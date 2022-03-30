Riot promises Taliyah & Olaf changes as League of Legends reworks continue

Riot are promising more “mid-scope” reworks in League of Legends across Season 12, with Taliyah and Olaf next on their list. It comes after the successful launch of other big changes like those to Rengar, Sona, Lucian, and Xin Zhao.

While full visual and gameplay updates (VGUs) are in the works for the likes of Udyr, Skarner, and Shyvana, Riot are also thinking more short-term in their League of Legends reworks for the rest of Season 12.

Following the successful deployment of Rengar’s long-awaited changes on LoL patch 12.6, the developers have added two more champions to the ever-expanding list of refreshes: Olaf and Taliyah.

The two, both having fallen out of favor in the meta for some time, will be helped back into it.

“We’re beginning to ramp up work on ‘mid-scope updates’. These are larger sets of changes for champions that can take a couple months to lock down,” developer August ‘August’ Browning explained.

“The recent Ahri and Janna adjustments are examples of work in this space. Mid-scopes for Taliyah and Olaf are currently in flight.”

The Ahri and Janna changes have been somewhat successful.

The former was brought straight back into the meta with her buffs, with the ultimate resets proving to be a powerful combat tool. The latter was broken on release and brought on a new meta with Smite Top, but has since been relegated to the mid-tier of support picks.

The upcoming changes for Olaf and Taliyah could take an entirely different direction though. Olaf’s identity of running in and get the job done will likely be preserved, but fine tuned to feel a bit more modern.

As for Taliyah, her Worked Ground passive has always been a contentious mechanic ⁠— even if it is unique. Shifting power around that to make it important but not detrimental at times could be on the cards.

However, this will all be confirmed in the coming weeks and months as Riot plans to ship them out later in Season 12.

“These changes attempt to revitalize characters that have lost a bit of their shine over time, ideally they’re something the players of those champs can be excited about. Will have more to share in the future,” August concluded.

We will keep you updated with the latest Olaf and Taliyah changes as Riot finalizes them across League of Legends Season 12.