire career, Perkz comes with a stacked mantle, as he led G2 to eight European championships during his time there. From rookie awards to All-Pro nods and an IEM MVP selection, the veteran midlaner is as established a Western star as can be, and he hopes to return to that success in his first North American foray.
It was a weird finale to his time with G2, as Perkz was believed to have wanted the mid role to himself, but the presence of Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther made that all but impossible. Instead, the two parties opted to part ways (amicably, if Perkz and team owner Carlos ‘ocelote’ Santiago are to be believed), with G2 bringing in the renowned Rekkles and Perkz getting to play the role he prefers on Cloud9.
2021 will be the first year NA places higher than EU
So far, Perkz appears to be as excited about the change in scenery as C9 fans are. In a follow-up to his announcement tweet, the star made a bold challenge to himself and his team: “2021 will be the first year NA places higher than EU.”
There is more CSGO on the horizon, with Intel Extreme Masters Beijing-Haidian 2020 starting on November 6, pitting together the best teams in North America and Europe for a spot in the IEM Global Challenge.
Two regional tournaments will take place and both promise to deliver some great Counter-Strike, Europe is looking to provide the majority of the top-quality gameplay while North America will provide a really interesting look at new teams and their up-and-coming talent.
The prize pools that teams will be looking to take home are $150,000 (EU) and $70.000 (NA) with the winners securing a spot for the IEM Global Challenge.
IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 stream
All games will be streamed on ESL’s Twitch account. There will be only one match playing at any time so it will be easy to keep up with.
IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 Europe preview
The European branch is hosting the continent’s elite teams with the Heroic, Vitality, and Astralis looking like the favorites but we cannot ignore the potential challenge from OG and a NiKo-powered G2 Esports; especially after the great form showed at last Premier: Fall Series, with both teams topping their respective groups.
BIG and the Complexity juggernaut will also be at the event, with both teams having proved their capacity to win tournaments in the online era.
The top teams from earlier in the year will also attend the event with Fnatic, NaVi, and Mousesports looking to regain form and consistency.
FaZe Clan will also be attending, with the international roster not yet announcing a replacement for Olof ‘olofmeister’ Kajbjer, it is likely that the former world number one will remain with the team.
NIP, Spirit, North, ENCE, and MAD Lions complete the European line-up.
The 16 teams have been divided into two, double-elimination groups with every match being a best-of-three set. The top four teams from each group will then advance into playoffs, also with a double-elimination component and the now traditional BO5 final.
IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 Europe Group A
IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 Europe Group B
IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 North America preview
The two teams to watch out for in NA are obviously Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid. With Furia and MiBr currently residing in Europe, it is up to the two NA giants to conquers this event.
Chaos Esports Club, Triumph, Team One, and New England Whalers have upset opponents in the past meaning we should be keeping an eye out for them to take a map or two off the big teams.