Marvel Rivals’ Closed Beta will be bringing an exclusive skin, special event, and another tournament. Here’s everything you need to know.

Marvel Rivals, the 6v6 free-to-play shooter, has just unveiled more details regarding its upcoming Closed Beta, which will kick in on July 23, 2024, via the game’s official blog post. In the Closed Beta, players will have the chance to earn an exclusive Cyan Clash skin for Venom, whose gameplay abilities have just been revealed.

Players who can get access to the Closed Beta will be able to participate in the in-game event called Galacta’s Quest to earn this reward.

Like the exclusive Scarlet Witch skin that was available in the Closed Alpha, the Venom skin in the Closed Beta will also be permanent, meaning that it will carry over to your account when the game releases once you have unlocked it — provided you’re using the same account.

netease / marvel The Cyan Clash Venom skin will only be available to claim during the Closed Beta period in Marvel Rivals.

Aside from the exclusive Venom skin, you can get from the event; Marvel Rivals will also be holding a “War of The Realms” tournament for four regions: North America, Europe, Asia, and Unified for Console as revealed in their blog.

Those interested in joining and putting their skills to the test can register from July 25 to July 30 (UTC). The tournament itself will run from July 30 to August 4 (UTC).

If you don’t want to miss out on these, make sure you know how to join the Marvel Rivals Closed Beta. As an alternative, however, you can also wait for a friend to give you their code.

Players who reach level six in the game will be able to claim a friend code. Though it’s worth keeping in mind that you can only claim one code per account.