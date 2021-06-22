Riot Games have given League of Legends players their first look at the next Season 11 champion, Akshan, and confirmed his release date — the whip-wielding Sentinel of Light is set to make his Summoner’s Rift debut during the long-awaited “Rise of the Sentinels” update.

LoL champion 156 is on his way, Riot Games teased on June 21.

Season 11 has been focused around the Ruination, a Runeterra doomsday event sparked by LoL big bad, Viego. The Ruined King is spreading his darkness across the land in a bid to please his lost wife, Isolde, consuming regions like Demacia and Zaun with his powerful Black Mist magic.

Opposing him are the Sentinels of Light, including popular champs like Lucian, Senna, and Graves. And now, as Season 11 reaches its halfway point, another hero is joining their ranks: Akshan, the long-teased mid lane marksman.

What we know about “Akshan” so far

Riot has, for the moment at least, been relatively quiet on their next League of Legends character.

In fact, we’re not even 100% sure that champion 156 will be called “Akshan” — the name comes from a Wild Rift leak earlier this month. Everything regarding the early information seems to have been correct so far, however. That includes the character’s involvement with the Ruination story, and their status as a Sentinel of Light.

Dexerto have also got our hands on a new League of Legends concept art image. It depicts the Season 11 champion swinging into battle on the Rift.

What are Akshan abilities?

Akshan will mainly use his grappling hook and whip on Summoner’s Rift.

Considering the 156th playable League of Legends character is a ‘Sentinel of Light,’ there’s every chance his kit will be similar to Lucian and Senna. Both use “light” ranged attacks and get boosts via marks or souls respectively.

On Akshan’s playstyle, Riot said: “While champions like Lucian, Corki, and Tristana have seen play mid, none of them feel like they were made specifically for that position, with the traits you often see from champions in that lane—like intentionally designed roaming patterns and a dueling focus.”

“We felt a marksman designed for mid would both add a unique champion to the roster and could also be pretty appealing to a lot of mid lane assassin and skirmisher players.”

Riot should reveal Akshan’s abilities & ultimate in the next two weeks.

Akshan LoL release date

There’s no official release date currently locked in for Season 11’s mid lane marksman. Dexerto can reveal, however, that he’s slated to arrive in July.

This lines up with the start date for the “Rise of the Sentinels” event, of which Akshan’s release date will be a headlining part. Riot has penned in Thursday, July 8 for that takeover to begin; exactly the same date as late LoL patch 11.14. We would be very surprised if Akshan hadn’t debuted by then.

Dexerto will update you here and on @lol_insider when we have more news.