The biggest event in League of Legends ⁠— and possibly Riot Games history ⁠— is finally here. The Sentinels of Light have arrived to push away the Ruination in the Rise of the Sentinels event, and it’s set to take Summoner’s Rift by storm.

Who will prevail: The Sentinels of Light or the Ruination? You can dictate the future of Runeterra in League’s upcoming in-game event, Rise of the Sentinels.

The major event is part of Viego’s storyline, which is reaching its end with the imminent launch of Ruined King: A League of Legends Story.

It’s set to be one of the biggest in League of Legends history, and one not to be missed. We’ve got all the details right here.

Sentinel & Ruined skins coming in LoL patch 11.14

Some League of Legends champions have been corrupted by the black mist plaguing Runeterra, while others are fighting to keep it back.

Diana, Irelia, Olaf, Riven, and Vayne are all getting new Sentinel skins, piercing the darkness with light weapons and clean fits.

The garments all feature stark contrasts between white, black, and gold, fitting alongside the themes of Sentinel of Light champions Lucian, Senna, and Akshan.

Pantheon, however, wasn’t so fortunate.

The Unbreakable Spear has joined the Ruination with a new Ruined skin in the same vein as Draven, Karma, and Shyvana earlier in 2021. He will also be receiving a Prestige skin through the event.

New “Ultimate Spellbook” game mode

New skins aren’t the only thing arriving during the Rise of the Sentinels event. League’s first unique game mode in quite some time is dropping on patch 11.14 when Ultimate Spellbook hits live servers.

After being in PBE testing for around a month, the new game mode gives you the chance to steal another champion’s ultimate to boost you up for the rest of the game. From Mundo’s walking around with Cho’Gath ultimate, to Lissandra ultimate’s galore, all 154 champions can be just like Sylas.

The game mode will stick around for the length of the Rise of the Sentinels event.

How to solve Sentinels of Light event puzzle

To get ready for the Rise of the Sentinels, Riot put out a puzzle based around Viego. If you haven’t been able to solve the riddle, we’ve got you covered.

Click the hand on Viego’s portrait on the left of the picture. You should be taken to the next page where a golden music box plays a tune. Once the music box finishes, a text box should appear. Type ->8->8->8->8 into the box. This is a code on Gwen’s champion biography page. A “Welcome Sentinel” text box should appear on the next page. Type Akshan, the name of the next champion, and hit enter to complete the puzzle.

As for the reward, we’ll keep it a secret!

Rise of the Sentinels missions

Like any League of Legends in-game event, you bet missions are going to be a key feature of them. Given this is a battle between light and dark ⁠— the Sentinels of Light and the Ruination ⁠— it could potentially be a Versus-style event.

We will update you with the missions, and the form they take, once the event nears its launch.

Rise of the Sentinels rewards

As for rewards, we already know Prestige Ruined Pantheon is going to be part of the festivities. However, with these major events, players can typically get their hands on plenty of in-game goodies like chromas, loading screen borders, and more.

Much like the missions, we will share details on the specific rewards once they’re made available.

When does the Rise of the Sentinels event start?

The Rise of the Sentinels event starts on July 8, when League of Legends patch 11.14 launches.

The Sentinels of Light crossover will also be rolling out across Teamfight Tactics, Valorant, Legends of Runeterra, and Wild Rift. More details of the Riot Games crossover events will be revealed in the coming days.