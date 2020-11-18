League pro Rekkles reportedly signs with G2 Esports after declining Fnatic contract - Dexerto

Swedish ADC Martin ‘Rekkles’ Larsson has reportedly joined G2 Esports hours after declining a new contract with his longtime team, Fnatic.

It’s the end of an era for the orange and black. After G2’s ADC slot opened up with the departure of Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković, speculations arose of Rekkles making his move to the LEC Champions.

On November 18, Fnatic announced that they had offered him a lucrative deal that would include “a long-term plan for his future after his playing career,” but were notified that Rekkles would not re-sign with the team.

The decision ends Rekkles’ eight-year stint with Fnatic, and will now join regional rivals G2, according to Esportmaniacos’ Pablo Suárez.

The only thing certain in life is change. After an incredible career in the black and orange, Martin "Rekkles" Larsson has decided to move on from Fnatic. The next time we meet, we meet as opponents. See you on the Rift, @RekklesLoL.https://t.co/jmpCZIn33O — FNATIC (@FNATIC) November 18, 2020

The face of Fnatic’s LoL team is set to join the G2 Army ranks. Fnatic are now actively looking for Rekkles’ replacement after the surprise announcement now leaves them with a void to fill.

“This marks the culmination of negotiations towards his new contract, and the end of his eight years and almost 600 games in the black and orange,” Fnatic wrote. “Martin had previously indicated his preference to stay and re-sign earlier this year… Martin has made the decision to move on.”

The org was prepared to court Rekkles, 24, with the “largest offer Fnatic has ever made to a player.” Though it was declined, likely to pursue deeper runs in the postseason.

In recent splits, Fnatic’s success in the LEC has been hampered by G2 Esports. The last three occasions Rekkles and Fnatic made it to the LEC regular season finals, they’ve been thwarted by G2 every single time.

It's a done deal guys. — Pablo Suárez (@BloopGG) November 18, 2020

But now Rekkles will be joining the team that has long denied him a trophy in the current era, keeping G2 as the heavy favorites for repeat success in 2021.

Rekkles will reunite with Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther who defected from Fnatic in 2018 after a 0-3 series loss to Invictus Gaming in the Worlds Finals. G2 were swept in the following year against FunPlus Phoenix on the grand stage.

The changing of the guard in the LEC will now find Rekkles donning G2’s iconic black and red colors in the 2021 campaign.

G2 Esports expected 2021 roster: