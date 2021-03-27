How to watch LEC Spring 2021 Playoffs: Stream, schedule, results - Dexerto

The LEC Spring 2021 Playoffs have started, with Europe’s top six teams battling for regional glory. With one spot at the long-awaited Mid-Season Invitational in Reykjavik, Iceland on the line, there’s plenty to play for.

LEC Spring 2021 was very much a two-horse race between G2 Esports and Rogue. Now, European League of Legends fans will be able to see who is the one that makes it to the illustrious MSI 2021 event in May.

The top six teams ⁠— G2 Esports, Rogue, MAD Lions, Schalke 04, Fnatic, and SK Gaming ⁠— are duking it out over the €200,000 prize pool in the LEC Spring 2021 Playoffs, but more importantly, the chance at international play.

With League of Legends returning to LAN for the playoffs, there will be no doubts over who the deserving victor is. No murky clouds of the online era, no critics: Just high-octane, high-quality League of Legends.

The LEC Spring 2021 Playoffs kick off on Friday, March 26. Here’s all the details.

LEC Spring 2021 Playoffs: official stream

The LEC Spring 2021 Playoffs will go live on the league’s Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded below.

If Twitch is not your cup of tea, there will also be streams on the official YouTube channel, and on Riot’s dedicated LoL Esports site.

LEC Spring 2021 Playoffs: results & schedule

Opening Week for the LEC Spring 2021 Playoffs kicks off on March 26. The playoffs will run all the way through to Saturday, April 10, when the LEC Spring 2021 champion and MSI representative will be crowned.

The new format sees the team’s knocked down to the lower bracket have to make a deep run, while the top 4 only have three BO5’s separating them from MSI.

Day 1 (Lower Bracket Round 1) — Friday, March 26

Match PT ET GMT Fnatic 3-1 SK Gaming 10AM 1PM 5PM

Day 2 (Upper Bracket Round 1) — Saturday, March 27

Match PT ET GMT G2 Esports 3-2 Schalke 04 9AM 12PM 4PM

Day 3 (Upper Bracket Round 1) — Sunday, March 28

Match PT ET GMT Rogue vs MAD Lions 8AM 11AM 3PM

Day 4 (Lower Bracket Round 2) — Friday, April 2

Match PT ET GMT TBD vs TBD 9AM 12PM 4PM

Day 5 (Upper Bracket Semifinal) — Saturday, April 3

Match PT ET GMT G2 Esports vs TBD 8AM 11AM 3PM

Day 6 (Lower Bracket Round 3) — Sunday, April 4

Match PT ET GMT TBD vs TBD 8AM 11AM 3PM

Day 7 (Lower Bracket Final) — Saturday, April 10

Match PT ET GMT TBD vs TBD 8AM 11AM 3PM

Day 8 (Grand Final) — Sunday, April 11

Match PT ET GMT TBD vs TBD 8AM 11AM 3PM

LEC Spring 2021 Playoffs: final placements

Placement Team Prize Money (EUR) 1 TBD €80,000 2 TBD €50,000 3 TBD €30,000 4 TBD €20,000 5 TBD €12,500 6 SK Gaming €7,500

LEC Spring 2021 Playoffs: teams

Below are the starting rosters for all six LEC teams competing in the Spring 2021 Playoffs.