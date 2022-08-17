League of Legends patch 12.16 notes: Udyr rework, Zeri nerfs, top lane buffs

League of Legends patch 12.16 is on its way, and Riot are preparing for Worlds. The first “Worlds-focused patch” includes small meta shifts to the top and bot lane, including more nerfs for Zeri: here’s the full patch notes.
Worlds 2022 is just around the corner, and that means Riot is toying with League of Legends’ meta starting in LoL patch 12.16. With pro play at the forefront of the next few updates, the game’s top picks will slowly start to evolve with more diversity thrown into the mix.
It’s a small patch though, with Riot holding out on making major shifts while regions finish their qualification process for Worlds. The “more speculative changes” will be dropping in September’s LoL patch 12.17.
However top and bot lane changes will feel the impacts first, with slight tweaks across both roles being the predominant focus of the August 24 update. Here’s what you need to know about LoL patch 12.16, including the full notes.
When is LoL patch 12.16?
League of Legends patch 12.16 is primed to go live on August 24, 2022, right on schedule.
The sixteenth major patch of 2022 will start rolling out on Oceanic servers at 10AM AEST, with a worldwide rollout taking place across the rest of the day.
Here’s the key timings:
- 3AM PT (NA)
- 5AM GMT (EUW)
- 3AM CET (EUNE)
- 8AM KST (Korea)
There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.
What’s changing in LoL patch 12.16?
Udyr rework goes live
Udyr, the Spirit Walker, has been in Riot’s rework chamber for more than a year. Now players will finally get a taste of the Freljordian’s new playstyle as of LoL patch 12.16.
For mains, everything will feel familiar. His four stances remain relatively unchanged, but they can be awakened every 30 seconds or so to become ultra-powerful and change the tides of a fight.
He has also gotten a fresh lick of paint with a visual overhaul too. Read up on all the Udyr changes here.
Zeri faces 13th set of changes with fresh nerfs
Zeri has been a staple in League of Legends Season 12. For those keeping track, that’s her entire existence. She’s been must pick or ban basically since release, and attempts to balance her have failed — Riot has shipped 12 changes, and LoL patch 12.16 will mark number 13.
After adding a critical strike element to her W, it’s being nerfed somewhat with lower AP ratios in the upcoming update. Her basic attacks will also hit for less with a slight AD ratio nerf. It’s small changes, but it’ll keep nudging Zeri down somewhat.
Other nerfs are in store for Draven and Yuumi in bot lane, while Poppy is facing some jungle nerfs after the Yordle rose to prominence as a potent pocket pick.
Riot shakes up top lane meta with big buffs
The top lane is getting a bunch of focus in League of Legends’ upcoming preseason, but for now Riot is trying to make the role more appealing with some buffs across the board.
Malphite, Irelia, and Jayce have been earmarked for small changes — just enough to shake-up the meta. This involves increases to resistances for the most part, making them more durable post the durability update.
The bot lane might be undergoing a meta shift too with small buffs to Tristana, Caitlyn, and Kai’Sa also on the cards.
You can find the full LoL patch 12.16 notes below, courtesy of Riot. These are still live in testing on the PBE, so they are tentative to change between now and August 24 — be sure to check back here for all the latest.
LoL patch 12.16 notes
Champions
Caitlyn
Passive: Headshot
- AD ratio: 60-110% ⇒ 60-120%
R: Ace in the Hole
- Now deals up to 25% bonus damage based on critical strike chance
Diana
Passive: Moonsilver Blade
- Damage: 20-250 (+50% AP) ⇒ 20-220 (+55% AP)
E: Lunar Rush
- AP ratio: 45% ⇒ 50%
Draven
Q: Spinning Axes
- Base damage: 45/50/55/60/65 ⇒ 40/45/50/55/60
Irelia
Base stats
- Armor per level: 4.2 ⇒ 4.7
- Magic resist: 28 ⇒ 30
Jayce
Base stats
- Armor: 22 ⇒ 24
Q: To The Skies! / Shock Blast
- Melee bonus AD ratio: 120% ⇒ 130%
R: Mercury Cannon / Mercury Hammer
- Damage bonus AD ratio: 25% ⇒ 30%
Kai’Sa
Passive: Second Skin
- On-hit damage: 4-16 ⇒ 5-23
- Additional damage per stack: 1-8 ⇒ 1-12
Q: Icathian Rain
- AP ratio: 25% ⇒ 30%
R: Killer Instinct
- AP ratio: 90% ⇒ 120%
Malphite
Passive: Granite Shield
- Cooldown: 10-6 seconds ⇒ 8-6 seconds
W: Thunderclap
- Cooldown: 12 seconds ⇒ 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds
Poppy
Q: Hammer Shock
- Monster damage cap: 50/85/110/145/170 ⇒ 30/60/90/120/150
Yuumi
E: Zoomies
- Movement speed buff: 20% (+6% AP) ⇒ 20% (+2% AP)
- Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds ⇒ 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds
Zeri
Q: Burst Fire
- AD ratio: 105/110/115/120/125% ⇒ 100/105/110/115/120%
W: Ultrashock Laser
- AP ratio: 60% ⇒ 40%
Zoe
W: Spell Thief
- Minion balloon drop rate: 8.33% ⇒ 10%
E: Sleepy Trouble Bubble
- Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+40% AP) ⇒ 70/110/150/190/230 (+45% AP)
Zyra
E: Grasping Roots
- Post cast lockout: 0.15-0.4 seconds ⇒ 0.15 seconds
Items
Evenshroud
- Damage amplification: 9% ⇒ 10%
- Damage amplification duration: 4 seconds ⇒ 5 seconds