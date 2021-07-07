All new champions and traits coming in TFT Set 5.5 update

The TFT Set 5.5 update, named Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes, is set to introduce 12 new champions to replace some of your old favorites. We’ve got the list of all the new champions and traits coming in the Mid-Set, and who’s fallen to the Ruination.

TFT Set 5.5 is finally here, with the Reckoning Mid-Set update introducing an all-new Ruined Items feature to replace their Shadow counterparts, as well as a Divine Blessing drop that rewards players like Lucky Lanterns.

However, the big part of every Mid-Set is seeing which champions are joining the Convergence. In TFT Set 5.5, 12 new champions ⁠— and associated traits ⁠— are being added as the fight between the Sentinels of Light and the Ruined heats up.

New TFT Set 5.5 champions list

All the new champions being added will help fill voids across the board, from simple one-costs to big five-cost carries. The list also includes Akshan, who will be dropping into Summoner’s Rift at the same time in LoL patch 11.15.

Akshan

Cost: 5

5 Traits: Ranger Sentinel

Ranger Sentinel Ability: Heroic Swing Passive: Akshan’s attacks reduce the target’s armor by 50% for 5 seconds. Active: Akshan launches his grappling hook and swings untargetably toward the farthest enemy, gaining 75/100/400% attack speed for 4 seconds. Akshan will continue to attack the nearest enemy at double his attack speed while swinging.



Fiddlesticks

Cost: 4

4 Traits: Abomination Revenant Mystic

Abomination Revenant Mystic Ability: Crowstorm: After a brief channel, Fiddlesticks teleports behind his target and summons a murder of crows for 4/4/8 seconds, dealing 150/225/500 magic damage per second to all enemies within. Enemies that die within the flock extend its duration by 1 second and heal Fiddlesticks for 15/20/25% of their maximum health.

Galio

Cost: 4

4 Traits: Draconic Sentinel Knight

Draconic Sentinel Knight Ability: Shield of Durand: Galio charges the area around him for 2 seconds, taunting all enemies within while gaining 60/70/90% damage reduction. Upon releasing the charge, Galio deals 250/325/800 magic damage to all enemies within three hexes and heals for 50% of the damage blocked.

Gwen

Cost: 5

5 Traits: Inanimate Mystic

Inanimate Mystic Ability: Skip ‘N Slash: Gwen dashes around her target and performs 3 rapid snips in a cone in front of her, each dealing 125/175/777 plus 6/8/50% of the target’s maximum Health as magic damage. Snips steal 1 armor and magic resist from their target. Every other cast, Gwen will perform double the amount of snips.

Irelia

Cost: 2

2 Traits: Sentinel Skirmisher Legionnaire

Sentinel Skirmisher Legionnaire Ability: Defiant Dance: Irelia surrounds herself with blades for four seconds, gaining 30/40/50% damage reduction, increased by 10% each time she attacks, up to 90%. When the effect ends she strikes her target for 250/300/550 magic damage.

Lucian

Cost: 4

4 Traits: Sentinel Cannoneer

Sentinel Cannoneer Ability: The Culling: Lucian fires 12 shots in a direction over four seconds, each hitting for 50% of his attack damage and dealing 40/50/100 magic damage. Lucian fires extra shots based on his attack speed. Lucian will dash during The Culling to keep hitting enemies.

Miss Fortune

Cost: 3

3 Traits: Forgotten Cannoneer

Forgotten Cannoneer Ability: Make it Rain: Miss Fortune rains three waves of bullets down around her target, dealing 300/400/550 total magic damage to enemies in the area and reducing their incoming healing by 50% for 8 seconds.

Rakan

Cost: 3

3 Traits: Sentinel Renewer

Sentinel Renewer Ability: Battle Dance: Rakan launches a feather toward his target, dealing 300/500/900 magic damage to the first enemy hit. Rakan then heals all nearby allies for 25/35/60% of their missing health, with an increased radius if the feather killed an enemy.

Olaf

Cost: 1

1 Traits: Sentinel Skirmisher

Sentinel Skirmisher Ability: Berserker Rage: Passive: Olaf gains 1/2/3% attack speed for each 1% of missing health, and his attacks heal him for 30/40/100.

Pyke

Cost: 2

2 Traits: Sentinel Assassin

Sentinel Assassin Ability: Phantom Undertow: Pyke leaves a phantom at his location, then dashes behind the farthest enemy. After 1 second, his phantom returns to Pyke, dealing 100/175/275 magic damage to all enemies it passes through and stunning them for 2/2.5/4 seconds.

Senna

Cost: 1

1 Traits: Sentinel Cannoneer

Sentinel Cannoneer Ability: Last Embrace: Senna launches black mist toward the farthest enemy, stopping on the first enemy hit. That enemy is stunned for 1.5/2/3 seconds, and all nearby enemies are dealt 200/275/400 magic damage.

Tristana

Cost: 2

2 Traits: Hellion Cannoneer

Hellion Cannoneer Ability: Rocket Jump: Tristana leaps behind the farthest enemy, retargeting to them and gaining 160/180/200% attack speed for 4 seconds. If there is an enemy adjacent to her, she instead leaps as far away from all enemies as she can.

New TFT Set 5.5 traits list

The biggest addition, traits-wise, in TFT Set 5.5 is Sentinel. It ties into the multiverse event across Runeterra, Rise of the Sentinels. The guardians of Runeterra are fighting back against the Ruination (basically the Forgotten) to try and keep the Black Mist back.

To do so, they’ll need a bit more weaponry. Cannoneer is being added as a new trait too, and while it sounds similar to Gunslinger, it’s different in practice. Some five-cost traits, like Victorious and Inanimate, have also been added.

Name Trait Breakpoints Cannoneer (Senna, Tristana, Miss Fortune, Lucian) After their fifth attack Cannoneer Champions replace their next attack with a cannon shot after dealing a percentage of their maximum Mana as physical damage to enemies near the target. 2 / 4 / 6 Forgotten (Garen) When Victorious champions score a kill, their next attack is empowered to deal 40% of the target’s missing Health as bonus magic damage. 1 Inanimate (Gwen) At the start of combat, Inanimate champions summon Harrowing Mist in the 2 hexes surrounding them for a few seconds, granting all allies within damage reduction from enemies outside of the mist. 1 Sentinel (Olaf, Senna, Irelia, Pyke, Rakan, Galio, Lucian, Akshan) At start of combat, the Sentinel with the highest Health gains a shield that grants Attack Speed each time it is applied. When the shield is destroyed or expires it will pass to the ally with the lowest percent Health. The shield Health and the Attack Speed get bigger with more Sentinels. 3 / 6 / 9

All champions & traits being removed in TFT Set 5.5

Of course, to let the new champions and traits in, some have to be removed. 13 TFT Set 5 champions and a handful of traits are being removed to fill the void, including Garen’s God-King rival Darius.

Champions

Darius

Katarina

Kindred

LeBlanc

Lissandra

Mordekaiser

Morgana

Pantheon

Ryze

Taric

Trundle

Viktor

Warwick

Traits

Coven

Dragonslayer

Eternal

God-King

Verdant

TFT Set 5.5 is set to launch on patch 11.15, penned in for July 21.