How to watch LEC Spring 2021 Playoffs: Stream, schedule, results - Dexerto

The LEC Spring 2021 Playoffs have started, with Europe’s top six teams battling for regional glory. With one spot at the long-awaited Mid-Season Invitational in Reykjavik, Iceland on the line, there’s plenty to play for.
LEC Spring 2021 was very much a two-horse race between G2 Esports and Rogue. Now, European League of Legends fans will be able to see who is the one that makes it to the illustrious MSI 2021 event in May.
The top six teams — G2 Esports, Rogue, MAD Lions, Schalke 04, Fnatic, and SK Gaming — are duking it out over the €200,000 prize pool in the LEC Spring 2021 Playoffs, but more importantly, the chance at international play.
With League of Legends returning to LAN for the playoffs, there will be no doubts over who the deserving victor is. No murky clouds of the online era, no critics: Just high-octane, high-quality League of Legends.
The LEC Spring 2021 Playoffs kick off on Friday, March 26. Here’s all the details.
LEC Spring 2021 Playoffs: official stream
The LEC Spring 2021 Playoffs will go live on the league’s Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded below.
If Twitch is not your cup of tea, there will also be streams on the official YouTube channel, and on Riot’s dedicated LoL Esports site.
LEC Spring 2021 Playoffs: results & schedule
Opening Week for the LEC Spring 2021 Playoffs kicks off on March 26. The playoffs will run all the way through to Saturday, April 10, when the LEC Spring 2021 champion and MSI representative will be crowned.
The new format sees the team’s knocked down to the lower bracket have to make a deep run, while the top 4 only have three BO5’s separating them from MSI.
Day 1 (Lower Bracket Round 1) — Friday, March 26
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Fnatic 3-1 SK Gaming
|10AM
|1PM
|5PM
Day 2 (Upper Bracket Round 1) — Saturday, March 27
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|G2 Esports 3-2 Schalke 04
|9AM
|12PM
|4PM
Day 3 (Upper Bracket Round 1) — Sunday, March 28
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Rogue vs MAD Lions
|8AM
|11AM
|3PM
Day 4 (Lower Bracket Round 2) — Friday, April 2
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|TBD vs TBD
|9AM
|12PM
|4PM
Day 5 (Upper Bracket Semifinal) — Saturday, April 3
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|G2 Esports vs TBD
|8AM
|11AM
|3PM
Day 6 (Lower Bracket Round 3) — Sunday, April 4
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|TBD vs TBD
|8AM
|11AM
|3PM
Day 7 (Lower Bracket Final) — Saturday, April 10
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|TBD vs TBD
|8AM
|11AM
|3PM
Day 8 (Grand Final) — Sunday, April 11
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|TBD vs TBD
|8AM
|11AM
|3PM
LEC Spring 2021 Playoffs: final placements
|Placement
|Team
|Prize Money (EUR)
|1
|TBD
|€80,000
|2
|TBD
|€50,000
|3
|TBD
|€30,000
|4
|TBD
|€20,000
|5
|TBD
|€12,500
|6
|SK Gaming
|€7,500
LEC Spring 2021 Playoffs: teams
Below are the starting rosters for all six LEC teams competing in the Spring 2021 Playoffs.
|Team
|Top
|Jungle
|Mid
|AD Carry
|Support
|FC Schalke 04
|BrokenBlade
|Gilius
|Abbedagge
|Neon
|LIMIT
|Fnatic
|Bwipo
|Selfmade
|Nisqy
|Upset
|Hylissang
|G2 Esports
|Wunder
|Jankos
|Caps
|Rekkles
|Mikyx
|MAD Lions
|Armut
|Elyoya
|Humanoid
|Carzzy
|Kaiser
|Rogue
|Odoamne
|Inspired
|Larssen
|Hans sama
|Trymbi
|SK Gaming
|Jenax
|TynX
|Blue
|Jezu
|Treatz