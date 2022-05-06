League of Legends patch 12.9 notes: Olaf & Taliyah reworks, Pyke nerfs, more

League of Legends patch 12.9 is coming, and Riot is ramping up the changes post-MSI. Two new “mid-scope updates” are launching for Olaf and Taliyah, as well as a support-centric change for Pyke. Another dozen champions are on the developer’s hit list ⁠— here’s the full patch notes.

After going easy on the balance changes, LoL patch 12.9 is Riot saying ‘we’re back.’

There are two reworks to look forward to, especially if you’re an Olaf and Taliyah main. Want some new supports to play? Braum and Thresh are getting buffs, and Riot is forcing Pyke back bot. Thebausffs fans should also lookout for the “inting Sion” changes too.

The changes won’t stop here either ⁠— Riot is promising big balancing updates as the second half of the year nears. We’ll save those for a later date.

And, as always, there’s a selection of new skins coming, including the Edward Gaming Worlds 2021 picks and new cosmetics for the High Noon line.

Here’s what you need to know about LoL patch 12.9, including when it’ll hit live servers.

When is League of Legends patch 12.9?

League of Legends patch 12.9 is primed to go live on May 11, 2022.

The ninth major patch of 2022 will start rolling out on Oceanic servers at 10am AEDT, with a worldwide rollout taking place across the rest of the day.

Here’s the key timings:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EUW)

3am CET (EUNE)

8am KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in League of Legends patch 12.9?

Olaf & Taliyah reworks to ship following MSI

Riot held back on the release of Olaf and Taliyah’s reworks until after MSI to stop the meta from changing too much, but now that time has come. With the international event to be played on the previous patch, both champions will receive their “mid-scope updates” on LoL patch 12.9.

Olaf’s changes are adding “significant excitement to his kit” by making him live up to his juggernaut identity. His jungle clear will be slightly worse due to Q and W changes, but he can now indefinitely have his ultimate, Ragnarok, active as long as he’s wailing away on enemies.

For Taliyah, the Stoneweaver is being pushed back into the mid lane with more DPS and utility, but a trade-off of lower burst damage. Her Worked Ground mechanic will now be less intrusive, and she’s getting plenty of waveclear back with the return of her AOE Q after nearly four years.

Riot pushes forward with Pyke mid nerfs despite criticism

League developers are moving forward with nerfs to mid lane Pyke in LoL patch 12.9 despite community criticism. While Riot are scaling back the “very experimental” update that saw him get an infinitely stacking execute threshold on his ultimate, there’s still some changes inbound.

Pyke won’t get additional gold from the “Your Cut” passive if he gets the kill, or if an enemy dies before the cast finishes. However, he is being buffed in “support-focused ways” to try and drag him back to the bot lane.

There are also nerfs in tow for the recently-reworked Rengar and Ahri, while the “inting Sion” strategy is being targeted too. Swain has avoided any major changes after his mid-patch hotfix.

You can find the full League of Legends patch 12.9 notes below, courtesy of Riot. We will update these as they change with new PBE data all the way through to May 11.

League of Legends patch 12.9 notes

Champions

Ahri

E: Charm

Cooldown: 12 seconds ⇒ 14 seconds

R: Spirit Rush

Cooldown: 130/105/80 seconds ⇒ 140/115/90

Braum

Passive: Concussive Blows

Target cooldown: 8/7/6 seconds (level 1/7/13) ⇒ 8/6/4 seconds

E: Unbreakable

Damage reduction: 30/32.5/35/37.5/40% ⇒ 35/40/45/50/55%

Thresh

Passive: Damnation

AP and armor per soul: 0.75 ⇒ 1

W: Dark Passage

Shield: 60/90/120/150/180 (+1 per soul) ⇒ 60/90/120/150/180 (+2 per soul)

Hecarim

Q: Rampage

Bonus attack damage ratio: 85% ⇒ 90%

W: Spirit of Dread

Cooldown: 18 seconds ⇒ 14 seconds

Master Yi

R: Highlander

Bonus attack speed: 25/45/65% ⇒ 25/35/45%

Nidalee

Base stats

Health: 570 ⇒ 540

Olaf

Base stats

Attack Damage: 68 (+3.5/level) ⇒ 68 (+4.7/level) Attack Damage at level 18: 127.5 ⇒ 148

Health: 575 (+100/level) ⇒ 575 (+105/level) Health at level 18: 2275 ⇒ 2360

Mana: 316 (+42/level) ⇒ 316 (+50/level) Mana at level 18: 1030 ⇒ 1166



Passive: Berserker Rage

Calculation reworked to grant max effectiveness at or below 30% health

Maximum Attack Speed granted: 99% ⇒ 40-100% (levels 1-18)

Now gives up to 10-30% life steal (levels 1-18), based on Olaf’s missing health

Q: Undertow

Now shreds 20/22.5/25/27.5/30% armor for 4 seconds on champion hit

Damage: 80/125/170/215/260 ⇒ 60/110/160/210/260

Minimum range: Approximately 300 ⇒ 425

Mana: 60 ⇒ 40/45/50/55/60

Cooldown: 7 seconds ⇒ 9 seconds

Cooldown refund on axe pickup: 4.5 seconds ⇒ 5 seconds

W: Vicious Strikes

[NEW] Olaf gains 70/115/160/205/250 (+25% of Olaf’s missing health) as a shield for 2.5 seconds

Now resets Olaf’s basic attack

No longer grants Life Steal

No longer amplifies Olaf’s healing based on missing health

Attack Speed: 50/60/70/80/90% for 6 seconds ⇒ 40/50/60/70/80% for 4 seconds

Cooldown: 16 seconds at all ranks ⇒ 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 seconds

R: Ragnarok

Hitting a champion with a basic attack or Reckless Swing extends the duration of Ragnarok to 2.5 seconds. Olaf can refresh Ragnarok indefinitely.

Ragnarok’s passive’s bonus resistances are no longer lost for the duration of the cast

Passive Resists: 20/30/40 ⇒ 10/25/40

AD Bonus: 15/20/25 (+30% AD) ⇒ 10/20/30 (+25% AD)

Duration: 6 seconds ⇒ 3 seconds

Pyke

Passive: Gift of the Drowned Ones

Damage stored near multiple enemies: 40% ⇒ 45%

Q: Bone Skewer

Mana: 50/55/60/65/70 ⇒ 74/78/82/86/90

R: Death From Below

Cooldown: 120/120/100 seconds ⇒ 115/100/85 seconds

No longer gives Pyke “Your Cut” in addition to kill gold from successful executes

No longer gives Pyke an extra “Your Cut” from when allies kill enemy champions within X.

Renata Glasc

Base stats

Armor: 29 ⇒ 27

Passive: Leverage

Damage: 1-3.5% (level 1-13) (+1% AP) ⇒ 1-2% (level 1-9) (+2% AP)

Renekton

Changes TBA.

Rengar

W: Battle Roar

Bonus monster damage: 85-150 (based on level) ⇒ 65-130 (based on level)

Sion

Passive: Glory in Death

Zombie damage to structures: 100% ⇒ 40%

Taliyah

Base stats

Armor: 20 ⇒ 18

Health: 531 ⇒ 500

Mana regen: 9.34 + 0.85/level ⇒ 8 + 0.8/level

Mana: 425 ⇒ 470

Passive: Rock Surfing

Out of combat movement speed: 20-45% (linear scaling) ⇒ 10/20/35/55% (levels 1/9/12/15)

Time before passive falls off away from walls: 1 second ⇒ 2.5 seconds

Fixed a bug where Taliyah could lose her passive permanently if she had a spell shield.

Q: Threaded Volley

Now deals damage in a 175 radius AOE

Damage: 70/95/120/145/170 (+45% AP) ⇒ 38/61/84/107/130 (+50% AP)

Extra rock damage reduction: 50% ⇒ 60%

Max Q damage: 210/285/360/435/510 (+135% AP) ⇒ 98.8/158.6/218.4/278.2/338 (+130% AP)

Extra rock damage reduction on jungle monsters: 25% ⇒ 60%

Threaded Volley now deals 150% damage to monsters

Cooldown: 7/6/5/4/3 seconds ⇒ 6.5/5.5/4.5/3.5/2.5 seconds

Mana: 50/60/70/80/90 ⇒ 60/65/70/75/80

Threaded Volley will now continue to cast while Taliyah is in stasis

Worked Ground changes

Worked Ground cast is a single hit boulder, hits in a 225 radius AOE, deals 100% bonus damage (76/122/168/214/260 (+100% AP)) to the primary target, and slows everything hit by 30/35/40/45/50% for two seconds

Worked Ground cast has new VFX, SFX, animation, and icons

Worked Ground mana: 1 ⇒ 30

Worked Ground minimum cooldown: 1 second ⇒ 0.75 seconds

Casting on Worked Ground consumes the Worked Ground

Worked Ground radius: 300 ⇒ 400

Worked Ground duration: 25 seconds ⇒ 30 seconds

Worked Ground size on Howling Abyss is now the same as Summoner’s Rift

Fixed a bug where Worked Ground Q would sometimes now get the reduced cooldown

W: Seismic Shove

Damage: 60/80/100/120/140 (+40% AP) ⇒ 0

Delay before knockup: 0.8 seconds ⇒ 0.65 seconds

AOE radius: 200 ⇒ 225

Cooldown: 16/15/14/13/12 seconds ⇒ 14/12.5/11/9.5/8 seconds

Mana: 70/80/90/100/110 ⇒ 60/45/30/15/0

E: Unraveled Earth



Up front damage: 50/75/100/125/150 (+40% AP) ⇒ 60/105/150/195/240 (+60% AP)

Damage after four seconds: 50/75/100/125/150 (+40% AP) ⇒ 0

Detonation damage: 50/60/70/80/90 (+30% AP) ⇒ 25/45/65/85/105 (+30% AP)

Damage reduction per mine: 15% ⇒ 25%

Maximum detonation damage: 155/186/217/248/279 (+93% AP) ⇒ 62.5/112.5/162.5/212.5/262.5 (+75% AP)

Mines now stun enemies that dash through them for 1 second

Cooldown: 16/14/12/10/8 seconds ⇒ 16/15/14/13/12 seconds

Number of rows: 4 ⇒ 6

Mines per row: 6 ⇒ 4

Mine spawn delay between roes: 0.1 seconds ⇒ 0.17 seconds

Delay after cast time before first mine spawns: 0.1 seconds ⇒ 0 seconds

Field duration: 4 seconds ⇒ 5 seconds

R: Weaver’s Wall

Range: 3000/4500/600 ⇒ 2500/4500/6500

Damage no longer knocks Taliyah off her wall

Cannot cast within 3 seconds of taking damage from an enemy champion or structure

Dismounting: Moving jumps off the wall perpendicular to the direction of channel ⇒ Moving causes Taliyah to dash to the location she clicked, up to a maximum dash range

Jump off dash range: 400 ⇒ 700

Jump off dash speed: 1000 ⇒ 1200

Jump off dash now has more forgiveness when attempting to dash though a wall

Varus

Passive: Living Vengeance

Minion attack speed bonus: 10/15/20% (+15% bonus attack speed) ⇒ 10/15/20% (+20% bonus attack speed)

Champion attack speed bonus: 40% (+30% bonus attack speed) ⇒ 40% (+40% bonus attack speed)

W: Blighted Quiver

On-hit damage: 7/10.5/14/17.5/21 (+30% AP) ⇒ 7/12/17/22/27 (+30% AP)

Items

Hullbreaker