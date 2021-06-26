TFT Set 5 Mid-Set update: Reckoning patch date, new champions & traits

The TFT Set 5 Mid-Set update for Reckoning is fast approaching. Riot has revealed the first details of what to expect in Set 5.5, including the introduction of a new mechanic, and a host of new champions and traits.

TFT Set 5 has been an interesting addition to the Riot Games autobattler, adding more “player agency” with Shadow Items and new traits focusing on building compositions around those big boosts.

However, it could all change in TFT Set 5.5. Riot are keen on adding a new mechanic in the Mid-Set update for Reckoning, as well as a roster of new champions and traits to flush out the old ones. Here’s what we know so far.

Advertisement

When is the TFT Reckoning Mid-Set update?

The Reckoning Mid-Set update is set to launch on TFT patch 11.15, scheduled for July 21. However, before that, the changes will go into testing on the PBE from around July 7.

Full details about what exactly is on the way in the Set 5.5 expansion will drip down to players in the weeks leading up to its launch.

New champions & traits coming in TFT Set 5.5

Like every other TFT Mid-Set update, new champions and traits will be added to Reckoning, along with some favorites being removed.

However, TFT lead TJ ‘GreenTeej’ Bourus was tightlipped in revealing who is coming and who is leaving during the latest developer update on June 25.

Advertisement

“The struggle of chaos and order will culminate with the Mid-Set update. The restoration of the Skyglass will banish the Black Mist and return balance to the world of Reckoning,” he said.

No champions or traits from the Mid-Set have been leaked either, so we will have to wait until the update lands on PBE to see the full list of changes. However, you can bet it’ll somehow tie into the Rise of the Sentinels event in League of Legends, which kicks off in July too.

More set mechanics being added for Reckoning

What GreenTeej did talk about was adding a new mechanic in Set 5.5, much like Riot did with Fates and Lucky Lanterns in that Mid-Set update.

Advertisement

The goal of the new feature is to add more “game-to-game variance,” which the developers believe is currently missing.

“We’re not planning on making this kind of change to every Mid-Set, but the need for more variance means we will be adding something more to Reckoning’s mechanics,” GreenTeej explained.

New Labs game mode coming after the Mid-Set

Riot is also working on developing a new Labs game mode after the wild success of Hyper Roll on Reckoning’s launch. With over 100 million games played since the start of Set 5, the developer’s described it as “a great first step” to adding more different game modes to TFT.

Advertisement

GreenTeej didn’t reveal any details about the new game mode or when exactly it’ll come, but players can probably expect it to arrive before Set 6 rolls around in October.