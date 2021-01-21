How to watch LEC 2012 Spring Split: Stream, schedule, scores - Dexerto

LEC 2021 Spring Split is here! Ten world-class League of Legends lineups battle it out for a spot in the Spring Playoffs, and a chance to be crowned kings of Europe. Here’s the stream, schedule & standings to keep you in the loop.
- Spring begins with blockbuster Super Week
- Fnatic vs Rogue bookmarked as game of the round
- Star-studded G2 Esports shape as early favorites
The League of Legends European Championship is back, and it’s expected to be as exciting, whacky, and competitive as ever. Throughout the course of the eight-week season (January 22 to March 14), ten teams will compete for a spot in the Spring Playoffs.
There’s €200,000 on the line, as well as the illustrious chance to represent Europe at the Mid-Season Invitational. Here’s everything you need to stay up-to-date.
LEC 2021 Spring Split: Stream
The LEC streams live on Twitch, the league’s new dedicated YouTube channel, and lolesports.com. Miss the action? Catch-up on all three platforms within 24 hours.
LEC 2021 Spring Split: Results & schedule
Below are the results & schedule for the forthcoming week’s action, followed by the following week’s schedule.
Week 1 schedule (January 22 – January 24)
|Date
|Match
|GMT
|PT
|ET
|January 22
|G2 Esports vs MAD Lions
|5pm
|9am
|12pm
|Astralis vs SK Gaming
|6pm
|10am
|1pm
|Rogue vs Excel Esports
|7pm
|11am
|2pm
|Vitality vs Schalke 04
|8pm
|12pm
|3pm
|Misfits vs Fnatic
|9pm
|1pm
|4pm
|January 23
|Schalke 04 vs Excel Esports
|4pm
|8am
|11am
|Vitality vs Misfits
|5pm
|9am
|12pm
|MAD Lions vs Astralis
|6pm
|10am
|1pm
|G2 Esports vs SK Gaming
|7pm
|11am
|2pm
|Fnatic vs Rogue
|8pm
|12pm
|3pm
|January 24
|Astralis vs Vitality
|4pm
|8am
|11am
|Rogue vs SK Gaming
|5pm
|9am
|12pm
|Misfits vs MAD Lions
|6pm
|10am
|1pm
|Fnatic vs Schalke 04
|7pm
|11am
|2pm
|Excel Esports vs G2 Esports
|8pm
|12pm
|3pm
Week 2 schedule (January 29 – January 30)
|Date
|Match
|GMT
|PT
|ET
|January 29
|MAD Lions vs Excel Esports
|5pm
|9am
|12pm
|Schalke 04 vs SK Gaming
|6pm
|10am
|1pm
|G2 Esports vs Astralis
|7pm
|11am
|2pm
|Misfits vs Rogue
|8pm
|12pm
|3pm
|Vitality vs Fnatic
|9pm
|1pm
|4pm
|January 30
|Excel Esports vs Astralis
|4pm
|8am
|11am
|Vitality vs Rogue
|5pm
|9am
|12pm
|Misfits vs SK Gaming
|6pm
|10am
|1pm
|Schalke 04 vs G2 Esports
|7pm
|11am
|2pm
|Fnatic vs MAD Lions
|8pm
|12pm
|3pm
LEC 2021 Spring Split: Standings
Below are how each team places in the current standings. This will be updated once the opening round of play has been penned into the record books.
|Placement
|Team
|Series
|Games
|1
|Astralis
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|Excel Esports
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|FC Schalke 04
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|Fnatic
|0-0
|0-0
|5
|G2 Esports
|0-0
|0-0
|6
|MAD Lions
|0-0
|0-0
|7
|Misfits Gaming
|0-0
|0-0
|8
|Rogue
|0-0
|0-0
|9
|SK Gaming
|0-0
|0-0
|10
|Team Vitality
|0-0
|0-0
LEC 2021 Spring Split: Teams
|Team
|Top
|Jungle
|Mid
|AD Carry
|Support
|Astralis
|WhiteKnight
|Zanzarah
|Nukeduck
|Jeskla
|promisq
|Excel Esports
|Kryze
|Dan
|Czekolad
|Patrik
|Tore
|FC Schalke 04
|Broken Blade
|Gilius
|Abbedagge
|Neon
|LIMIT
|Fnatic
|Bwipo
|Selfmade
|Nisqy
|Upset
|Hylissang
|G2 Esports
|Wunder
|Jankos
|Caps
|Rekkles
|Mixkyx
|MAD Lions
|Armut
|Elyoya
|Humanoid
|Crazzy
|Kaiser
|Misfits Gaming
|Agresivoo/HiRit
|Razork
|Vetheo
|Kobbe
|denyk/Vander
|Rogue
|Odoamne
|Inspired
|Larssen
|Hans Sama
|Trymbi
|SK Gaming
|Jenax
|TynX
|Blue
|Jezu
|Treatz
|Team Vitality
|Szygenda
|Skeanz
|Milica
|Comp
|Labrov