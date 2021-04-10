 Blaber named LCS Spring 2021 MVP: Final All-Pro teams, votes - Dexerto
League of Legends

Blaber named LCS Spring 2021 MVP as Cloud9 sweeps awards

Published: 10/Apr/2021 8:29

by Andrew Amos
Robert ‘Blaber’ Huang has won his second LCS MVP title in three seasons, taking home the honors in LCS Spring 2021. The Cloud9 jungler beat out Team Liquid’s Barney ‘Alphari’ Morris in the two-horse race.

Cloud9’s young jungle talent Blaber has taken home yet another MVP title in LCS Spring 2021.

Widely-acclaimed to be NA’s brightest hope for the future, the Cloud9 jungler managed to rack up 109 votes, beating Liquid top laner Alphari who posted 90 votes.

Blaber playing for C9
Blaber has won two LCS MVP awards in three splits as a pro.

“It feels good to win two MVPs in three splits. I am the best jungler right now and I think I have been throughout my career,” he said in the announcement.

“It’s way too early to say that I’m the best jungler NA’s ever had. Xmithie, Svenskeren, they have multiple titles. For me to consider myself to be the best jungler, I’d want to have continued success in NA and internationally too.”

Blaber’s third season in the LCS was arguably his best yet. The jungler was the crux of Cloud9’s squad, setting the tempo with Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic, who played a key role in supporting him.

He drew numerous bans in almost every game, including his iconic Olaf, but still managed to style on the league with less-meta picks like Taliyah and Rek’Sai. He had a 5.13 KDA with 72.2% kill participation, and he styled on every other jungler in the league.

Liquid’s Jo ‘CoreJJ’ Yong-in rounded out the Top 3 in the MVP ballot with 22 votes.

LCS Spring 2021 MVP: full results

Player Team Votes
Robert ‘Blaber‘ Huang Cloud9 109
Barney ‘Alphari‘ Morris Team Liquid 90
Jo ‘CoreJJ‘ Yong-in Team Liquid 22
Victor ‘FBI‘ Huang 100 Thieves 16
Zaqueri ‘Aphromoo‘ Black Dignitas 13
Tristan ‘PowerOfEvil‘ Schrage TSM 9
Jeong ‘Impact‘ Eon-young Evil Geniuses 9
Joshua ‘Dardoch‘ Hartnett Dignitas 6
Heo ‘Huni‘ Seung-hoon TSM 5
Luka ‘Perkz‘ Perkovic Cloud9 4
Brandon ‘Josedeodo‘ Villegas FlyQuest 3
Hu ‘SwordArt‘ Shuo-Chieh TSM 2
Mingyi ‘Spica‘ Lu TSM 2
Lucas ‘Santorin‘ Larsen Team Liquid 1
Edward ‘Tactical‘ Ra Team Liquid 1
Jasper ‘Sven‘ Svenningsen Cloud9 1
Philippe ‘Vulcan‘ Laflamme Cloud9 1

LCS Spring 2021 All-Pro teams

Below are the three LCS Spring 2021 All-Pro teams, as voted by players, media, and LCS casters. You can find the full ballot right here.

First All-Pro team

Role Player Team Votes
Top Barney ‘Alphari‘ Morris Team Liquid 141
Jungle Robert ‘Blaber‘ Huang Cloud9 139
Mid Luka ‘Perkz‘ Perkovic Cloud9 105
AD Carry Jasper ‘Zven‘ Svenningsen Cloud9 100
Support Jo ‘CoreJJ‘ Yong-in Team Liquid 109

Second All-Pro team

Role Player Team Votes
Top Jeong ‘Impact‘ Eon-young Evil Geniuses 76
Jungle Lucas ‘Santorin‘ Larsen Team Liquid 82
Mid Tristan ‘PowerOfEvil‘ Schrage TSM 93
AD Carry Victor ‘FBI‘ Huang 100 Thieves 97
Support Philippe ‘Vulcan‘ Laflamme Cloud9 93

Third All-Pro team

Role Player Team Votes
Top Heo ‘Huni‘ Seung-hoon TSM 42
Jungle Joshua ‘Dardoch‘ Hartnett Dignitas 28
Mid Nicolaj ‘Jensen‘ Jensen Team Liquid 72
AD Carry Toan ‘Neo‘ Tran Dignitas 51
Support Hu ‘SwordArt‘ Shuo-Chieh TSM 46

Cloud9 named LCS Spring 2021 Coaching Staff of the Split

Cloud9 also took home the Coaching Staff of the Split honors in LCS Spring 2021 to cap off a very successful season.

Cloud9 wins LCS Spring 2021 Coaching Staff of the Split
Cloud9 clean swept the LCS Spring 2021 awards with the Coaching staff of the Split honors.

Former LCS MVP Kim ‘Reignover’ Yeu-jin had led Cloud9 since May 2019, while assistant coaches Max ‘Max’ Waldo and Alfonso ‘Mithy’ Aguirre Rodriguez joined the team for this split.

