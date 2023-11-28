LoL players slam “disgusting” battle pass changes in Winter 2023 event

League of Legends players have slammed developers Riot after making “disgusting” changes to the battle pass for the 2023 Winter event.

League of Legends has been undergoing some absolutely massive changes leading up to the preseason for 2024. New items, void jungle camps, and map changes have made Season 2024 something to look forward to, shaking up the title as we know it.

There’s still plenty to keep fans hooked in before the new season rocks around. Including the TFT Vegas Open and Winter event for 2023. As per usual the Winter event will feature new skins, a battle pass, and the return of the highly anticipated arena mode.

Whilst all the new content sounds fantastic on paper, League of Legends fans are not too happy with the changes Riot has made to the battle pass.

LoL players complain about changes to 2023 Winter event pass

In the Winter 2023 battle pass, Riot removed a grab bag and 625 Orange Essence, replacing them with new banner cosmetics players can use in their client. Riot did mention plans to implement more of these banner cosmetics, but placing them in the paid battle pass has players rubbed the wrong way.

“I don’t think this is nowhere near a fair trade having in mind the last banner was completely free and wasn’t part of the event pass,” the post reads.

Others agreed with the Redditor, claiming that Riot was wasting space in the pass by implementing 3 different banner variations.

“One banner is fine to celebrate the event but three versions of it? Waste of space. And to lose one grab bag for a banner is a huge nerf,” they argued.

More angry players completely condemned Riot’s actions, labeling the change as “disgusting”, whilst some urged players not to buy the pass.

“Classic Riot move. Disgusting.”

It’s likely too late for changes to be made with the battle pass for the Winter 2023 event, but with players up in arms Riot may want to rethink their strategy when implementing these new cosmetics.