LoL devs tease next champions will take a “darker” turn after Aurora

Riot Games has revealed that the next champions to be released after Aurora will take a “darker” turn thematically.

League of Legends is about to release the newest champion Aurora, a cuddly Vastayan mage from the Frejlord who prances and hops around the battlefield, outmaneuvering her enemies in the process.

Riot’s most recent champion releases have all been a bit on the cuter side, with Smolder and Aurora showcasing a softer angle to the Summoner’s Rift.

However, the devs are looking to depart from this trend, teasing that champions with “darker themes” are on the horizon.

In an interview with Dot Esports, lead champion producer Lexi Gao explained that the next champions to hit the rift will hold a much darker theme. This will likely include Amebessa Medarda from the Arcane show, who has been revealed as a top lane fighter joining the roster sometime in the near future.

As an ambassador hailing from Noxus, it would make sense for her to encompass a more ruthless nature. The region is known for its love of war and battle, which would definitely be a departure from the more whimsical and adventurous champions previously released.

Riot has plenty of experience dealing with darker themes, with champions such as Warwick, Fiddlesticks, and Bel’Veth all showcasing what the devs can do within the parameters of showcasing a more serious tone.

Other regions like the Shadow Isles, Bilgewater, and Ionia all have the space within their lore to work in champions with a darker overall theme. These three regions haven’t seen much in the way of releases for quite some time, though perhaps this is soon going to change.

League of Legends players will be able to enjoy the cuter cuddlier side of the game when Aurora launches on July 14, 2024, with Patch 14.14.