Ninja opens up about his ‘love-hate’ relationship with League of Legends

Twitch star Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins explained how frustrating and euphoric the highs and lows of playing League of Legends are, a sentiment many fellow streamers echoed.

If you’ve ever queued up for even a single game of League of Legends, then you know just how emotional the game can be.

While the highs of playing LoL can be incredibly high, the lows are as painful and depressing as possibly imaginable in any competitive video game.

Now, superstar streamer Ninja has opened up about his struggles with the mood swings the popular MOBA brings.

Ninja has over 18 million followers on Twitch.

Ninja details “love” and “rage” for playing LoL

On August 10, the 31-year-old streamer shared his feelings about one of his favorite games to both play and broadcast, League of Legends.

He first praised the game and said, “I love League of Legends so much. The feeling when you win a game and carry or clutch a fight is unmatched for me compared to other games.”

However, he went on to talk about how unbelievably rough it can be playing the game as well and noted, “But, when I tilt and rage from a sh*t team or game I become a completely different person, I can’t take it anymore. GGS go next FF15.”

In the replies, tons of League streamers shared a similar feeling. Former pro-League player Lourlo said, “Games amazing, but it really does play with every emotion.”

Twitch streamer Bobqin replied, “How I feel every single day for the past 12 years of playing League.”

Clearly, Ninja’s frustrations with League are common amongst the community, and he can take comfort knowing all of his fellow streamers are experiencing the same difficulties.