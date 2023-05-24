LEC Summer 2023: Dates, schedule, rosters and more

With MSI in the books, European League of Legends fans are turning their attention to LEC Summer. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming split of Europe’s top LoL league.

The League of Legends European Championship (LEC) has been revamped for the 2023 season and now has a new, three-split format, with matchdays on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays. There are also two new teams for LEC fans to follow: Team Heretics, who acquired Misfits Gaming’s slot, and KOI, who merged with Rogue.

As the winners of the Winter and Spring splits, respectively, G2 Esports and MAD Lions are automatically qualified for the LEC Finals, which will take place from September 8-10 in Montpellier. They will be joined at the event by the winner of the Summer split and the three teams with the most Championship Points accrued over the course of the season.

Michal Konkol/Riot Games MAD Lions won the Spring split by beating Team BDS in the final

Here is everything you need to know about the LEC Summer split, including all the rosters and a provisional schedule.

LEC Summer 2023: Stream

LEC Summer 2023 will be streamed live on Twitch on the official LEC channel. The stream is embedded below for your convenience.

Missed any games? Catch up with the VODs on the LoL Esports channel.

LEC Summer 2023: Dates, schedule and results

Under the LEC’s new format, the ten teams will face each other during a three-week period in a single round-robin stage. The top eight teams will move on to the next stage, a double-elimination group phase with two groups of four teams.

The group winners and runners-up from the second stage will then progress to the playoffs, also featuring a double-elimination bracket.

The Summer Split will take place from June 23 through July 30, with a full week break in the first week of July for Riot Games’ traditional annual mid-year break.

Regular Season: June 23-July 3

Group Stage: TBD

Playoffs: TBD

Regular Season (June 17 — July 3)

Week 1 (June 17-19)

Day Match PDT EDT BST June 17 TBD vs TBD 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM TBD vs TBD 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM TBD vs TBD 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM TBD vs TBD 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM TBD vs TBD 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM June 18 TBD vs TBD 8 AM 11 AM 4 PM TBD vs TBD 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM TBD vs TBD 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM TBD vs TBD 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM TBD vs TBD 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM June 19 TBD vs TBD 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM TBD vs TBD 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM TBD vs TBD 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM TBD vs TBD 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM TBD vs TBD 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM

Week 2 (June 24-26)

Day Match PDT EDT BST June 24 TBD vs TBD 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM TBD vs TBD 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM TBD vs TBD 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM TBD vs TBD 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM TBD vs TBD 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM June 25 TBD vs TBD 8 AM 11 AM 4 PM TBD vs TBD 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM TBD vs TBD 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM TBD vs TBD 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM TBD vs TBD 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM June 26 TBD vs TBD 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM TBD vs TBD 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM TBD vs TBD 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM TBD vs TBD 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM TBD vs TBD 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM

Week 3 (July 1-3)

Day Match PDT EDT BST July 1 TBD vs TBD 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM TBD vs TBD 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM TBD vs TBD 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM TBD vs TBD 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM TBD vs TBD 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM July 2 TBD vs TBD 8 AM 11 AM 4 PM TBD vs TBD 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM TBD vs TBD 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM TBD vs TBD 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM TBD vs TBD 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM July 3 TBD vs TBD 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM TBD vs TBD 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM TBD vs TBD 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM TBD vs TBD 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM TBD vs TBD 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM

LEC Summer 2023: Regular season standings

Green = Qualified for group stage. Red = Eliminated.

Placement Team Record – Team BDS – – Astralis – – G2 Esports – – Vitality – – Fnatic – – KOI – – SK Gaming – – MAD Lions – – Team Heretics – – EXCEL –

LEC Summer 2023: Teams & rosters

Although the official rosters haven’t been announced, the vast majority of LEC teams should remain unchanged from the Spring Split. One of the exceptions is Fnatic, who have to replace Martin ‘Rekkles’ Larsson in the bot lane and are also tipped to swap supports with KOI.

According to reports, Fnatic are closing in on Korean AD Carry Oh ‘Noah’ Hyeon-tae. A former KT Rolster player, Noah recently played for Zero Tenacity in Ultraliga.

Michal Konkol/Riot Games With Rekkles out of their roster, Fnatic have reportedly set their sights on Noah

EXCEL have been linked with Korean jungler Lee ‘Peach’ Min-gyu, a DRX academy graduate, to replace Andrei ‘Xerxe’ Dragomir, while Team Heretics are expected to recruit Vincent ‘Vetheo’ Berrié as their new mid laner.