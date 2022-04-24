What we know about League’s Pride of Nazumah: Shuriman tank abilities, release date

League of Legends is getting a new tank top laner in Season 12 ⁠— Riot has shared the first details on the Pride of Nazumah, who is set to shake up the meta with a high-skill twist. Here’s what we know about Champion 162, including their abilities and release date.

Riot is broadening the horizons of League of Legends’ champion roster in Season 12. First, there was Zeri, an ability-centric (kind of) AD carry, followed by the controlling Renata Glasc, putting a spin on the enchanter support role.

With a void jungler and another marksman in tow, it’s only fair that tanks get some love. Riot are doing just that with the Pride of Nazumah ⁠— the hero behind the recently-revealed Shurima area.

Here’s what we know about League of Legends’ Pride of Nazumah ⁠— Champion 165 ⁠— including their leaked abilities and release date.

Pride of Nazumah in League of Legends: details

Lead Champion Producer Ryan ‘Reav3’ Mireles described the Pride of Nazumah as a “new high skill top lane tank from a region of Shurima that hasn’t been seen yet” in April’s roadmap.

“We looked at our tank roster and realized we didn’t have like an Aphelios, Azir, or Yasuo of top lane tanks. They are medium to low skill and complexity,” he added on Reddit.

“The goal with this champ was to add a high skill/high complexity tank to the roster finally. Something that players that like that kind of stuff can really sink their teeth in and master over hundreds of games.”

There are concerns that a high skill tank will be hard to balance around pro play. Riot is trying to alleviate those fears with some deliberate balancing decisions.

Developer Daniel ‘Maxw3ll’ Emmons, who is leading the way with the Pride of Nazumah, explained they’d be a bit needier than other top lane tanks ⁠— who can often be weaksided with little gold but be effective in fights.

“The current roster of tanks tend to have fairly easy to figure out patterns and approach fights in similar ways. Our goal with this character is to create a tank who appeals to players who like deep mastery curves and characters who really test your ability to approach fights in clever ways.

“I don’t want to get into specifics since we’re still pretty far out and not everything is sorted yet, but generally, we’re looking at making sure they’re more gold reliant than other tanks, who tend to still be successful when playing weak side.”

Exactly how their kit will work remains to be seen, but for those looking to add more flair to their gameplay while also being nigh-on unkillable, the Pride of Nazumah will be right up your alley.

Pride of Nazumah in League of Legends: release date

Riot has confirmed the Pride of Nazumah, League of Legends’ 162nd champion, will be released sometime later in Season 12. However, an exact patch and date is not yet available.

Until then, players have plenty to look forward to, including two upcoming champion releases and three reworks for Udyr, Skarner, and Aurelion Sol. We’ll keep you updated with the latest on the Pride of Nazumah as it comes to light.