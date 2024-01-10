League of Legends patch 14.2 early notes: Rune changes & tower taking buffs

League of Legends patch 14.2 early notes: Rune changes & tower taking buffsRiot Games
Patch 14.2 for League of Legends brings a heap of changes to the MOBA, including changes to runes and several buffs to champions’ tower-taking abilities.
League of Legends just had its first major patch of 2024 drop with Patch 14.1. Now developer Riot Games is looking to make even more changes to the MOBA with a bunch of new changes that will shift how the game is played.
Patch 14.2 is bringing in some major changes to the MOBA, including several buffs to champions tower-taking abilities, and changes to some runes.
When does LoL patch 14.2 go live?
League of Legends patch 14.2 is set to go live on January 24, 2024, according to the patch schedule by Riot Games. The release times across every major region have been listed below:
- 3 PM PT (NA)
- 5 AM GMT (EUW)
- 3 AM CET (EUNE)
- 8 AM KST (Korea)
There will be downtime as the servers will go under maintenance before they go live.
What’s changing in LoL patch 14.2?
Tower taking buffs
Many champions are receiving buffs to help them take towers faster. Champions like Fizz, Jax, and Gragas are all receiving buffs to their abilities that will help them take towers faster. Jax is by far the biggest winner of the buffs, already being a formidable split pusher who scales well into the late game.
Rune changes
Secondary runes are also seeing changes in Patch 14.2. Armor and MR runes in the second and third slots have been removed, instead being replaced by other stats like movement speed, health, and tenacity.
League of Legends patch 14.2 early notes
Champions
Aatrox
Passive: Deathbringer Stance
- Is now uncancellable
Cho’Gath
R: Feast
- Now grants 2.5 cast range per stack to Feast (up to max of 25 cast range)
Fizz
W: Seastone Trident
- Now deals 50% damage to structures (including on-hit and DoT)
Gragas
W: Drunken Rage
- Now deals 50% damage to structures
Jax
W: Empower
- Now deals 50% damage to structures
R: Grandmaster at Arms
- On-hit now deals 50% damage to structures
Katarina
R: Death Lotus
- R missiles now have “can cast while disabled”
Lulu
Q: Glitterlance
- Q missiles now have “can cast while disabled”
Nilah
W: Jubilant Veil
- Now has instant cast time instead of 1 frame
- Now has “can cast or queue while casting”
- No longer has “can’t cancel windup while up”
Ornn
R: Call of the Forge God
- R1 no longer uses minimap targeting
- R2 probably no longer locks on to allied champions and lane minions
Teemo
Base Stats
- Default adaptive force changed from AD to AP
Volibear
Q: Thundering Smash
- Now has 25 bonus attack range
Yorick
Base Stats
- Now replaces Aftershock with Grasp of the Undying
- Now replaces Glacial Augment with First Strike
Runes
Secondary Runes
- Second slot armor and MR shards replaced by 2.5% MS and 10 – 150 health
- Third slot armor and MR shards replaced by 60 flat HP shard and 10% slow resist and tenacity (health growth shard still there)
Unflinching
- Now grants 2 – 10 bonus armor and MR while CC’d and 2 seconds after instead slow resist and tenacity based on missing HP