TFT 5-year Bash event: Start dates, rewards, content and more

Teamfight Tactics will be celebrating its 5th anniversary, with a new game mode, plenty of prizes, and birthday gifts on offer, here’s what we know so far.

It’s been five whole years since we saw the introduction of Riot’s addictive auto battler Teamfight Tactics. Since then, we’ve seen 11 sets, plenty of new traits, and even new original units introduced to the game.

Now the devs are planning a big celebration for all those who want to join, including free Treasure Tokens, a new game mode, and more.

Looking to get more info before the event drops? We’ve got you covered.

Article continues after ad

Teamfight Tactics 5-year Bash event will start on June 12, 2024. This coincides with patch 14.12. The event will end on July 15, 2024, giving players over a month to take part in the festivities.

Teamfight Tactics 5-year Bash rewards

The event will be providing players with a free event pass, complete with an emote that when equipped will provide a temporary trail to be used in-game. It’s worth noting that equipping this emote into your loadout will also override any of the other trails you may have equipped.

Article continues after ad

Riot Games

On top of that, Teamfight Tactics is offering login bonuses in the form of Treasure Tokens. By logging in 10 times total throughout the event, you can grab up to 500 Treasure Tokens and the I Celebrate emote for free. These Treasure Tokens can be used to roll in the Treasure Realms, giving you a chance at mythic content among other things.

Article continues after ad

Teamfight Tactics 5-year Bash content

Pengu will also be hosting a new game mode throughout the event. Pengu’s Party will be a limited-time mode that will bring traits from past sets to bolster your roster in Set 11. The carousel is also being decorated with new decals.

Riot Games

Each set will be represented by two highlight traits, and you’ll be able to pick and choose them at certain points throughout the game. On top of that, you might get visited by the mysterious Party Crab, who is making their first appearance.

That’s everything you need to know about Teamfight Tactics’ 5-Year Bash.