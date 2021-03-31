The first international event of the League of Legends calendar, the prestigious Mid-Season Invitational, is finally just around the corner ⁠— here’s everything we know about MSI 2021 so far, including all qualified teams, format, and more.

Mid-Season Invitational 2021 begins on Thursday, May 6.

LCS, LCK drawn together in Group C, LEC gets PCS in Group B battle.

Extra World Championship slot on the line for winning region.

The annual mid-year League of Legends event is back in May, after a season off due to ongoing travel restrictions.

Riot Games has announced the prestigious MSI 2021 tournament will be going ahead in Icelandic capital Reykjavik, with the best teams from each LoL qualifier region descending to battle for the season’s first international silverware.

G2 Esports currently stand as defending MSI champions.

MSI 2021: official stream

When does MSI 2021 begin?

The Mid-Season Invitational is all set to begin on Thursday, May 6.

This start date comes after a lengthy “break” period for the qualifier teams. Spring postseasons are currently being contested across the world, with regions like Korea, Latin America, and the newly-founded Oceanic LoL Circuit set to finish first.

China, Vietnam, Brazil, and the PCS playoffs will conclude last.

The event will begin with Stage 1 (see below), on the same day. The international tournament will play out across nearly three weeks.

The Mid-Season Invitational grand final is pencilled in for May 22.

MSI 2021: Format & Details

The Mid-Season Invitational sees the 12 top regional teams from around the League of Legends world come together to battle for international glory.

This time around, Riot Games have tweaked the format slightly.

In the past, developing regions like Turkey, Brazil, and Oceania were made to battle through a “Play-In” qualifier. The top four regions — China, Korea, Europe, and North America — were seeded straight into the main stage.

In 2021, all twelve qualifying teams will play from the word “go”. The event begins with three four-team groups, before splitting into Stage 2 and eventually into squeezing into the best-of-five knockout bracket in late May.

Location: Laugardalshöll Sport Center, Reykjavik

Prize Pool: TBA

Stage 1 (Groups) Teams are drawn into three groups based on seeding Double Round Robin Matches are best of one Top two teams from each group advance to Stage 2

Stage 2 (Rumble) Double Round Robin Matches are best of one Top four teams advance to Stage 3

Stage 3 (Knockout) Single elimination bracket Matches are best of five



All qualified teams

Region Team Pool Date Finals Result China ⁠⁠ TBD 1 April 18 Europe ⁠⁠ TBD 1 April 11 Korea ⁠⁠ TBD 1 April 10 North America ⁠⁠ TBD 2 April 11 PCS ⁠⁠ TBD 2 April 18 Vietnam ⁠⁠ TBD 2 April 18 CIS ⁠⁠ TBD 3 April 17 Latin America ⁠⁠ TBD 3 April 10 Turkey ⁠⁠ TBD 3 TBA Brazil ⁠⁠ TBD 4 April 18 Japan ⁠⁠ TBD 4 April 11 Oceania ⁠⁠ TBD 4 April 10

Group draws

The 12 competing regions were split into four pools, then drawn into three groups. China, Europe, and Korea were handed the top seeds for past exploits.

The division of regions into tiers from one through four was based on results from the last two years of international play. The group draw was reportedly conducted by Riot director of operations Tom Martell utilizing software to randomly assign teams in groups A, B, and C.

Here are the MSI 2021 groups for Stage 1:

A ⁠— LPL, VCS, LCL, LCO

B ⁠— LEC, PCS, TCL, CBLOL

C ⁠— LCK, LCS, LLA, LJL

Extra Worlds spot on the line

Perhaps the most mouthwatering part of Riot’s latest announcement was confirmation the MSI winners would earn their region an extra Worlds qualification spot through victory.

“This year, the MSI champion’s league will receive an additional regional team spot at Worlds,” the organizers wrote.

“After MSI concludes, the final global power rankings will be calculated. The highest-ranking league will get an additional slot, unless that region also won MSI. In that case, the slot would pass down to the second league in the power rankings.”