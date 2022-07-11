LoL streamer banned after being stream sniped and “held hostage” in 3-hour game

Terry Oh . 54 minutes ago

League of Legends streamer So Hyun ‘Kkyual’ Kim was held hostage in-game by stream snipers, two of which were on her team. Unable to escape, she was perma-focused by the enemy lineup, resulting in over 120 deaths and a subsequent ban shortly after the game.

Toxicity in League of Legends isn’t new. But the level of what is acceptable and methods of abusing the system were at an all-time high when So Hyun ‘Kkyual’ Kim was virtually stalked and bullied on the Korean server.

After being stream sniped by two teammates and two enemy players at the same time, the snipers cooperated to make the game as long as possible.

Extending for over three hours, So Hyun Kim stacked up over 120 deaths — resulting in a Riot-mandated 14-day ban thereafter. Likely, the stream snipers reported her for intentional feeding and negative attitude, and the report system handled the rest.

For those wondering, neither side could surrender due to a lack of majority votes.

The trolls cooperated for control of the game. On her side, Jhin and Nasus cleared waves and communicated with the enemy Senna and Evelynn to pinpoint the streamer’s positioning. This thereby prevented split pushing, allowing the game to run artificially long.

It’s unclear whether the stream snipers were punished or not. But if these players understand how to get around the report system — there’s every chance they managed to avoid any form of punishment.

And though this game lasted 3 hours in total, not quite the longest ranked game in history. That record was set in 2016 with a 4h20m run time.