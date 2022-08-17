League of Legends patch 12.16 notes: Udyr rework, Zeri nerfs, top lane buffs

League of Legends patch 12.16 is on its way, and Riot are preparing for Worlds. The first “Worlds-focused patch” includes small meta shifts to the top and bot lane, including more nerfs for Zeri: here’s the full patch notes.

Worlds 2022 is just around the corner, and that means Riot is toying with League of Legends’ meta starting in LoL patch 12.16. With pro play at the forefront of the next few updates, the game’s top picks will slowly start to evolve with more diversity thrown into the mix.

It’s a small patch though, with Riot holding out on making major shifts while regions finish their qualification process for Worlds. The “more speculative changes” will be dropping in September’s LoL patch 12.17.

However top and bot lane changes will feel the impacts first, with slight tweaks across both roles being the predominant focus of the August 24 update. Here’s what you need to know about LoL patch 12.16, including the full notes.

Riot Games New “Strike” skins are coming as part of LoL patch 12.16.

When is LoL patch 12.16?

League of Legends patch 12.16 is primed to go live on August 24, 2022, right on schedule.

The sixteenth major patch of 2022 will start rolling out on Oceanic servers at 10AM AEST, with a worldwide rollout taking place across the rest of the day.

Here’s the key timings:

3AM PT (NA)

5AM GMT (EUW)

3AM CET (EUNE)

8AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL patch 12.16?

Udyr rework goes live

Udyr, the Spirit Walker, has been in Riot’s rework chamber for more than a year. Now players will finally get a taste of the Freljordian’s new playstyle as of LoL patch 12.16.

For mains, everything will feel familiar. His four stances remain relatively unchanged, but they can be awakened every 30 seconds or so to become ultra-powerful and change the tides of a fight.

He has also gotten a fresh lick of paint with a visual overhaul too. Read up on all the Udyr changes here.

Riot Games Udyr’s long-awaited VGU is going live in the next League of Legends update.

Zeri faces 13th set of changes with fresh nerfs

Zeri has been a staple in League of Legends Season 12. For those keeping track, that’s her entire existence. She’s been must pick or ban basically since release, and attempts to balance her have failed ⁠— Riot has shipped 12 changes, and LoL patch 12.16 will mark number 13.

After adding a critical strike element to her W, it’s being nerfed somewhat with lower AP ratios in the upcoming update. Her basic attacks will also hit for less with a slight AD ratio nerf. It’s small changes, but it’ll keep nudging Zeri down somewhat.

Other nerfs are in store for Draven and Yuumi in bot lane, while Poppy is facing some jungle nerfs after the Yordle rose to prominence as a potent pocket pick.

Riot Games Zeri is facing her 13th set of changes in LoL patch 12.16.

Riot shakes up top lane meta with big buffs

The top lane is getting a bunch of focus in League of Legends’ upcoming preseason, but for now Riot is trying to make the role more appealing with some buffs across the board.

Malphite, Irelia, and Jayce have been earmarked for small changes ⁠— just enough to shake-up the meta. This involves increases to resistances for the most part, making them more durable post the durability update.

The bot lane might be undergoing a meta shift too with small buffs to Tristana, Caitlyn, and Kai’Sa also on the cards.

Riot Games Irelia buffs are on the way as Riot tinkers with top lane.

You can find the full LoL patch 12.16 notes below, courtesy of Riot. These are still live in testing on the PBE, so they are tentative to change between now and August 24 ⁠— be sure to check back here for all the latest.

LoL patch 12.16 notes

Champions

Caitlyn

Passive: Headshot

AD ratio: 60-110% ⇒ 60-120%

R: Ace in the Hole

Now deals up to 25% bonus damage based on critical strike chance

Diana

Passive: Moonsilver Blade

Damage: 20-250 (+50% AP) ⇒ 20-220 (+55% AP)

E: Lunar Rush

AP ratio: 45% ⇒ 50%

Draven

Q: Spinning Axes

Base damage: 45/50/55/60/65 ⇒ 40/45/50/55/60

Irelia

Base stats

Armor per level: 4.2 ⇒ 4.7

Magic resist: 28 ⇒ 30

Jayce

Base stats

Armor: 22 ⇒ 24

Q: To The Skies! / Shock Blast

Melee bonus AD ratio: 120% ⇒ 130%

R: Mercury Cannon / Mercury Hammer

Damage bonus AD ratio: 25% ⇒ 30%

Kai’Sa

Passive: Second Skin

On-hit damage: 4-16 ⇒ 5-23

Additional damage per stack: 1-8 ⇒ 1-12

Q: Icathian Rain

AP ratio: 25% ⇒ 30%

R: Killer Instinct

AP ratio: 90% ⇒ 120%

Malphite

Passive: Granite Shield

Cooldown: 10-6 seconds ⇒ 8-6 seconds

W: Thunderclap

Cooldown: 12 seconds ⇒ 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds

Poppy

Q: Hammer Shock

Monster damage cap: 50/85/110/145/170 ⇒ 30/60/90/120/150

Yuumi

E: Zoomies

Movement speed buff: 20% (+6% AP) ⇒ 20% (+2% AP)

Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds ⇒ 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds

Zeri

Q: Burst Fire

AD ratio: 105/110/115/120/125% ⇒ 100/105/110/115/120%

W: Ultrashock Laser

AP ratio: 60% ⇒ 40%

Zoe

W: Spell Thief

Minion balloon drop rate: 8.33% ⇒ 10%

E: Sleepy Trouble Bubble

Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+40% AP) ⇒ 70/110/150/190/230 (+45% AP)

Zyra

E: Grasping Roots

Post cast lockout: 0.15-0.4 seconds ⇒ 0.15 seconds

Items

Evenshroud