GamingLeague of Legends

LoL streamer banned after being stream sniped and “held hostage” in 3-hour game

. 54 minutes ago
LoL cinematic
Riot Games

League of Legends streamer So Hyun ‘Kkyual’ Kim was held hostage in-game by stream snipers, two of which were on her team. Unable to escape, she was perma-focused by the enemy lineup, resulting in over 120 deaths and a subsequent ban shortly after the game.

Toxicity in League of Legends isn’t new. But the level of what is acceptable and methods of abusing the system were at an all-time high when So Hyun ‘Kkyual’ Kim was virtually stalked and bullied on the Korean server.

After being stream sniped by two teammates and two enemy players at the same time, the snipers cooperated to make the game as long as possible.

Extending for over three hours, So Hyun Kim stacked up over 120 deaths — resulting in a Riot-mandated 14-day ban thereafter. Likely, the stream snipers reported her for intentional feeding and negative attitude, and the report system handled the rest.

For those wondering, neither side could surrender due to a lack of majority votes.

The trolls cooperated for control of the game. On her side, Jhin and Nasus cleared waves and communicated with the enemy Senna and Evelynn to pinpoint the streamer’s positioning. This thereby prevented split pushing, allowing the game to run artificially long.

It’s unclear whether the stream snipers were punished or not. But if these players understand how to get around the report system — there’s every chance they managed to avoid any form of punishment.

And though this game lasted 3 hours in total, not quite the longest ranked game in history. That record was set in 2016 with a 4h20m run time.

get updated

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

keep reading

nilah splash art for lol guide
League of Legends

Ultimate Nilah guide: Best League of Legends runes, builds, more

. 24 minutes ago
ironmouse and mori calliope next to each other
Entertainment

Ironmouse asks fans to stop dictating VTubers’ lives after Mori Calliope collab

. 33 minutes ago
The Last of Us Part 1 remake gameplay
The Last of Us

The Last of Us Part 1 dev lashes out at claims the remake is “just a cash grab”

. 1 hour ago
Loading ...