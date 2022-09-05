League of Legends Steel Valkyries 2022 event: Skins, missions, rewards

GamingLeague of Legends

Strike Commander Camille in League of Legends

The League of Legends Steel Valkyries 2022 event has landed, and you get to join the strike force. With new skins, missions, and rewards on offer for all players, we’ve got the low down on everything you need to know right here.

The in-game events keep coming in League of Legends with Steel Valkyries very quickly replacing the Star Guardian event that divided players. However you don’t need to worry about any rewards breaking in this one ⁠— as it’s back to the tried-and-true (and simple) missions method.

While not a new skin line, this is the first event featuring Steel Valkyries as the headline act. Emerging on the other side of a galactic-level civil war, the new strike force is out here to defend Genesis Industries’ fragile hold on power. 

Ready to take up the task? We’ve got everything you need to know about the League of Legends Steel Valkyries 2022 event right here.

Strike Paladin Lucian in League of Legends
The League of Legends Steel Valkyries 2022 event is now live.

League of Legends Steel Valkyries 2022 skins

The League of Legends Steel Valkyries skins have dropped on LoL patch 12.16, and they feature all the high-tech gadgetry players have come to love with this skin line.

It has a very similar vibe to the PROJECT skins with metallic bodies contrasted with neon lights and effects as the strike force work their way through foes. Led by Strike Commander Camille, there’s new skins for Janna (Cyber Halo), Lucian (Strike Paladin), and Nasus (Armored Titan).

All the skins cost 1350 RP and come with a range of chromas players can purchase on top. This includes new variants for Aether Wing Kayle, which falls within the Steel Valkyries universe.

On top of the regular skins, there is also a Prestige Cyber Halo Janna skin available in the in-game event shop for 2000 tokens.

Cyber Halo Janna Prestige Edition in League of Legends
Janna is getting her first Prestige skin during the Steel Valkyries event.

League of Legends Steel Valkyries 2022 event missions

Your task, if you choose to accept it in the League of Legends Steel Valkyries 2022 event, is to complete the mission log set out by the strike force members. Do well and you’ll earn tokens and other rewards along the way ⁠— which you can cash in the in-game event shop.

There are free missions everyone can access, which will give you a limited number of rewards. However there are also extra ones in the Pass if you choose to cough up the 1295 RP. You can find a list of all the missions below.

Free Missions

MissionObjectiveReward
Operation Daedalus ReclaimedEarn 20,000 gold, or earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games25 Tokens
Personnel and ObjectivePlay 1 game with a premade group, or earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games25 Tokens
Search InitiatedGet 75 Vision Score, or earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games25 Tokens
Dreadnova AlertGet 40 Takedowns, or earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games25 Tokens
Repairs NecessaryHeal 20,000 damage, or earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games25 Tokens
Information EncryptedDestroy 10 structures as a team, or earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games25 Tokens
Corruption of PurposeKill 400 minions, or earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games25 Tokens
Deadly Force AuthorizedScore 10 Champion Kills, or earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games25 Tokens
Earn 100 Crowd Control ScoreEarn 100 Crowd Control Score25 Tokens + Icon
Mission Log ClosedPlay a game with, as, or against Janna, Lucian, Nasus, Camille, or earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games25 Tokens + Eternals Capsule
Steel Valkyries 2022 Orb MissionEarn 3800 points from time spent playing and winning games50 Tokens + Steel Valkyries Orb

Paid Missions

MissionObjectiveReward
Pass Milestone 1Earn 700 points from time spent playing and winning gamesPass Icon + 5 Mythic Essence
Pass Milestone 2Earn 700 points from time spent playing and winning games10 Win XP Boost + 5 Mythic Essence
Pass Milestone 3Earn 800 points from time spent playing and winning gamesMystery Emote + 5 Mythic Essence
Pass Milestone 4Earn 800 points from time spent playing and winning gamesNow We Fight! Emote + 5 Mythic Essence
Pass Milestone 5Earn 900 points from time spent playing and winning gamesCome Again? Emote + 5 Mythic Essence
Pass Milestone 6Earn 900 points from time spent playing and winning gamesLet’s Go Already! Emote + 1500 Blue Essence
Pass Milestone 7Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games500 Orange Essence + 1 Hextech Key
Pass Milestone 8Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games1 Masterwork Chest & Key + 1500 Blue Essence
Pass Milestone 9Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games1 Masterwork Chest + 750 Orange Essence
Pass Milestone 10Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning gamesSteel Valkyries Orb + 1 Masterwork Chest & Key
Week 1Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning gamesTokens
Week 2Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning gamesTokens
Week 3Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning gamesTokens
Week 4Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning gamesTokens

League of Legends Steel Valkyries 2022 event rewards

Like every other in-game event, there will be a Steel Valkyries shop players can redeem their tokens in to get rewards adjacent to the skin line. Everything from the Prestige Cyber Halo Janna skin, down to chromas, banners, icons, and other miscellaneous goods are up for grabs.

You can find the full list of League of Legends Steel Valkyries 2022 event rewards below.

RewardCost
125 Mythic Essence + Icon2200 Tokens
Prestige Cyber Halo Janna + Icon2000 Tokens
Neon Nights Egg600 Tokens
Ingenious Inventors Egg600 Tokens
Little Legends Rare Egg300 Tokens
Cyber Halo Janna Chroma + Icon300 Tokens
Strike Paladin Lucian Chroma + Icon300 Tokens
Strike Commander Camille Chroma + Icon300 Tokens
Armored Titan Nasus Chroma + Icon300 Tokens
Dreadnova Gangplank Chroma + Icon300 Tokens
Admiral Rensata Glasc Chroma + Icon300 Tokens
Bullet Angel Kai’Sa Chroma + Icon300 Tokens
Aether Wing Kayle Chroma + Icon300 Tokens
Cyber Halo Janna Border + Icon250 Tokens
Strike Paladin Lucian Border + Icon250 Tokens
Strike Commander Camille Border + Icon250 Tokens
Armored Titan Nasus Border + Icon250 Tokens
Steel Valkyries 2022 Orb200 Tokens
3 Keys180 Tokens
1 Key60 Tokens
Mystery Emote60 Tokens
Random Champion Shard50 Tokens
1 Key Fragment20 Tokens
100 Blue Essence10 Tokens
10 Blue Essence1 Token

League of Legends Steel Valkyries 2022 event start & end date

The League of Legends Steel Valkyries 2022 event kicked off just shortly after the release of LoL patch 12.16 with missions going live on August 25, 2022.

The event will run through until September 26, 2022 ⁠— just before the presumed Worlds 2022 event, which is set to be a big one. You’ll have until October 3 to spend your tokens, so save up wisely!

