League of Legends Steel Valkyries 2022 event: Skins, missions, rewards

The League of Legends Steel Valkyries 2022 event has landed, and you get to join the strike force. With new skins, missions, and rewards on offer for all players, we’ve got the low down on everything you need to know right here.

The in-game events keep coming in League of Legends with Steel Valkyries very quickly replacing the Star Guardian event that divided players. However you don’t need to worry about any rewards breaking in this one ⁠— as it’s back to the tried-and-true (and simple) missions method.

While not a new skin line, this is the first event featuring Steel Valkyries as the headline act. Emerging on the other side of a galactic-level civil war, the new strike force is out here to defend Genesis Industries’ fragile hold on power.

Ready to take up the task? We’ve got everything you need to know about the League of Legends Steel Valkyries 2022 event right here.

Riot Games The League of Legends Steel Valkyries 2022 event is now live.

League of Legends Steel Valkyries 2022 skins

The League of Legends Steel Valkyries skins have dropped on LoL patch 12.16, and they feature all the high-tech gadgetry players have come to love with this skin line.

It has a very similar vibe to the PROJECT skins with metallic bodies contrasted with neon lights and effects as the strike force work their way through foes. Led by Strike Commander Camille, there’s new skins for Janna (Cyber Halo), Lucian (Strike Paladin), and Nasus (Armored Titan).

All the skins cost 1350 RP and come with a range of chromas players can purchase on top. This includes new variants for Aether Wing Kayle, which falls within the Steel Valkyries universe.

On top of the regular skins, there is also a Prestige Cyber Halo Janna skin available in the in-game event shop for 2000 tokens.

Riot Games Janna is getting her first Prestige skin during the Steel Valkyries event.

League of Legends Steel Valkyries 2022 event missions

Your task, if you choose to accept it in the League of Legends Steel Valkyries 2022 event, is to complete the mission log set out by the strike force members. Do well and you’ll earn tokens and other rewards along the way ⁠— which you can cash in the in-game event shop.

There are free missions everyone can access, which will give you a limited number of rewards. However there are also extra ones in the Pass if you choose to cough up the 1295 RP. You can find a list of all the missions below.

Free Missions

Mission Objective Reward Operation Daedalus Reclaimed Earn 20,000 gold, or earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games 25 Tokens Personnel and Objective Play 1 game with a premade group, or earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games 25 Tokens Search Initiated Get 75 Vision Score, or earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games 25 Tokens Dreadnova Alert Get 40 Takedowns, or earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games 25 Tokens Repairs Necessary Heal 20,000 damage, or earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games 25 Tokens Information Encrypted Destroy 10 structures as a team, or earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games 25 Tokens Corruption of Purpose Kill 400 minions, or earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games 25 Tokens Deadly Force Authorized Score 10 Champion Kills, or earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games 25 Tokens Earn 100 Crowd Control Score Earn 100 Crowd Control Score 25 Tokens + Icon Mission Log Closed Play a game with, as, or against Janna, Lucian, Nasus, Camille, or earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games 25 Tokens + Eternals Capsule Steel Valkyries 2022 Orb Mission Earn 3800 points from time spent playing and winning games 50 Tokens + Steel Valkyries Orb

Paid Missions

Mission Objective Reward Pass Milestone 1 Earn 700 points from time spent playing and winning games Pass Icon + 5 Mythic Essence Pass Milestone 2 Earn 700 points from time spent playing and winning games 10 Win XP Boost + 5 Mythic Essence Pass Milestone 3 Earn 800 points from time spent playing and winning games Mystery Emote + 5 Mythic Essence Pass Milestone 4 Earn 800 points from time spent playing and winning games Now We Fight! Emote + 5 Mythic Essence Pass Milestone 5 Earn 900 points from time spent playing and winning games Come Again? Emote + 5 Mythic Essence Pass Milestone 6 Earn 900 points from time spent playing and winning games Let’s Go Already! Emote + 1500 Blue Essence Pass Milestone 7 Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games 500 Orange Essence + 1 Hextech Key Pass Milestone 8 Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games 1 Masterwork Chest & Key + 1500 Blue Essence Pass Milestone 9 Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games 1 Masterwork Chest + 750 Orange Essence Pass Milestone 10 Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games Steel Valkyries Orb + 1 Masterwork Chest & Key Week 1 Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games Tokens Week 2 Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games Tokens Week 3 Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games Tokens Week 4 Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games Tokens

League of Legends Steel Valkyries 2022 event rewards

Like every other in-game event, there will be a Steel Valkyries shop players can redeem their tokens in to get rewards adjacent to the skin line. Everything from the Prestige Cyber Halo Janna skin, down to chromas, banners, icons, and other miscellaneous goods are up for grabs.

You can find the full list of League of Legends Steel Valkyries 2022 event rewards below.

Reward Cost 125 Mythic Essence + Icon 2200 Tokens Prestige Cyber Halo Janna + Icon 2000 Tokens Neon Nights Egg 600 Tokens Ingenious Inventors Egg 600 Tokens Little Legends Rare Egg 300 Tokens Cyber Halo Janna Chroma + Icon 300 Tokens Strike Paladin Lucian Chroma + Icon 300 Tokens Strike Commander Camille Chroma + Icon 300 Tokens Armored Titan Nasus Chroma + Icon 300 Tokens Dreadnova Gangplank Chroma + Icon 300 Tokens Admiral Rensata Glasc Chroma + Icon 300 Tokens Bullet Angel Kai’Sa Chroma + Icon 300 Tokens Aether Wing Kayle Chroma + Icon 300 Tokens Cyber Halo Janna Border + Icon 250 Tokens Strike Paladin Lucian Border + Icon 250 Tokens Strike Commander Camille Border + Icon 250 Tokens Armored Titan Nasus Border + Icon 250 Tokens Steel Valkyries 2022 Orb 200 Tokens 3 Keys 180 Tokens 1 Key 60 Tokens Mystery Emote 60 Tokens Random Champion Shard 50 Tokens 1 Key Fragment 20 Tokens 100 Blue Essence 10 Tokens 10 Blue Essence 1 Token

League of Legends Steel Valkyries 2022 event start & end date

The League of Legends Steel Valkyries 2022 event kicked off just shortly after the release of LoL patch 12.16 with missions going live on August 25, 2022.

The event will run through until September 26, 2022 ⁠— just before the presumed Worlds 2022 event, which is set to be a big one. You’ll have until October 3 to spend your tokens, so save up wisely!