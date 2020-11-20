Cloud9 sign LoL star Perkz following G2 Rekkles transfer - Dexerto

Confirming weeks of rumors, G2 Esports’ Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic is officially leaving the LEC for the North American LCS, as the legendary Western mid laner joining Cloud9’s League of Legends roster ahead of 2021.

Known to many as one of Europe’s greatest LoL players ever, Perkz was G2’s longest-serving player, but appeared destined to move on as he sought a return to his preferred role in the mid lane. Earlier in November, reports suggested that Cloud9 paid up for the $5 million buyout and would be signing Perkz when the market opened on November 16.

Some days past that point and just as Martin ‘Rekkles’ Larsson was announced as a star signing and replacement for G2, Cloud9 have officialized their newest addition and have quickly become early favorites in NA.

The team was particularly complimentary of Perkz in their announcement, making sure fans know exactly how prestigious this signing is (and why he cost so much to acquire): “We are bringing the most accomplished and most impactful Western player in the history of League of Legends to C9LoL.”

As for their new star’s expectations for the team and himself, he was also very clear about what a big deal this should be: “I’m not coming here to retire. I’m coming here to dominate and absolutely demoralize my opponents and to take this region higher than it’s ever been before. So, watch me.”

Having played in the LEC for his entire career, Perkz comes with a stacked mantle, as he led G2 to eight European championships during his time there. From rookie awards to All-Pro nods and an IEM MVP selection, the veteran midlaner is as established a Western star as can be, and he hopes to return to that success in his first North American foray.

It was a weird finale to his time with G2, as Perkz was believed to have wanted the mid role to himself, but the presence of Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther made that all but impossible. Instead, the two parties opted to part ways (amicably, if Perkz and team owner Carlos ‘ocelote’ Santiago are to be believed), with G2 bringing in the renowned Rekkles and Perkz getting to play the role he prefers on Cloud9.

So far, Perkz appears to be as excited about the change in scenery as C9 fans are. In a follow-up to his announcement tweet, the star made a bold challenge to himself and his team: “2021 will be the first year NA places higher than EU.”

If that’s to be the case, then Perkz will have to prove that his reunion with Jesper ‘Zven’ Svenningsen is more than wholesome, but an actual threat to the LoL standings.