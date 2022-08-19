League of Legends is giving away all Star Guardian event rewards for free

The League of Legends Star Guardian Event started off rocky, with many of the event rewards bugging out and preventing players from claiming them. To make amends with the community, Riot is giving away all the Star Guardian event rewards for free — minus the skins.

Fans of League of Legends were understandably upset when the community favorite Star Guardian event wasn’t all smooth sailing.

Bugs and glitches prevented players from claiming many of the rewards — a frustrating experience further accentuated by the limited time frame.

However, instead of just apologizing, Riot is trying to make it up to League players globally. The developer is giving away all Star Guardian Events for free.

For players who have already earned some of the rewards, they’ll just be granted another. The only rewards not unlockable twice will be the icons — since those are limited to one per summoner.

To unlock these free rewards, players will still need to play the game. But the process has become far simplified than the actual event. From August 17 to August 23, play a single game per day. In addition, the League of Legends accounts must have been made prior to August 11, 2022.

Here is the full list of free awards:

Aug 17: 300 Star Guardian Tokens, Star Guardian 2022 Orb, 800 Blue Essence, Eternals Capsule, Star Guardian Event Icon

300 Star Guardian Tokens, Star Guardian 2022 Orb, 800 Blue Essence, Eternals Capsule, Star Guardian Event Icon Aug 18: Star Nemesis Fiddlesticks Icon, Fiddlesticks Series 1 Eternals, Come Closer Emote, Morgana Series 1 Eternals, Star Nemesis Morgana Emote

Star Nemesis Fiddlesticks Icon, Fiddlesticks Series 1 Eternals, Come Closer Emote, Morgana Series 1 Eternals, Star Nemesis Morgana Emote Aug 19: Star Nemesis Morgana Icon, Kai’Sa Series 1 Eternals, Aww How Cute! emote, Akali Series 1 Eternals

Star Nemesis Morgana Icon, Kai’Sa Series 1 Eternals, Aww How Cute! emote, Akali Series 1 Eternals Aug 20: Star Guardian Kai’Sa Icon, Star Guardian Akali Icon, Ekko Series 1 Eternals, Gotcha! emote, Rock On! emote

Star Guardian Kai’Sa Icon, Star Guardian Akali Icon, Ekko Series 1 Eternals, Gotcha! emote, Rock On! emote Aug 21: Taliyah Series 1 Eternals, Star Guardian Taliyah Icon, Star Guardian Ekko Icon, Sona Series 1 Eternals, So Sweet! emote

Taliyah Series 1 Eternals, Star Guardian Taliyah Icon, Star Guardian Ekko Icon, Sona Series 1 Eternals, So Sweet! emote Aug 22: Rell Series 1 Eternals, One More Thing… Emote, Star Guardian Rell Icon, Quinn Series 1 Eternals, Star Guardian Sona Icon

Rell Series 1 Eternals, One More Thing… Emote, Star Guardian Rell Icon, Quinn Series 1 Eternals, Star Guardian Sona Icon Aug 23: Nilah Series 1 Eternals, What Joy! Emote, Perfection emote, Star Guardian Quinn Icon, Star Guardian Nilah Icon

The one game per day requirement was a measure from Riot to prevent more system overloads, which caused the bugs and glitches in the event to begin with.