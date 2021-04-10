Blaber named LCS Spring 2021 MVP: Final All-Pro teams, votes - Dexerto

Robert ‘Blaber’ Huang has won his second LCS MVP title in three seasons, taking home the honors in LCS Spring 2021. The Cloud9 jungler beat out Team Liquid’s Barney ‘Alphari’ Morris in the two-horse race.
Widely-acclaimed to be NA’s brightest hope for the future, the Cloud9 jungler managed to rack up 109 votes, beating Liquid top laner Alphari who posted 90 votes.
“It feels good to win two MVPs in three splits. I am the best jungler right now and I think I have been throughout my career,” he said in the announcement.
“It’s way too early to say that I’m the best jungler NA’s ever had. Xmithie, Svenskeren, they have multiple titles. For me to consider myself to be the best jungler, I’d want to have continued success in NA and internationally too.”
Blaber’s third season in the LCS was arguably his best yet. The jungler was the crux of Cloud9’s squad, setting the tempo with Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic, who played a key role in supporting him.
He drew numerous bans in almost every game, including his iconic Olaf, but still managed to style on the league with less-meta picks like Taliyah and Rek’Sai. He had a 5.13 KDA with 72.2% kill participation, and he styled on every other jungler in the league.
Liquid’s Jo ‘CoreJJ’ Yong-in rounded out the Top 3 in the MVP ballot with 22 votes.
LCS Spring 2021 MVP: full results
|Player
|Team
|Votes
|Robert ‘Blaber‘ Huang
|Cloud9
|109
|Barney ‘Alphari‘ Morris
|Team Liquid
|90
|Jo ‘CoreJJ‘ Yong-in
|Team Liquid
|22
|Victor ‘FBI‘ Huang
|100 Thieves
|16
|Zaqueri ‘Aphromoo‘ Black
|Dignitas
|13
|Tristan ‘PowerOfEvil‘ Schrage
|TSM
|9
|Jeong ‘Impact‘ Eon-young
|Evil Geniuses
|9
|Joshua ‘Dardoch‘ Hartnett
|Dignitas
|6
|Heo ‘Huni‘ Seung-hoon
|TSM
|5
|Luka ‘Perkz‘ Perkovic
|Cloud9
|4
|Brandon ‘Josedeodo‘ Villegas
|FlyQuest
|3
|Hu ‘SwordArt‘ Shuo-Chieh
|TSM
|2
|Mingyi ‘Spica‘ Lu
|TSM
|2
|Lucas ‘Santorin‘ Larsen
|Team Liquid
|1
|Edward ‘Tactical‘ Ra
|Team Liquid
|1
|Jasper ‘Sven‘ Svenningsen
|Cloud9
|1
|Philippe ‘Vulcan‘ Laflamme
|Cloud9
|1
LCS Spring 2021 All-Pro teams
Below are the three LCS Spring 2021 All-Pro teams, as voted by players, media, and LCS casters. You can find the full ballot right here.
First All-Pro team
|Role
|Player
|Team
|Votes
|Top
|Barney ‘Alphari‘ Morris
|Team Liquid
|141
|Jungle
|Robert ‘Blaber‘ Huang
|Cloud9
|139
|Mid
|Luka ‘Perkz‘ Perkovic
|Cloud9
|105
|AD Carry
|Jasper ‘Zven‘ Svenningsen
|Cloud9
|100
|Support
|Jo ‘CoreJJ‘ Yong-in
|Team Liquid
|109
Second All-Pro team
|Role
|Player
|Team
|Votes
|Top
|Jeong ‘Impact‘ Eon-young
|Evil Geniuses
|76
|Jungle
|Lucas ‘Santorin‘ Larsen
|Team Liquid
|82
|Mid
|Tristan ‘PowerOfEvil‘ Schrage
|TSM
|93
|AD Carry
|Victor ‘FBI‘ Huang
|100 Thieves
|97
|Support
|Philippe ‘Vulcan‘ Laflamme
|Cloud9
|93
Third All-Pro team
|Role
|Player
|Team
|Votes
|Top
|Heo ‘Huni‘ Seung-hoon
|TSM
|42
|Jungle
|Joshua ‘Dardoch‘ Hartnett
|Dignitas
|28
|Mid
|Nicolaj ‘Jensen‘ Jensen
|Team Liquid
|72
|AD Carry
|Toan ‘Neo‘ Tran
|Dignitas
|51
|Support
|Hu ‘SwordArt‘ Shuo-Chieh
|TSM
|46
Cloud9 named LCS Spring 2021 Coaching Staff of the Split
Cloud9 also took home the Coaching Staff of the Split honors in LCS Spring 2021 to cap off a very successful season.
Former LCS MVP Kim ‘Reignover’ Yeu-jin had led Cloud9 since May 2019, while assistant coaches Max ‘Max’ Waldo and Alfonso ‘Mithy’ Aguirre Rodriguez joined the team for this split.